Sanford : Media release - Sanford Announces New Scampi Vessel Purchase

12 December 2022

Great Green Gains:

Sanford Announces Purchase of First-of-its-Kind Fishing Vessel

New Zealand seafood company Sanford Limited (NZX:SAN) has announced it has signed a contract with Netherland's based Damen Shipbuilding Maaskant for the design and build of a new scampi vessel for operation in the Southern Ocean. The vessel will contribute to Sanford's target of reducing the carbon footprint from its direct operations by 25% between 2020 and 2030.

Sanford Chairman Sir Robert McLeod says "this exciting new vessel build signals our intention to invest in our core business, to improve our efficiency and environmental performance of our fleet. It strengthens our ability to supply exceptional New Zealand seafood both domestically and to the rest of the world."

Sanford CEO Peter Reidie says "the introduction of this modern vessel is a significant milestone in Sanford's strategy for our Wildcatch business. It will be a major step forward in resilient vessel design, which will give us the ability to fish in more challenging conditions. This investment of circa $30 million shows a strong commitment by Sanford and its Board, to sustaining our core business and our fishing fleet."

The vessel will be built in the Netherlands at Damen Maaskant, the home of Damen fishing vessel build and repair since 1948, with an expected delivery in 2025.

To contribute to Sanford's target of reducing scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 25% from 2020 to 2030, this vessel will employ low emission diesel/electric power as well as a number of other innovations (see details below) which make it greener and safer.

