Sangam India : Dividend Distribution Policy

notified by the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

Declaration and payment of Dividend

In compliance with Section 51 of the Act, the Company shall pay dividend proportionately, i.e., in proportion to the amount paid-up on each share. Dividend for a financial year shall be paid after the annual financial statements of the Company are finalised and the amount of distributable profits is available. The declaration and payment of dividend shall be in accordance with the provisions of Sections 123 to 128 of the Act. Pursuant to the provisions of Section 123 of the Act, the Board shall recommend dividend for any financial year subject to the following:

out of the profits of the Company for that year arrived after providing for depreciation;

or out of the profits of the Company for any previous financial year(s) arrived at after providing for depreciation and remaining undistributed; or out of both (a) and (b).

The Board of Directors of the Company, while declaring or recommending dividend shall ensure compliance with statutory requirements under applicable laws including the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Listing Regulations. The Board of Directors, while determining the dividend to be declared or recommended, shall take into consideration the advice of the executive management of the Company and the planned and further investments for growth apart from other parameters set out in this Policy.

The dividend distribution shall be as per the recommendations of the Board and shall always be decided at an annual general meeting of shareholders in case of final dividend. The Board of Directors (Board) may consider declaration of interim dividend depending upon the cash flow situation of the Company.

The Board of Directors of the Company may not declare or recommend dividend for a particular period if it is of the view that it would be prudent to conserve capital for the then ongoing or planned business expansion or other factors which may be considered by the Board.

Parameters for declaration of dividend

The Board shall consider the following various circumstances like current year's profit, future outlook, reinvestment opportunities of the Company, tax benefits, Company's present and future performance for declaration and payment of dividend.