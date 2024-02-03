Sangam Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023

Sangam (India) Limited reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was INR 6,211 million compared to INR 6,050 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 6,240.2 million compared to INR 6,088.9 million a year ago. Net income was INR 38.1 million compared to INR 175.5 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.77 compared to INR 3.99 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.77 compared to INR 3.91 a year ago.

For the nine months, sales was INR 19,269.4 million compared to INR 20,276 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 19,360.5 million compared to INR 20,393 million a year ago. Net income was INR 271.6 million compared to INR 1,004.1 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 5.46 compared to INR 22.81 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 5.46 compared to INR 22.36 a year ago.