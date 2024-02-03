Sangam Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023
For the nine months, sales was INR 19,269.4 million compared to INR 20,276 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 19,360.5 million compared to INR 20,393 million a year ago. Net income was INR 271.6 million compared to INR 1,004.1 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 5.46 compared to INR 22.81 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 5.46 compared to INR 22.36 a year ago.