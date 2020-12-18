ASH 2020: Update for the Alta Study, a Phase 1/2 Gene Therapy Trial of Giroctocogene Fitelparvovec (SB-525) in Adults With Severe Hemophilia A
12/18/2020 | 05:13pm EST
Update for the Alta Study, a Phase 1/2 Gene Therapy Trial of Giroctocogene Fitelparvovec (SB-525) in Adults With Severe Hemophilia A
Andrew D. Leavitt, MD1; Barbara A. Konkle, MD2,3; Kimo Stine, MD4; Nathan Visweshwar, MD5; Thomas J. Harrington, MD6; Adam Giermasz, MD, PhD7; Steven Arkin, MD8; Annie Fang, MD, PhD9; Frank Plonski, RN, MA8; Lynne Smith, MBA10; Li-Jung Tseng, PhD, MBA9; Gregory Di Russo, MD8; Bettina M. Cockroft, MD, MBA11; Jeremy Rupon, MD, PhD10; Didier Rouy, MD, PhD11
1University of California, San Francisco, CA; 2University of Washington, Seattle, WA;3Bloodworks Northwest and the University of Washington, Seattle, WA; 4UAMS at Arkansas Children's Hospital, Little Rock, AR; 5University of South Florida, Tampa, FL; 6University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Miami, FL; 7University of California Davis, Sacramento, CA; 8Pfizer Inc., Cambridge, MA; 9Pfizer Inc., New York, NY; 10Pfizer Inc., Collegeville, PA; 11Sangamo Therapeutics, Brisbane, CA
Presented at the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting, December 2-11, 2020, virtual event
Disclosures for:
Andrew D. Leavitt, MD
Conflict
Disclosure
Research Support
None
Director, Officer, Employee
None
Shareholder
Johnson & Johnson
Honoraria
None
Advisory Committee
BioMarin; Dova Pharmaceuticals;
Catalyst Biosciences; Bio Products
Laboratory
Consultant
Merck
Hemophilia A
A bleeding disorder due to low circulating factor VIII (FVIII) activity levels secondary toF8 gene mutations
Current treatment involves replacement therapy with exogenous FVIII, or with emerging mimetic-based therapy
Current treatment require frequent dosing via intravenous (IV) or subcutaneous administration
Maintenance of FVIII activity in the mild (>5%) to normal range improves outcomes for patients with severe hemophilia A
The wide therapeutic window and underlying single gene defect make hemophilia A an ideal candidate for gene therapy
Giroctocogene Fitelparvovec Gene Therapy for Hemophilia A
Giroctocogene fitelparvovec (formerly SB-525 or PF-07055480) is a liver-tropic rAAV6 vector carrying a B-domain-deletedF8 gene that is delivered through a single IV infusion
bp, base pairs; ITR, internal tandem repeat; IV, intravenous; rAAV6, recombinant adeno-associated virus serotype 6; SP, signal peptide.
Alta Study Design
Alta is a phase 1/2, dose-ranging,single-dose, multicenter study to assess the safety and tolerability of giroctocogene fitelparvovec in adult participants
(aged ≥18 years) with severe hemophilia A
Key Exclusion Criteria
Neutralizing activity to AAV6 capsid and/or inhibitor to
FVIII
History of hypersensitivity response to FVIII replacement therapy
History of liver dysfunction
Contraindication to steroids
Participant Time in Study: 62 months
Screening
Safety/Efficacy evaluation ~60 months
~8-10 wks
(Every 6 months after 1st year)
AAV6, adeno-associated virus serotype 6
Study End Points
Primary end points
Incidence of AEs and SAEs
Change in circulating FVIII activity
Secondary end points
Change from baseline for FVIII replacement therapy
Change in frequency and severity of bleeding episodes
Max, maximum; min, minimum; SD, standard deviation; vg, vector genomes. Data cut: 31 August 2020.
Safety Summary
26 treatment-related AEs occurred in 6 participants, with most common being:
ALT: 13a events in 5 participants (cohorts 2 and 4)
AST: 5 events in 3 participants (cohorts 2 and 4)
1 participant in cohort 4 (3e13 vg/kg) experienced treatment-related SAEs of grade 3 hypotension and grade 2 fever along with headache and tachycardia ≈6 hours after completion of the vector infusion and resolved ≈12 hours post infusion
No participant experienced a COVID-19 related AE
No participant developed FVIII inhibitors
4 of 5 participants in cohort 4 required corticosteroid treatment for liver transaminase (ALT/AST) elevation; all resolved with intervention
3 of the 4 had subsequent transaminase elevation after resolution of the initial increase, 1 of the 3 had an additional elevation; all transaminase elevations resolved with corticosteroids.
No initiation of corticosteroid use was required to date after week 52 and all participants are currently off corticosteroids.
aOne participant had an ALT increase per central lab results, but Investigator has not reported increase as an adverse event.
No treatment-related AEs for participants in cohorts 1 and 3
aOne participant had an ALT increase per central lab results that the Investigator has not reported increase as an adverse event. Data cut: 31 August 2020. AE, adverse event; ALT, alanine transaminase; AST, aspartate aminotransferase; vg, vector genomes.
ALT Elevations: Cohort 4 (3 x 1013 vg/kg)
4 of 5 participants in cohort 4 had an ALT elevation
Cortico-
FVIII Levels
FVIII Levels
Time of
Weeks of
Time of
(Chromo,
Cortico-
Maximum
steroid
(Chromo,
Second
Participant
First ALT
IU/dL)
steroids
ALT Value,
Treatment
IU/dL)
ALT
ID Number
Elevation
at Start of
After
U/L (Grade)
Duration
at End
Elevation
(Week)
Cortico-
Second
(Weeks)
of Taper
(Week)
steroids
Elevation
7
4.5
91 (gr 1)
11
94.8
108.2
48a
16a
8
12
66 (gr 1)
16
83.1
112.6
N/A
N/A
10
5.5
91 (gr 1)
6
46.4
57.1
20
9
11
8
192 (gr 2)
7
80.2
27.7
16
18
aParticipant had an additional isolated elevation of ALT at week 28 that was treated with corticosteroids for 1 week, then discontinued (not reported as AE). Data cut: 31 August 2020. ALT, alanine transaminase; chromo, chromogenic assay; FVIII, factor VIII; N/A, not available; vg, vector genomes.
Efficacy - Cohort 4 (3e13 vg/kg)
FVIII Activity as Measured at Central Laboratory With Chromogenic Assay
Latest available FVIII values from August 2020 data cut.
FVIII, factor VIII; vg, vector genomes.
Efficacy - Central Laboratory, Chromogenic Assay
Mean FVIII activity from week 9 to week 52 (based on group mean): 70.4% (SD=7.3%)
Week 52: n=4 participants
Median FVIII activity from week 9 to week 52 (based on group median): 56.9% (SD=14.2%)
1 participant had FVIII measured at
week 67 instead of week 52 due to
Mean (box and whisker plot)
▬ Median (box and whisker plot)
• Outliers
COVID-19 restrictions
Data cut: 31 August 2020.
FVIII, factor VIII; vg, vector genomes; SD, standard deviation.
Efficacy Summary
FVIII activity increase from baseline was generally dose dependent
At 24 months, 1 participant in Cohort 3 remains in the mild range for factor VIII activity
Cohort 4 (3e13 vg/kg)
Steady-stateFVIII activity achieved by week 9 post infusion
Median steady-state (of geometric means from week 9 to latest follow up) FVIII activity level 50.2% (mean 63%) via central laboratory chromogenic assay (includes all FVIII levels up to data cut)
One treated target joint bleed was reported during the 2nd year following vector infusion.
FVIII, factor VIII; vg, vector genomes.
Conclusions
Interim data with at least 1 year and up to 3 years of follow up post infusion continue to show that giroctocogene fitelparvovec is generally well tolerated
1 participant experienced treatment-related SAE immediately following vector infusion, no additional treatment-related SAE
Cohort 4 (3e13 vg/kg) Participants achieved steady state at week 9, with mean FVIII activity maintained through week 52
The ongoing phase 1/2 study supports further development of giroctocogene fitelparvovec
Development Update: First participant in the AFFINE phase 3 study (3e13 vg/kg ) was dosed in October 2020
FVIII, factor VIII; vg, vector genomes.
Acknowledgments
The investigators acknowledge and thank all study participants.
We also acknowledge and thank Pfizer Study Clinicians Delphine Agathon and Anne Yver for their work on this presentation and this study, as well as the site staff, and Sangamo and Pfizer Study Teams for their contributions and conduct of the trial.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 07 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 December 2020 22:12:02 UTC