ASH 2020: Update for the Alta Study, a Phase 1/2 Gene Therapy Trial of Giroctocogene Fitelparvovec (SB-525) in Adults With Severe Hemophilia A

Update for the Alta Study, a Phase 1/2 Gene Therapy Trial of Giroctocogene Fitelparvovec (SB-525) in Adults With Severe Hemophilia A

The wide therapeutic window and underlying single gene defect make hemophilia A an ideal candidate for gene therapy

Maintenance of FVIII activity in the mild (>5%) to normal range improves outcomes for patients with severe hemophilia A

Safety and efficacy data of each cohort were reviewed by an independent safety monitoring committee prior to each dose escalation and prior to initiating cohort 4 expansion

Corticosteroid treatment is initiated for ALT elevation that exceeds 1.5x baseline value

aOne participant had an ALT increase per central lab results, but Investigator has not reported increase as an adverse event.

No initiation of corticosteroid use was required to date after week 52 and all participants are currently off corticosteroids.

3 of the 4 had subsequent transaminase elevation after resolution of the initial increase, 1 of the 3 had an additional elevation; all transaminase elevations resolved with corticosteroids.

4 of 5 participants in cohort 4 required corticosteroid treatment for liver transaminase (ALT/AST) elevation; all resolved with intervention

aOne participant had an ALT increase per central lab results that the Investigator has not reported increase as an adverse event. Data cut: 31 August 2020. AE, adverse event; ALT, alanine transaminase; AST, aspartate aminotransferase; vg, vector genomes.

aParticipant had an additional isolated elevation of ALT at week 28 that was treated with corticosteroids for 1 week, then discontinued (not reported as AE). Data cut: 31 August 2020. ALT, alanine transaminase; chromo, chromogenic assay; FVIII, factor VIII; N/A, not available; vg, vector genomes.

4 of 5 participants in cohort 4 had an ALT elevation

Mean FVIII activity from week 9 to week 52 (based on group mean): 70.4% (SD=7.3%)

One treated target joint bleed was reported during the 2nd year following vector infusion.

At 24 months, 1 participant in Cohort 3 remains in the mild range for factor VIII activity

Development Update: First participant in the AFFINE phase 3 study (3e13 vg/kg ) was dosed in October 2020

Cohort 4 (3e13 vg/kg) Participants achieved steady state at week 9, with mean FVIII activity maintained through week 52

Interim data with at least 1 year and up to 3 years of follow up post infusion continue to show that giroctocogene fitelparvovec is generally well tolerated

Acknowledgments

The investigators acknowledge and thank all study participants.

We also acknowledge and thank Pfizer Study Clinicians Delphine Agathon and Anne Yver for their work on this presentation and this study, as well as the site staff, and Sangamo and Pfizer Study Teams for their contributions and conduct of the trial.