    SGMO   US8006771062

SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(SGMO)
Sangamo Corporate Presentation

11/04/2021 | 09:15am EDT
Corporate Presentation

November 2021

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements regarding our current expectations.These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to the potential to develop, obtain regulatory approvals for and commercialize safe and effective therapies to treat certain diseases and the timing, availability and costs of such therapies, the potential to use ZFP, ZFP-TF, ZFN, ZFP-Epi,CAR-Treg and other technologies to develop safe and effective therapies, the potential for us to benefit and earn milestone and royalty payments from our collaborations and the timing of such benefits and payments, our financial resources and expectations, our revised 2021 financial guidance, plans and timelines for opening manufacturing facilities, plans and timelines for us and our collaborators to enroll patients in and conduct clinical trials and present clinical data and other statements that are not historical fact.These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the global business environment, healthcare systems and business and operations of us and our collaborators, including the initiation and operation of clinical trials; the research and development process; the uncertain timing and unpredictable results of clinical trials, including whether initial clinical trial data will be representative of final clinical trial data and whether final clinical trial data will validate the safety, efficacy and durability of product candidates; the impacts of clinical trial delays, pauses and holds on clinical trial timelines and commercialization of product candidates; unpredictable regulatory approval process for product candidates across multiple regulatory authorities; the manufacturing of products and product candidates; the commercialization of approved products; the potential for technological developments that obviate technologies used by us and our collaborators; the potential for us or our collaborators to breach or terminate collaboration agreements; the potential for us to fail to realize our expected benefits of our collaborations; and the uncertainty of our future capital requirements, financial performance and results.There can be no assurance that we and our collaborators will be able to develop commercially viable products.These risks and uncertainties are described more fully in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 as supplemented by our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q ended September 30, 2021. Forward-looking statements contained in this presentation speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.This presentation concerns investigational product candidates that are under preclinical and/or clinical investigation and which have not yet been approved for marketing by any regulatory agency.They are currently limited to investigational use, and no representations are made as to their safety or efficacy for the purposes for which they are being investigated.Any discussions of safety or efficacy are only in reference to the specific results presented here and may not be indicative of an ultimate finding of safety or efficacy by regulatory agencies.

2

Leading Genomic Medicines into the Clinic

We are a genomic medicines company committed to translating ground-breaking science

into medicines that transform the lives of patients with serious disease

Novel

Clinical-stage

In-house

Science

Programs

Manufacturing

3

Robust Set of Genomic Medicines Designed to Address Rare Disease, CNS, Oncology and Autoimmune Indications

Phase 3

Hemophilia A

Gene therapy

Giroctogene

Cell therapy

fitelparvovec

Genome engineering

Phase 1/2

Fabry Disease

Renal Transplant

Sickle Cell

Isaralgagene

TX200

Disease

civaparvovec

SAR445136

Preclinical

Inflammatory

Renal Transplant

Multiple

Prion

Neurology

Bowel Disease

(Allogeneic)

Sclerosis

Undisclosed

Oncology

Oncology

Neuro-

ALS/FTD

Huntington's

KITE-037

Undisclosed

developmental

Disease

Disorders

TAK-686

a-Synuclein

Tauopathies

Neurology

Neurology

ST-502

ST-501

DMI

Undisclosed

4

Delivering on our 2021 Catalysts

Fabry Disease

Renal Transplant

Complete

(isaralgagene civaparvovec, or ST-920)

(TX200)

Manufacturing Sites

Shared preliminary Ph 1/2 data;

First patient enrolled in

Completed in-house cell therapy

fifth patient dosed

Ph 1/2 study

manufacturing facility in Brisbane

Ph 3 planning initiated

headquarters

Sickle Cell Disease

Hemophilia A

(SAR445136)

(giroctocogene fitelparvovec)

Initial Ph 1/2 results at ASH 2021

Updated follow-up Ph 1/2 data

Clinical program is advancing

at ASH 2021

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 04 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2021 13:14:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 108 M - -
Net income 2021 -191 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -6,92x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 329 M 1 329 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 12,4x
Capi. / Sales 2022 14,3x
Nbr of Employees 413
Free-Float 82,8%
