Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SGMO   US8006771062

SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(SGMO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-15 pm EDT
1.340 USD   +2.29%
08:08aSangamo Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Lisa Rojkjaer, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer
BU
05/11Sangamo Therapeutics : Corporate Presentation
PU
05/10Truist Adjusts Price Target on Sangamo Therapeutics to $8 From $16, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Lisa Rojkjaer, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer

05/16/2023 | 08:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGMO), a genomic medicine company, today announced the appointment of Lisa Rojkjaer, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer. She will serve on the Executive Leadership team and report to Nathalie Dubois-Stringfellow, Sangamo’s Chief Development Officer. Dr Rojkjaer succeeds Bettina Cockroft, M.D., M.B.A, who is leaving the company to pursue other opportunities. We thank her for her contributions.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Rojkjaer, an experienced physician, drug developer, and regulatory expert, to the Sangamo team,” said Nathalie Dubois-Stringfellow, Chief Development Officer at Sangamo. “Her deep industry experience across all stages of clinical development will be pivotal for us as we advance our wholly owned Fabry program toward a potential Phase 3 trial, progress our industry-leading CAR-Treg program TX200 through Phase 1/2, and further develop our pre-clinical pipeline of epigenetic regulation for the central nervous system. Her leadership will be invaluable as we seek to create targeted potential genomic medicines for patients suffering from serious genetic diseases for which there are few or no available treatments today.”

Dr. Rojkjaer brings over 20 years of global and regional clinical development, regulatory, and medical affairs experience, as well as an international clinical practice background. She has held several senior leadership positions in both clinical development and medical affairs in biotech and global pharmaceutical companies, having most recently served as Chief Medical Officer at Viracta Therapeutics. She previously served in several senior positions focused on the development of small molecules and biologics for hematology and immunology indications, including Chief Medical Officer at Nordic Nanovector. Dr. Rojkjaer was the Global Clinical Program Head at Novartis Oncology, where she led development and supported the regulatory approval of Rydapt®. Other previous roles include Chief Medical Officer at Molecular Partners, and VP, Head of Clinical Development at MorphoSys AG. Earlier, at Novo Nordisk, she served as Director of Clinical Development, Hematology in the US and Head, Global Medical Affairs, Biopharmaceuticals while based in Denmark.

Dr. Rojkjaer holds a Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Toronto, where she also completed her internal medicine and hematology fellowships.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a robust genomic medicines pipeline. Using ground-breaking science, including our proprietary zinc finger genome engineering technology and manufacturing expertise, Sangamo aims to create new genomic medicines for patients suffering from diseases for which existing treatment options are inadequate or currently don’t exist. To learn more, visit www.sangamo.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Sangamo Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on Sangamo's current expectations. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to the potential for Sangamo to create targeted genomic medicines, to advance its Fabry program toward a Phase 3 trial, to progress its CAR-Treg program TX200 through Phase 1/2, and to further develop its pre-clinical pipeline of epigenetic regulation for the central nervous system. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, the research development process, including the results of clinical trials; the regulatory approval process for product candidates; and the potential for technological developments that obviate technologies used by Sangamo. Actual results may differ from those projected in forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties that exist in Sangamo's operations and business. These risks and uncertainties are described more fully in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Sangamo undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS, INC.
08:08aSangamo Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Lisa Rojkjaer, M.D., as Chief Medical Off..
BU
05/11Sangamo Therapeutics : Corporate Presentation
PU
05/10Truist Adjusts Price Target on Sangamo Therapeutics to $8 From $16, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
05/09Transcript : Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. Presents at Bank of America Securitie..
CI
05/08SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS, INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION ..
AQ
05/08Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 3..
CI
05/02Sangamo Therapeutics to Present Pre-clinical Data From Its Genomic Engineering Platform..
BU
05/01HC Wainwright Adjusts Sangamo Therapeutics' Price Target to $5 From $15, Keeps Buy Rati..
MT
05/01North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -3-
DJ
04/27Transcript : Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Apr 27, 2023
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 233 M - -
Net income 2023 -97,6 M - -
Net cash 2023 58,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -2,41x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 230 M 230 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,74x
EV / Sales 2024 3,55x
Nbr of Employees 478
Free-Float 80,9%
Chart SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 1,34 $
Average target price 7,38 $
Spread / Average Target 451%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexander D. Macrae President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Prathyusha Durabaibu Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Senior VP
H. Stewart Parker Chairman
R. Andrew Ramelmeier Executive Vice President-Technical Operations
Bettina M. Cockroft Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS, INC.-58.28%230
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED20.73%89 795
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.3.17%80 436
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-14.78%29 105
GENMAB A/S-1.97%27 441
BIONTECH SE-28.17%26 003
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer