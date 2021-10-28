Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SGMO   US8006771062

SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(SGMO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call and Webcast

10/28/2021 | 04:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGMO), a genomic medicine company, announced today that the Company has scheduled the release of its third quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, November 4, 2021. The press release will be followed by a conference call at 9:15 a.m. ET, which will be open to the public via telephone and webcast. During the conference call, the Company will review its financial results and provide business and clinical updates.

The conference call dial-in numbers are (877) 377-7553 for domestic callers and (678) 894-3968 for international callers. The conference ID number for the call is 5178059. Participants may access the live webcast via a link on the Sangamo Therapeutics website in the Investors and Media section under Events and Presentations. A conference call replay will be available for one week following the conference call. The conference call replay numbers for domestic and international callers are (855) 859-2056 and (404) 537-3406, respectively. The conference ID number for the replay is 5178059.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a robust genomic medicines pipeline. Using ground-breaking science, including our proprietary zinc finger genome engineering technology and manufacturing expertise, Sangamo aims to create new genomic medicines for patients suffering from diseases for which existing treatment options are inadequate or currently don’t exist. For more information about Sangamo, visit www.sangamo.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS, INC.
04:31pSangamo Therapeutics Announces Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call and Webcast
BU
10/22SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS, INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
10/22Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. Enters into Amended and Restated Office/Laboratory Lease wit..
CI
08/31SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS : Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
08/09SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS : Announces Participation at 2021 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conferen..
BU
08/05SANGAMO : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/05SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RES..
AQ
08/05SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS, INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
08/05SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS : Reports Recent Business Highlights and Second Quarter 2021 Financia..
BU
08/05Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 3..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 108 M - -
Net income 2021 -191 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -6,04x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 160 M 1 160 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 10,8x
Capi. / Sales 2022 12,3x
Nbr of Employees 413
Free-Float 82,8%
Chart SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 7,98 $
Average target price 20,67 $
Spread / Average Target 159%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexander D. Macrae President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Prathyusha Durabaibu Senior VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
H. Stewart Parker Chairman
R. Andrew Ramelmeier Executive Vice President-Technical Operations
Bettina M. Cockroft Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS, INC.-48.86%1 160
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.14.61%83 717
BIONTECH SE241.97%67 329
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.19.58%62 553
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS22.04%61 299
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-23.44%46 941