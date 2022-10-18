Sangamo Therapeutics : Preliminary results of STAAR, a Phase I/2 study of isaralgagene civaparvovec (ST 920) gene therapy in adults with Fabry disease and long term follow up
10/18/2022 | 09:23am EDT
Jaya Ganesh,1 Patrick Deegan,2 Ozlem Goker-Alpan,3 Robert J. Hopkin,4,5 John Bernat,6 William Wilcox,7 Liching Cao,8 Michael Chen,8 Lisa Shiue,8 Emma Bowden,8 Sravan Jaggumantri,8 Cristobal Passalacqua,8 Bernard Souberbielle,8 Bettina M. Cockroft8
1The Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, NY, USA, 2Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, UK, 3Lysosomal and Rare Disorders Research and Treatment Center, Fairfax,VA, USA, 4Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, OH, USA, 5University of Cincinnati College of Medicine, Cincinnati, OH, USA, 6University of Iowa, Iowa City, IA, USA, 7Emory University School of Medicine,Atlanta, GA, USA, 8Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., Brisbane, CA, USA
Introduction
Fabry Disease
Results
Safety and Tolerability
Figure 3. Plasma Lyso-Gb3 Concentration
Fabry disease (FD) is a lysosomal storage disease caused by pathogenic mutations in theGLA gene leading to deficiency of the lysosomal enzyme, alpha-galactosidase A (α-Gal A), and accumulation of globotriaosylsphingosine (lyso-Gb3).
Treatments for FD are limited and require repeated intravenous (IV) infusions impacting patient safety and quality of life.
Despite treatment, patients may still experience disease progression and organ damage.
Isaralgagene Civaparvovec (ST-920), the STAAR Study and Long-termFollow-up
• Isaralgagene Civaparvovec (ST-920) is an investigational gene therapy using a recombinant AAV2/6 vector containing
human GLA cDNA and is intended to be administered as a one-time IV infusion.
• After infusion, the functional gene is delivered to the liver where liver cells synthesize α-Gal A, which is released into
the bloodstream.
• The constant production of α-Gal A should lead to a reduction and potentially the clearance of Fabry disease
substrates such, as globotriaosylsphingosine (lyso-Gb3), from target organs.
ST-920continues to be generally well tolerated, with no treatment-related serious adverse events.
Seventeen treatment-related AEs occurred in 5 subjects; all were Grade 1 (mild), except one Grade 2 pyrexia (moderate).
No subjects have been treated with steroids, either prophylactically or reactively.
Plasma α-Gal A Activity and Lyso-Gb3 Concentration
Sustained, elevatedα-Gal A activity was observed through the last sampling point for all nine subjects. (Figure 1)
The first four subjects in the LTFU maintained elevatedα-Gal A activity for one year or more.
Figure 1. Plasma α-Gal A Activity at Cutoff
200
Normal range
30.4-fold
180
(2.45 - 11.37 nmol/h/mL)
(month 23)
160
Mean normal
(5.70 nmol/h/mL)
210
160
(ng/mL)
110
60
Concentration
60
50
Subject 1
Subject 5
40
Subject 7
(ERT
-Gb3
(ERT withdrawn)
(on ERT )
withdrawn)
Lyso
30
20
Subject 4
(ERT withdrawn)
10
Subject 6
(ERT withdrawn)
0
-350
0
50
100
150
200
250
300
350
400
450
500
550
600
650
700
Lyso-Gb3 Concentration (ng/mL)
210
160
110
Subject 9
60
(naïve)
60
50
Subject 3
40
(pseudo-naïve)
30
20
Subject 2
(pseudo-naïve)
10
Subject 8
(naïve)
0
-350
0
50
100
150
200
250
300
350
400
450
500
550
600
650
700
•
STAAR is an ongoing first-in-human phase 1/2 clinical study evaluating the safety, tolerability, and preliminary efficacy of
ascending doses of ST-920.
•
After follow-up for 52 weeks in STAAR, subjects are invited to transition into a 4-yearlong-termfollow-up (LTFU)
study.
Methods
Study Design
STAAR (ST-920-201) is a phase 1/2 dose-ranging,single-dose,open-label, multicenter study to assess the safety and tolerability of ST-920 in adults (≥18 years old) with Fabry disease (NCT04046224) with dose escalation and dose expansion phases.
On day 1 subjects are infused intravenously with a single dose of ST-920 and followed up for 52 weeks. Subsequently, subjects are enrolled in the long-termfollow-up (LTFU) study (NCT05039866).
During the dose escalation phase, at least 2 subjects (either antibody positive or negative toα-Gal A) are dosed in each dose cohort.
Safety and efficacy data of each cohort were reviewed by a safety monitoring committee (SMC) prior to dose escalation.
The dose escalation phase includes men with classic Fabry disease.
The subsequent expansion phase, at the 5.0E+13vg/kg dose per SMC endorsement, is composed of five cohorts: females, subjects with Fabry-associated cardiac and renal disease, and subjects positive and negative for Anti -α-Gal A antibodies.
Subjects who are on stable ERT may withdraw from ERT after ST-920 dosing in a controlled and monitored fashion at the discretion of the subject and the investigator.
Results
Baseline Subject Characteristics
(nmol/h/mL)
140
120
activity
100
14.7-fold
(week 35)
80
A
9.0-fold
α-Gal
60
7.9-fold
8.4-fold
(week 14)
(month 12)
(week 12)
5.4-fold
40
3.7-fold
4.8-fold
(week 16)
(week 26)
20
1.9-fold
(month 16)
(month 18)
0
Subject 1
Subject 2
Subject 3
Subject 4
Subject 5
Subject 6
Subject 7
Subject 8
Subject 9
(16 weeks
(pseudo-
(pseudo-
(28 weeks
(6 weeks
(6 weeks
(on ERT)
(ERT-naïve)
(ERT-naïve)
off ERT)
naïve)
naïve)
off ERT)
off ERT)
off ERT)
Cohort 1
Cohort 2
Cohort 3
Cohort 4
0.5e13 vg/kg
1.0e13 vg/kg
3.0e13 vg/kg
5.0e13 vg/kg
Biomarker results were evaluated as of the cutoff date of July 21, 2022.
*Fold change was calculated at last measured time point. α-Gal A activity was measured using a 3-hour reaction time and is presented in nmol/h/mL. For Subject 7 sampling was at ERT trough. Normal range and mean were determined based on healthy male individuals. α-Gal A, alpha galactosidase A; ERT, enzyme replacement therapy; LTFU, long-termfollow-up.
All subjects demonstrated elevated and sustainedα-Gal A activity in each cohort (Figure 2A).
α-Gal A activity increased rapidly after dosing and remained elevated until the last sampling timepoint.
α-Gal A activity remained high after ERT withdrawal in all four subjects.
Higher levels ofα-Gal A activity were reported in the Cohort 4 ERT-naïve subjects compared to the pseudo-naïve subjects in Cohorts 1 and 2. (Figure 2B)
We would like to thank the patients who have graciously agreed to be screened and participate in this clinical trial. We would also like to thank the clinical sites, principal investigators, and coordinating staff for their participation in the STAAR clinical trial and for their hard work initiating this study, as well as the Sangamo Biomarker and BioAnalytical Sciences and Clinical Development teams.
This study is sponsored by Sangamo Therapeutics.
Disclosures
JG: consultant, Amicus, Sangamo, Sanofi Genzyme,Takeda,Watermark Research Partners. OG-A: advisory boards and consultant for Amicus, Sanofi Genzyme,Takeda, Sangamo, 4DMT, Avrobio; research grants, Amicus, Freeline, Genentech, Protalix, Sangamo, Sanofi Genzyme,Takeda, Sangamo, 4DMT, Avrobio; speaker, Sanofi Genzyme,Takeda. RJH: advisory boards, Amicus Therapeutics; consultant, Amicus, Avrobio, Chiesi, Sanofi Genzyme; research grants, Amicus, Protalix, Sangamo, Sanofi Genzyme,Takeda; honoraria, Amicus, Avrobio, Chiesi, Protalix, Sanofi Genzyme; speaker, Amicus, Sanofi Genzyme. JB: advisory boards, Sanofi Genzyme,Takeda; research grants, Avrobio, BioMarin, Idorsia, Pfizer, Protalix, Sangamo, Sanofi Genzyme,Takeda. PD: advisory boards, Sanofi Genzyme,Takeda, Amicus; consultant, Sanofi Genzyme; honoraria, Sanofi Genzyme and Takeda. LC, MC, CP, LHS, EB, and BMC are employees of and hold ownership interest in Sangamo (less than 5%). BS and SJ were employees of Sangamo at the time of the study. CP and BS have received intellectual property rights/patents from Sangamo
Presented at NORD in Washington, DC, October 17-18, 2022
