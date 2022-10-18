Sangamo Therapeutics : Preliminary results of STAAR, a Phase I/2 study of isaralgagene civaparvovec (ST 920) gene therapy in adults with Fabry disease and long term follow up

We would like to thank the patients who have graciously agreed to be screened and participate in this clinical trial. We would also like to thank the clinical sites, principal investigators, and coordinating staff for their participation in the STAAR clinical trial and for their hard work initiating this study, as well as the Sangamo Biomarker and BioAnalytical Sciences and Clinical Development teams.

This study is sponsored by Sangamo Therapeutics.

Disclosures

JG: consultant, Amicus, Sangamo, Sanofi Genzyme,Takeda,Watermark Research Partners. OG-A: advisory boards and consultant for Amicus, Sanofi Genzyme,Takeda, Sangamo, 4DMT, Avrobio; research grants, Amicus, Freeline, Genentech, Protalix, Sangamo, Sanofi Genzyme,Takeda, Sangamo, 4DMT, Avrobio; speaker, Sanofi Genzyme,Takeda. RJH: advisory boards, Amicus Therapeutics; consultant, Amicus, Avrobio, Chiesi, Sanofi Genzyme; research grants, Amicus, Protalix, Sangamo, Sanofi Genzyme,Takeda; honoraria, Amicus, Avrobio, Chiesi, Protalix, Sanofi Genzyme; speaker, Amicus, Sanofi Genzyme. JB: advisory boards, Sanofi Genzyme,Takeda; research grants, Avrobio, BioMarin, Idorsia, Pfizer, Protalix, Sangamo, Sanofi Genzyme,Takeda. PD: advisory boards, Sanofi Genzyme,Takeda, Amicus; consultant, Sanofi Genzyme; honoraria, Sanofi Genzyme and Takeda. LC, MC, CP, LHS, EB, and BMC are employees of and hold ownership interest in Sangamo (less than 5%). BS and SJ were employees of Sangamo at the time of the study. CP and BS have received intellectual property rights/patents from Sangamo