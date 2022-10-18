Advanced search
Sangamo Therapeutics : Preliminary results of STAAR, a Phase I/2 study of isaralgagene civaparvovec (ST 920) gene therapy in adults with Fabry disease and long term follow up

10/18/2022 | 09:23am EDT
Preliminary results of STAAR, a Phase I/2 study of isaralgagene civaparvovec (ST-920) gene therapy in adults with Fabry disease and long-termfollow-up

Jaya Ganesh,1 Patrick Deegan,2 Ozlem Goker-Alpan,3 Robert J. Hopkin,4,5 John Bernat,6 William Wilcox,7 Liching Cao,8 Michael Chen,8 Lisa Shiue,8 Emma Bowden,8 Sravan Jaggumantri,8 Cristobal Passalacqua,8 Bernard Souberbielle,8 Bettina M. Cockroft8

1The Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, NY, USA, 2Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, UK, 3Lysosomal and Rare Disorders Research and Treatment Center, Fairfax,VA, USA, 4Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, OH, USA, 5University of Cincinnati College of Medicine, Cincinnati, OH, USA, 6University of Iowa, Iowa City, IA, USA, 7Emory University School of Medicine,Atlanta, GA, USA, 8Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., Brisbane, CA, USA

Introduction

Fabry Disease

Results

Safety and Tolerability

Figure 3. Plasma Lyso-Gb3 Concentration

  • Fabry disease (FD) is a lysosomal storage disease caused by pathogenic mutations in the GLA gene leading to deficiency of the lysosomal enzyme, alpha-galactosidase A (α-Gal A), and accumulation of globotriaosylsphingosine (lyso-Gb3).
  • Treatments for FD are limited and require repeated intravenous (IV) infusions impacting patient safety and quality of life.
  • Despite treatment, patients may still experience disease progression and organ damage.

Isaralgagene Civaparvovec (ST-920), the STAAR Study and Long-termFollow-up

Isaralgagene Civaparvovec (ST-920) is an investigational gene therapy using a recombinant AAV2/6 vector containing

human GLA cDNA and is intended to be administered as a one-time IV infusion.

After infusion, the functional gene is delivered to the liver where liver cells synthesize α-Gal A, which is released into

the bloodstream.

The constant production of α-Gal A should lead to a reduction and potentially the clearance of Fabry disease

substrates such, as globotriaosylsphingosine (lyso-Gb3), from target organs.

  • ST-920continues to be generally well tolerated, with no treatment-related serious adverse events.
  • Seventeen treatment-related AEs occurred in 5 subjects; all were Grade 1 (mild), except one Grade 2 pyrexia (moderate).
  • No subjects have been treated with steroids, either prophylactically or reactively.

Plasma α-Gal A Activity and Lyso-Gb3 Concentration

  • Sustained, elevated α-Gal A activity was observed through the last sampling point for all nine subjects. (Figure 1)
  • The first four subjects in the LTFU maintained elevated α-Gal A activity for one year or more.

Figure 1. Plasma α-Gal A Activity at Cutoff

200

Normal range

30.4-fold

180

(2.45 - 11.37 nmol/h/mL)

(month 23)

160

Mean normal

(5.70 nmol/h/mL)

210

160

(ng/mL)

110

60

Concentration

60

50

Subject 1

Subject 5

40

Subject 7

(ERT

-Gb3

(ERT withdrawn)

(on ERT )

withdrawn)

Lyso

30

20

Subject 4

(ERT withdrawn)

10

Subject 6

(ERT withdrawn)

0

-350

0

50

100

150

200

250

300

350

400

450

500

550

600

650

700

Lyso-Gb3 Concentration (ng/mL)

210

160

110

Subject 9

60

(naïve)

60

50

Subject 3

40

(pseudo-naïve)

30

20

Subject 2

(pseudo-naïve)

10

Subject 8

(naïve)

0

-350

0

50

100

150

200

250

300

350

400

450

500

550

600

650

700

STAAR is an ongoing first-in-human phase 1/2 clinical study evaluating the safety, tolerability, and preliminary efficacy of

ascending doses of ST-920.

After follow-up for 52 weeks in STAAR, subjects are invited to transition into a 4-yearlong-termfollow-up (LTFU)

study.

Methods

Study Design

  • STAAR (ST-920-201) is a phase 1/2 dose-ranging,single-dose,open-label, multicenter study to assess the safety and tolerability of ST-920 in adults (≥18 years old) with Fabry disease (NCT04046224) with dose escalation and dose expansion phases.
  • On day 1 subjects are infused intravenously with a single dose of ST-920 and followed up for 52 weeks. Subsequently, subjects are enrolled in the long-termfollow-up (LTFU) study (NCT05039866).
  • During the dose escalation phase, at least 2 subjects (either antibody positive or negative to α-Gal A) are dosed in each dose cohort.
  • Safety and efficacy data of each cohort were reviewed by a safety monitoring committee (SMC) prior to dose escalation.
  • The dose escalation phase includes men with classic Fabry disease.
  • The subsequent expansion phase, at the 5.0E+13vg/kg dose per SMC endorsement, is composed of five cohorts: females, subjects with Fabry-associated cardiac and renal disease, and subjects positive and negative for Anti -α-Gal A antibodies.
  • Subjects who are on stable ERT may withdraw from ERT after ST-920 dosing in a controlled and monitored fashion at the discretion of the subject and the investigator.

Results

Baseline Subject Characteristics

(nmol/h/mL)

140

120

activity

100

14.7-fold

(week 35)

80

A

9.0-fold

α-Gal

60

7.9-fold

8.4-fold

(week 14)

(month 12)

(week 12)

5.4-fold

40

3.7-fold

4.8-fold

(week 16)

(week 26)

20

1.9-fold

(month 16)

(month 18)

0

Subject 1

Subject 2

Subject 3

Subject 4

Subject 5

Subject 6

Subject 7

Subject 8

Subject 9

(16 weeks

(pseudo-

(pseudo-

(28 weeks

(6 weeks

(6 weeks

(on ERT)

(ERT-naïve)

(ERT-naïve)

off ERT)

naïve)

naïve)

off ERT)

off ERT)

off ERT)

Cohort 1

Cohort 2

Cohort 3

Cohort 4

0.5e13 vg/kg

1.0e13 vg/kg

3.0e13 vg/kg

5.0e13 vg/kg

Biomarker results were evaluated as of the cutoff date of July 21, 2022.

*Fold change was calculated at last measured time point. α-Gal A activity was measured using a 3-hour reaction time and is presented in nmol/h/mL. For Subject 7 sampling was at ERT trough. Normal range and mean were determined based on healthy male individuals. α-Gal A, alpha galactosidase A; ERT, enzyme replacement therapy; LTFU, long-termfollow-up.

Figure 2. Plasma α-Gal A Activity over time

A) Plasma α-Gal A Activity by cohort

Cohort 1

Cohort 2

180

Subject 1

180

(ERT withdrawn)

140

140

100

100

(nmol/h/mL)

(nmol/h/mL)

100

100

90

90

80

80

70

70

60

A

60

A

50

Subject 4

Gal-α

Gal-α

50

40

(ERT withdrawn)

40

30

Subject 2

30

Subject 3

20

(pseudo-naïve)

20

(pseudo-naïve)

10

10

0

0

-350 0

50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400 450 500 550 600 650 700

-350 0

50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400 450 500 550 600 650 700

Study Day

Study Day

Study Day

Study Day

Normal range (0.323 - 0.625 ng/mL)

Mean Normal 0.473 ng/mL

ERT Withdrawal

  • Subjects with substantially elevated levels of plasma lyso-Gb3 (>60 ng/ml) pre-treatment showed significant decreases in lyso-Gb3 plasma concentrations post ST-920 dosing (Figure 3).
    • Subject 3 (pseudo-naïve) showed an approximately 40% reduction from baseline within 10 weeks after dosing that was maintained through Month 15.
    • Subject 9 (naïve) showed an approximately 55% reduction from baseline within 14 weeks of dosing.
  • Several subjects experienced some increases in plasma lyso-Gb3 levels after ERT withdrawal. In these subjects α-Gal A activity remained elevated, and no subject has resumed ERT.

Conclusions and Next Steps

Up to the data cutoff date of July 21, 2022, isaralgagene civaparvovec (ST-920) was generally well tolerated, with no

treatment-related AEs that were serious or higher than Grade 1, with the exception of one Grade 2 pyrexia.

No subjects have been treated with steroids, either prophylactically or reactively.

Elevated α-Gal A activity has been maintained in all subjects dosed with ST-920, ranging from nearly 2-fold to 30-fold of

mean normal, up to 23 months post infusion for the longest treated subject.

α-Gal A activity increased rapidly after dosing and remained elevated until the last sampling timepoint.

Four subjects were withdrawn from enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) and demonstrated significantly elevated levels of

α-Gal A activity, up to 28 weeks post withdrawal.

Higher levels of α-Gal A activity were reported in the Cohort 4 ERT-naïve subjects compared to the pseudo-naïve subjects

in Cohorts 1 and 2.

Two subjects with substantially higher elevations in plasma lyso-Gb3pre-treatment showed a reduction of approx. 40% and

55% from baseline in lyso-Gb3 level after ST-920 dosing.

Several subjects experienced some increases in plasma lyso-Gb3 levels after ERT withdrawal. In these subjects α-Gal A

activity remained elevated, and no subject has resumed ERT.

Since the cutoff date, one additional subject was withdrawn from ERT.

The Phase 1/2 STAAR study has progressed into the dose expansion phase, with four subjects dosed, including the first female

  • Here we present preliminary data (cutoff July 21, 2022) from the 4 ascending dose cohorts.
  • Nine men with classic Fabry disease were dosed, with a mean age (SD) of 36.3 (10.4) years (Table 1).
    • Two subjects in Cohort 1 (0.5E+13 vg/kg), 2 subjects in Cohort 2 (1.0E+13 vg/kg), 3 subjects in Cohort 3 (3.0E+13 vg/kg), and 2 subjects in Cohort 4 (5.0E+13 vg/kg).
  • The 4 subjects in Cohort 1 (n=2) and Cohort 2 (n=2) completed the dose escalation phase with 1 year of follow-up and are now enrolled in the LTFU study.

Table 1. Baseline Subject Characteristics

α-Gal A (nmol/h/mL)

Cohort 3

180

140

100

100

90

Subject 5

80

(ERT withdrawn)

70

60

Subject 7

50

(on ERT)

40

30

Subject 6

20

(ERT withdrawn)

10

0

-350

0

50

100

150

200

250

300

350

400

450

500

550

600

650

700

Study Day

Normal range (2.45 - 11.37 nmol/h/mL)

Cohort 4

180

140

100

(nmol/h/mL)

100

90

80

70

A

60

Subject 9

α-Gal

50

(naïve)

40

Subject 8

30

(naïve)

20

10

0

-350

0

50

100

150

200

250

300

350

400

450

500

550

600

650

700

Study Day

Mean Normal 5.70 nmol/h/mL

ERT Withdrawal

subject.

Based on these encouraging emerging data, phase 3 planning has been initiated.

References

  1. Del Pino M, Andrés A, Bernabéu AÁ, et al. Kidney Blood Press Res. 2018;43(2):406-421.
  2. Leavitt AD, Konkle BA, Stine K, et al. Blood. 2020;136(Suppl 1):12.

Acknowledgments

*The time point immediately preceding ST-920 administration was presented as the baseline value.

Burning, tingling, or numbness in the extremities.

eGFR (mL/min/1.73 m2) was calculated using the CKD-EPI.

Ab, antibody; CKD-EPI, Chronic Kidney Disease Epidemiology Collaboration; eGFR, estimated glomerular filtration rate; LOQ, limit of quantitation; lyso-Gb3, globotriaosylsphingosine.

B) Plasma α-Gal A Activity over time in subjects on ERT versus ERT naïve/pseudo-naïve

On ERT

ERT Naïve/Pseudo-Naïve

180

Subject 1

180

140

Subject 5

(ERT

140

(ERT withdrawn)

withdrawn)

100

100

(nmol/h/mL)

100

(nmol/h/mL)

100

90

90

80

80

70

70

A

60

Subject 7

A

60

Subject 9

50

Subject 4

50

(naïve)

α-Gal

(on ERT)

α-Gal

40

(ERT withdrawn)

40

Subject 8

Subject 3

30

Subject 6

30

(naïve)

(pseudo-naïve)

(ERT withdrawn)

20

20

Subject 2

10

10

(pseudo-naïve)

0

0

-350 0

50 100 150 200 250 300 350

400 450 500 550 600 650 700

-350 0

50

100 150 200 250 300 350 400 450 500 550 600 650 700

Study Day

Study Day

Normal range (2.45 - 11.37 nmol/h/mL)

Mean Normal 5.70 nmol/h/mL

ERT Withdrawal

  • All subjects demonstrated elevated and sustained α-Gal A activity in each cohort (Figure 2A).
  • α-Gal A activity increased rapidly after dosing and remained elevated until the last sampling timepoint.
  • α-Gal A activity remained high after ERT withdrawal in all four subjects.
  • Higher levels of α-Gal A activity were reported in the Cohort 4 ERT-naïve subjects compared to the pseudo-naïve subjects in Cohorts 1 and 2. (Figure 2B)

We would like to thank the patients who have graciously agreed to be screened and participate in this clinical trial. We would also like to thank the clinical sites, principal investigators, and coordinating staff for their participation in the STAAR clinical trial and for their hard work initiating this study, as well as the Sangamo Biomarker and BioAnalytical Sciences and Clinical Development teams.

This study is sponsored by Sangamo Therapeutics.

Disclosures

JG: consultant, Amicus, Sangamo, Sanofi Genzyme,Takeda,Watermark Research Partners. OG-A: advisory boards and consultant for Amicus, Sanofi Genzyme,Takeda, Sangamo, 4DMT, Avrobio; research grants, Amicus, Freeline, Genentech, Protalix, Sangamo, Sanofi Genzyme,Takeda, Sangamo, 4DMT, Avrobio; speaker, Sanofi Genzyme,Takeda. RJH: advisory boards, Amicus Therapeutics; consultant, Amicus, Avrobio, Chiesi, Sanofi Genzyme; research grants, Amicus, Protalix, Sangamo, Sanofi Genzyme,Takeda; honoraria, Amicus, Avrobio, Chiesi, Protalix, Sanofi Genzyme; speaker, Amicus, Sanofi Genzyme. JB: advisory boards, Sanofi Genzyme,Takeda; research grants, Avrobio, BioMarin, Idorsia, Pfizer, Protalix, Sangamo, Sanofi Genzyme,Takeda. PD: advisory boards, Sanofi Genzyme,Takeda, Amicus; consultant, Sanofi Genzyme; honoraria, Sanofi Genzyme and Takeda. LC, MC, CP, LHS, EB, and BMC are employees of and hold ownership interest in Sangamo (less than 5%). BS and SJ were employees of Sangamo at the time of the study. CP and BS have received intellectual property rights/patents from Sangamo

Presented at NORD in Washington, DC, October 17-18, 2022

Disclaimer

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 18 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2022 13:22:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
