Sangamo Therapeutics : Preliminary results of STAAR, a Phase I/II study of isaralgagene civaparvovec (ST-920) gene therapy in adults with Fabry disease and long-term follow-up

08/30/2022 | 07:00am EDT
Preliminary results of STAAR, a Phase I/II study of isaralgagene civaparvovec (ST-920) gene therapy in adults with Fabry disease and long-termfollow-up
Jaya Ganesh,1 Patrick Deegan,2 Ozlem Goker-Alpan,3 Robert J. Hopkin,4,5 John A. Bernat,6 William Wilcox,7 Liching Cao,8 Michael Chen,8 Lisa H. Shiue,8 Emma Bowden,8 Sravan Jaggumantri,8 Cristobal Passalacqua,8 Bernard Souberbielle,8 Bettina M. Cockroft8
1The Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, NY, USA, 2Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, UK, 3Lysosomal and Rare Disorders Research and Treatment Center, Fairfax, VA, USA, 4Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, OH, USA, 5University of Cincinnati College of Medicine, Cincinnati, OH, USA, 6University of Iowa, Iowa City, IA, USA, 7Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, GA, USA, 8Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., Brisbane, CA, USA
Introduction
Fabry Disease
Fabry disease is an X-linked lysosomal storage disease caused by mutations in the GLA gene, which encodes the lysosomal enzyme alpha galactosidase A (α-Gal A)
The current standard of care for most patients is intravenous enzyme replacement therapy (ERT); patients with amenable mutations may alternatively be managed with oral chaperone therapy
Patients who receive ERT require lifelong infusions every other week
Despite treatment, patients may still experience disease progression and organ damage
• Efficacy of ERT in preventing irreversible cardiac and renal disease has been shown to be lower in advanced cases compared to early treatment 1
Isaralgagene Civaparvovec (ST-920), the STAAR Study and Long-termFollow-up
STAAR is an ongoing, first-in-human clinical study with ST-920, a recombinant adeno-associated virus (rAAV2/6) vector containing the humanGLA cDNA that encodes for the enzyme α-Gal A
The functional gene is delivered to the liver; hepatocytes synthesizeα-Gal A, which is released into the bloodstream
The constant production ofα-Gal A should lead to a reduction and potentially the clearance of Fabry disease substrates such as globotriaosylsphingosine (lyso-Gb3) from target organs
The same rAAV vector with liver-targeted gene delivery has been administered previously in subjects with hemophilia A (giroctocogene fitelparvovec), exhibiting a positive risk-benefit profile2
The purpose of this study is to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of ascending doses of ST-920
Methods
Study Design
STAAR (ST-920-201) is a phase 1/2 dose-ranging,single-dose,open-label, multicenter study to assess the safety and tolerability of ST-920 in adults (≥18 years old) with Fabry disease (NCT04046224) (Figure 1)
On day 1, subjects are infused intravenously with a single dose of ST-920 and followed up for 52 weeks. Subsequently, subjects are enrolled in the long-termfollow-up (LTFU) study (NCT05039866)
During the dose escalation phase, at least 2 subjects (either antibody positive or negative toα-Gal A) are dosed in each dose cohort
The dose escalation phase includes men with classic Fabry disease; the subsequent expansion phase also includes women, as well as subjects with Fabry-associated cardiac and renal disease
Subjects who are on stable ERT may withdraw from ERT after ST-920 dosing in a controlled and monitored fashion at the discretion of the subject and the investigator
Eligibility Criteria
Inclusion criteria:
≥18 years of age with Fabry disease
On a stable ERT regimen, or ERT-naïve, or ERT-pseudo-naïve (no ERT treatment in the prior 6 months)
Key Exclusion Criteria
Neutralizing activity to AAV6 capsid
Judged to be unresponsive to ERT, or showing recent or continued hypersensitivity response to ERT
History of clinically significant liver disease or liver dysfunction
New York Heart Association Class III heart failure or higher
Contraindication to steroids
Active infection with hepatitis A virus, active or occult hepatitis B virus infection, active infection with hepatitis C virus (RNA positive), infection with the human immunodeficiency virus, or active or latent infection with tuberculosis
Currently receiving migalastat
Table 1. Baseline Subject Characteristics
Cohort 1 (n=2)
Cohort 2 (n=2)
Cohort 3 (n=2)
0.5e13 vg/kg
1.0e13 vg/kg
3.0e13 vg/kg
Subject 1
Subject 2
Subject 3
Subject 4
Subject 5
Subject 6
Age (years)
48
25
42
22
39
42
On ERT
Yes
No; pseudo-naïve
No; pseudo-naïve
Yes
Yes
Yes
Plasma α-Gal A activity
1.54
0.92
Below LOQ
2.44
0.91
Below LOQ
(nmol/h/mL)*
Plasma lyso-Gb3
22.1
18.1
83.2
11.1
32.9
1.91
(ng/mL)*
• Hypohidrosis
• Anhidrosis
• Hypohidrosis
• Hypohidrosis
• Tinnitus
• Hypohidrosis
• Tinnitus and vertigo
• Tinnitus
• Tinnitus and vertigo
• Neuropathic pain
• High-frequency
• Tinnitus
Primary disease signs
• Left ventricular
• Acroparesthesia†
• Acroparesthesia†
• Aortic root dilation
hearing loss
• Neuropathic pain
hypertrophy
• Sinus bradycardia
• ECG sinus
• Acroparesthesia†
• Acroparesthesia†
and symptoms
• Palpitations
• Left ventricular
arrhythmia
• Sinus bradycardia
• Anemia
hypertrophy
• Loose stool and
• Leg edema
constipation
Renal function (eGFR;
101.4
111.4
112.9
100
91.5
80
mL/min/1.73 m2)*‡
Pre-existingα-Gal A Abs
Positive
Negative
Positive
Positive
Positive
Negative
Mutation
G261D
T1411
W340R
S297Y
Q283X
D215S
Length of follow-up
64 [52 +
64 [52 +
48
36
16
4
(weeks)
12 (LTFU)]
12 (LTFU)]
*The time point immediately preceding ST-920 administration was presented as the baseline value.
† Burning, tingling, or numbness in the extremities.
‡eGFR was calculated using the CKD-EPI.
α-Gal A, alpha galactosidase A; Ab, antibody; CKD-EPI, Chronic Kidney Disease Epidemiology Collaboration; ECG, electrocardiogram; eGFR, estimated glomerular filtration rate; LOQ, limit of quantitation; LTFU, long-termfollow-up;lyso-Gb3, globotriaosylsphingosine; vg/kg, vector genomes per kilogram of body weight.
Safety and Tolerability
ST-920continues to be generally well tolerated
Eleven treatment-related AEs occurred in 3 subjects (Table 2); all were Grade 1 (mild)
No treatment-related serious AEs were reported
There were no liver enzyme elevations requiring steroid treatment
Table 2. Treatment-Related Adverse Events
Cohort 1
Cohort 2
Cohort 3
(0.5e13 vg/kg)
(1.0e13 vg/kg)
(3.0e13 vg/kg)
Overall
MedDRA Preferred Term
(n=2)
(n=2)
(n=2)
(N=6)
n
Events
n
Events
n
Events
n
Events
Treatment-related adverse events (total)
1
3
1
2
1
6
3
11
Pyrexia
0
0
1
2
1
1
2
3
Hemoglobin decreased
1
1
0
0
0
0
1
1
Platelet count increased
1
1
0
0
0
0
1
1
Rash
1
1
0
0
0
0
1
1
Headache
0
0
0
0
1
1
1
1
Myalgia
0
0
0
0
1
1
1
1
Fatigue
0
0
0
0
1
1
1
1
Abdominal pain
0
0
0
0
1
1
1
1
Frequent bowel movements
0
0
0
0
1
1
1
1
MedDRA, Medical Dictionary for Regulatory Activities; vg/kg, vector genomes per kilogram of body weight.
Plasma α-Gal A Activity and Lyso-Gb3 Concentration
Sustained, elevatedα-Gal A activity was observed through the last sampling point for Subjects 1-5, including the 3 months of LTFU for Subjects 1 and 2 (Figure 2)
α-Gal A activity had increased to within normal range at week 2 for Subject 6
The first subject to be withdrawn from ERT, Subject 4, continues at 12 weeks to exhibit consistently and significantly elevatedα-Gal A plasma activity, is clinically stable with moderate increase in lyso-Gb3 levels, and remains off ERT
Subject 3 (pseudo-naïve) exhibited a higher elevation in plasma lyso-Gb3pre-treatment, which showed approximately a 40% reduction within 10 weeks after dosing that was maintained through week 48
Subjects 1 (on ERT), 2 (pseudo-naïve), 5 (on ERT), and 6 (on ERT) with lower baseline levels of plasma lyso-Gb3, maintained steady levels through the latest follow-up date
For Subject 1, left ventricular hypertrophy was seen on cMRI, which increased during the study run-in phase and stabilized following 1 year of treatment
Subject 2 had mild biventricular dilation at baseline, which improved on cMRI at 1 year
Subjects 3 and 4 had normal cMRIs at baseline and 24 weeks
Subject 5 had mild left ventricular hypertrophy at baseline. Subject 6 had normal cMRI at baseline
Endpoints
Primary endpoint:
Incidence of treatment-emergent adverse events (AEs)
Additional safety evaluations will include the following:
Routine hematology, chemistry, and liver tests; vital signs; electrocardiogram; and echocardiogram
Serial alpha-fetoprotein testing and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) of liver to monitor for potential formation of any liver mass
Secondary endpoints:
Change from baseline at specific time points over the 1-year study period in:
α-Gal A activity, Gb3 and lyso-Gb3 levels in plasma
Frequency of ERT infusion
eGFR
Cardiac function and left ventricular mass, measured by cardiac MRI (cMRI)
rAAV2/6 vector clearance
Key exploratory endpoints:
Quality of life, Fabry disease symptoms, and neuropathic pain scores
Immune response to AAV6 capsid andα-Gal A
Results
Baseline Subject Characteristics
Here we present preliminary data (cutoff February 14, 2022) from 3 ascending dose cohorts
Six men with classic Fabry disease were dosed, with a mean age (SD) of 36.3 (10.4) years (Table 1)
Two subjects in Cohort 1 (0.5e13 vg/kg), 2 subjects in Cohort 2 (1.0e13 vg/kg), and 2 subjects in Cohort 3 (3.0e13 vg/kg)
Both Cohort 1 participants completed the dose-finding study with 1 year of follow-up and are now enrolled in the LTFU study (follow-up for an additional 4 years)
Conclusions and Next Steps
Up to the cutoff date of February 14, 2022, isaralgagene civaparvovec (ST-920) has been generally well tolerated, and no treatment-related AEs that were serious or higher than Grade 1 occurred
None of the treated subjects exhibited elevations of transaminases requiring steroid treatment
Elevatedα-Gal A activity has been maintained in all subjects dosed with ST-920, extending from within normal reported range and up to 16.7-fold above mean normal, up to 15 months post infusion
Subject 4 was withdrawn from ERT and remained clinically stable, with sustained elevated levels ofα-Gal A 12 weeks post withdrawal
Three subjects have anecdotally reported improvements in their symptoms, including improvements in the ability to sweat
No progression of Fabry cardiomyopathy was observed in those subjects who presented with signs of cardiomyopathy on cardiac MRI at baseline
STAAR is an ongoing study and based on these encouraging emerging data, phase 3 planning has been initiated
• Since the cutoff date, an additional 4 subjects (for a total of 10) have been dosed, including the first subject in the expansion phase. An additional 3 subjects have successfully been withdrawn from ERT.
References
Del Pino M, Andrés A, Bernabéu AÁ, et al.Kidney Blood Press Res. 2018;43(2):406-421.
Leavitt AD, Konkle BA, Stine K, et al.Blood. 2020;136(Suppl 1):12.
Acknowledgments
We would like to thank the patients who have graciously agreed to be screened and participate in this clinical trial. We would also like to thank the clinical sites, principal investigators, and coordinating staff for their participation in the STAAR clinical trial and for their hard work initiating this study, as well as the Sangamo Biomarker and BioAnalytical Sciences and Clinical Development teams.
This study is sponsored by Sangamo Therapeutics.
Disclosures
JG: consultant, Amicus, Sangamo, Sanofi Genzyme, Takeda, Watermark Research Partners. OG-A: advisory boards and consultant for Amicus, Sanofi Genzyme, Takeda, Sangamo, 4DMT, Avrobio; research grants, Amicus, Freeline,
Idorsia, Pfizer, Protalix, Sangamo, Sanofi Genzyme, Takeda. PD: advisory boards, Sanofi Genzyme, Takeda, Amicus; consultant, Sanofi Genzyme; honoraria, Sanofi Genzyme and Takeda. LC, MC, CP, LHS, EB, and BMC are employees of and hold ownership interest in Sangamo (less than 5%). BS and SJ were employees of Sangamo at the time of the study. CP and BS have received intellectual property rights/patents from Sangamo.
Presented at SSIEM 2022 in Freiburg, Germany, August 30-September 2, 2022
