Sangamo Therapeutics : Preliminary results of STAAR, a Phase I/II study of isaralgagene civaparvovec (ST-920) gene therapy in adults with Fabry disease and long-term follow-up

Introduction

Fabry Disease

Fabry disease is an X-linked lysosomal storage disease caused by mutations in the GLA gene, which encodes the lysosomal enzyme alpha galactosidase A ( α -Gal A)

Patients who receive ERT require lifelong infusions every other week

Despite treatment, patients may still experience disease progression and organ damage

• Efficacy of ERT in preventing irreversible cardiac and renal disease has been shown to be lower in advanced cases compared to early treatment 1

Isaralgagene Civaparvovec (ST-920), the STAAR Study and Long-termFollow-up

STAAR is an ongoing, first-in-human clinical study with ST-920, a recombinant adeno-associated virus (rAAV2/6) vector containing the human GLA cDNA that encodes for the enzyme α -Gal A

The purpose of this study is to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of ascending doses of ST-920

Methods

Study Design

STAAR (ST-920-201) is a phase 1/2 dose-ranging,single-dose,open-label, multicenter study to assess the safety and tolerability of ST-920 in adults (≥18 years old) with Fabry disease (NCT04046224) ( Figure 1 )

(ST-920-201) is a phase 1/2 dose-ranging,single-dose,open-label, multicenter study to assess the safety and tolerability of ST-920 in adults (≥18 years old) with Fabry disease (NCT04046224) ( ) On day 1, subjects are infused intravenously with a single dose of ST-920 and followed up for 52 weeks. Subsequently, subjects are enrolled in the long-termfollow-up (LTFU) study (NCT05039866)

ST-920 and followed up for 52 weeks. Subsequently, subjects are enrolled in the long-termfollow-up (LTFU) study (NCT05039866) During the dose escalation phase, at least 2 subjects (either antibody positive or negative to α -Gal A) are dosed in each dose cohort

-Gal A) are dosed in each dose cohort The dose escalation phase includes men with classic Fabry disease; the subsequent expansion phase also includes women, as well as subjects with Fabry-associated cardiac and renal disease

Fabry-associated cardiac and renal disease Subjects who are on stable ERT may withdraw from ERT after ST-920 dosing in a controlled and monitored fashion at the discretion of the subject and the investigator

Figure 1. Phase 1/2 STAAR Study Design

Dose escalation phase* Classic males; Minimum 2 subjects per cohort Expansion phase† At 5.0 E+13 vg/kg dose (per SMC endorsement Up to 6 total subjects per cohort

Cohort 1

(0.5 E+13 vg/kg)

anti-α-Gal A Ab positive

Cohort 2 anti-α-Gal A Ab negative (1.0 E+13 vg/kg) Dose selection Females

Cohort 3

(3.0 E+13 vg/kg)

Cardiac disease

Cohort 4 (5.0 E+13 vg/kg) Renal disease

*Safety and efficacy data of each cohort was reviewed by a safety monitoring committee (SMC) prior to dose escalation.

† The dose for the expansion cohorts may be reassessed if there are emerging safety considerations. α-Gal A, alpha galactosidase A; Ab, antibody; vg/kg, vector genomes per kilogram of body weight.

Eligibility Criteria

Inclusion criteria:

≥18 years of age with Fabry disease

On a stable ERT regimen, or ERT-naïve, or ERT-pseudo-naïve (no ERT treatment in the prior 6 months)

Key Exclusion Criteria