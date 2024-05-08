Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. is a genomic medicines company that is developing medicines for neurological diseases. The Company's neurology preclinical development is focused on two areas: development of epigenetic regulation therapies to treat serious neurological diseases, and development of novel engineered adeno-associated virus (AAV) capsids to deliver its therapies to the intended neurological targets. The Company's zinc finger epigenetic regulators are ideally suited to potentially address neurological disorders and its capsid discovery platform is expanding delivery beyond intrathecal delivery capsids, including in the central nervous system. Its clinical-stage product candidates are Isaralgagene civaparvovec, also known as ST-920, its wholly-owned gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of Fabry disease, and TX200, its wholly-owned CAR-Treg cell therapy product candidate for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation.