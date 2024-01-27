Sanghi Industries Limited is an India-based company, which is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of cement and cement products in domestic and export market. The Company offers cement under the brand name Sanghi Cement. It sells three types of cement, such as Ordinary Portland Cement (OPC53 and OPC43), Portland Pozzolana Cement (PPC), and Portland Slag Cement (PSC). The OPC is used for construction of high-rise buildings, dams, bridges, flyovers, pavements, commercial and industrial complexes. OPC is also used for making grouts and mortars. The PPC is used for masonry mortars, plastering and RCC work in residential construction. It can also be used in mass construction works like dykes, sewage pipes, dams, marine and hydraulic structures. The PSC is used in all concrete applications, such as concrete roads, pavements, flyovers, pile foundations and mass concrete works. Its manufacturing unit is located at Sanghipuram, Village Motiber, Taluka Abdassa, District Kutch, Gujarat.

Sector Construction Materials