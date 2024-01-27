Sanghi Industries Limited reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported revenue was INR 1,901.2 million compared to INR 1,343.9 million a year ago. Net loss was INR 2,015.5 million compared to INR 1,439.5 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was INR 7.8 compared to INR 5.73 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was INR 7.8 compared to INR 5.73 a year ago.
For the nine months, revenue was INR 5,456.2 million compared to INR 7,208 million a year ago. Net loss was INR 4,297.7 million compared to INR 2,211.4 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was INR 16.64 compared to INR 8.81 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was INR 16.64 compared to INR 8.81 a year ago.