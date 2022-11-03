Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Sangoma Technologies Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STC   CA80100R1010

SANGOMA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(STC)
End-of-day quote Toronto Stock Exchange  -  2021-11-10
27.00 CAD   -.--%
01:59pSangoma Announces Date of First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results and Conference Call
GL
10/14Sangoma Technologies : Notice of Meeting and Record Date - Form 6-K
PU
10/12Sangoma Technologies : Change of Auditor Notice - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sangoma Announces Date of First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results and Conference Call

11/03/2022 | 01:59pm EDT
MARKHAM, Ontario, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sangoma Technologies Corporation (TSX: STC; Nasdaq: SANG) (“Sangoma” or the “Company”), a trusted leader in delivering cloud-based Communications as a Service solutions for companies of all sizes, today announced that it expects to release its first quarter fiscal year 2023 results after markets close on Thursday, November 10, 2022.

In addition, the Company will host a conference call on Friday, November 11, 2022 at 8:00 am Eastern Time to discuss the results. The dial-in number for the call is 1-800-319-4610 (International 1-604-638-5340). Participants are requested to dial in 5 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to join the Sangoma call.

About Sangoma Technologies Corporation

Sangoma is a trusted leader in delivering value-based Communications as a Service (CaaS) and Managed Service Provider (“MSP”) solutions for businesses of all sizes, including Managed Security, Managed SD-WAN and Managed Access.  Sangoma’s cloud-based communication services include Unified Communication (UCaaS) business communications, Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), Video Meetings as a Service (MaaS), Collaboration as a Service (Collab aaS), Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS), Trunking as a Service (TaaS), Fax as a Service (FaaS), Device as a Service (DaaS), and Access Control as a Service (ACaaS). In addition, Sangoma offers a full line of communications Products, including premise-based UC systems, a full line of desk phones and headsets, and a complete connectivity suite (gateways/SBCs/telephony cards). Sangoma’s products and services are used in leading UC, PBX, IVR, contact center, carrier networks, office productivity, and data communication applications worldwide. Sangoma is also the primary developer and sponsor of Asterisk and FreePBX, the world’s two most widely used open-source communication software projects.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: STC) and Nasdaq (Nasdaq: SANG). Additional information on Sangoma can be found at: www.sangoma.com.


Sangoma Technologies Corporation
Larry Stock
Chief Financial Officer
investorrelations@sangoma.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
