Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Sangoma Technologies Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STC   CA80100R1010

SANGOMA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(STC)
End-of-day quote Toronto Stock Exchange  -  2021-11-10
27.00 CAD   -.--%
09/22Sangoma Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call
GL
09/22William Blair Initiates Sangoma Technologies at Outperform Rating
MT
09/19SANGOMA TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Shipment of its One Millionth Desk Phone
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sangoma Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call

09/22/2022 | 11:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MARKHAM, Ontario, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sangoma Technologies Corporation (TSX: STC; Nasdaq: SANG) (“Sangoma” or the “Company”), a trusted leader in delivering cloud-based Communications as a Service solutions for companies of all sizes, today announced that it expects to release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 results after markets close on Monday, September 26, 2022.

In addition, the Company will host a conference call on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at 8:00 am Eastern Daylight Time to discuss the results. The dial-in number for the call is 1-800-319-4610 (International 1-604-638-5340). Investors are requested to dial in 5 to 10 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to join the Sangoma call.

About Sangoma Technologies Corporation 
Sangoma Technologies is a trusted leader in delivering value-based Communications as a Service (CaaS) and Managed Service Provider (“MSP”) solutions for businesses of all sizes. Sangoma’s cloud-based communication services include Unified Communication (UCaaS) business communications, Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), Video Meetings as a Service (MaaS), Collaboration as a Service (Collab aaS), Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS), Trunking as a Service (TaaS), Fax as a Service (FaaS), Device as a Service (DaaS), and Access Control as a Service (ACaaS). In addition, Sangoma offers a full line of communications Products, including premise-based UC systems, a full line of desk phones and headsets, and a complete connectivity suite (gateways/SBCs/telephony cards). Sangoma’s products and services are used in leading UC, PBX, IVR, contact center, carrier networks, office productivity, and data communication applications worldwide. Sangoma is also the primary developer and sponsor of Asterisk and FreePBX, the world’s two most widely used open-source communication software projects.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: STC) and Nasdaq (Nasdaq: SANG). Additional information on Sangoma can be found at: www.sangoma.com


Sangoma Technologies Corporation
Larry Stock
Chief Corporate Officer
(256) 428-6285
lstock@sangoma.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about SANGOMA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
09/22Sangoma Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results and Con..
GL
09/22William Blair Initiates Sangoma Technologies at Outperform Rating
MT
09/19SANGOMA TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Shipment of its One Millionth Desk Phone
PU
08/31Chair of Sangoma Technologies Corporation Reports Updated Ownership Position
AQ
08/29SANGOMA TECHNOLOGIES : Maximize Profitability and Boost Collaboration with Communications-..
PU
08/02SANGOMA TECHNOLOGIES : TBI Joins Sangoma's Channel Program
PU
08/02TBI Joins Sangoma's Channel Program
CI
07/05SANGOMA TECHNOLOGIES : Ranks Number One in Unified Communications Satisfaction Report
PU
06/21Sangoma Surges 23% in US Trading as Launches Normal Course Issuer Bid
MT
06/21Sangoma Launches Normal Course Issuer Bid
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SANGOMA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
More recommendations
Chart SANGOMA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Sangoma Technologies Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
William J. Wignall President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David S. Moore Chief Financial Officer
Norman A. Worthington Chairman
Nenad Corbic Chief Technology Officer
Charlie Wilson Senior Vice President-Engineering & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SANGOMA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION8.65%141
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-34.37%170 887
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-12.45%39 695
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-20.82%34 633
NOKIA OYJ-17.21%25 583
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-27.18%24 661