Sangoma Technologies Corporation (TSX: STC; Nasdaq: SANG) (“Sangoma” or the “Company”), a trusted leader in delivering cloud-based Communications as a Service solutions for companies of all sizes, today announced the appointment of Jeremy Wubs as its first Chief Operating Officer (“COO”) effective immediately.

Mr. Wubs joins Sangoma as an accomplished technology and transformation executive with a remarkable track record of delivering exceptional financial results in highly competitive markets. With over 20 years of experience in the industry, Mr. Wubs brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise in managing and growing both established and emerging product lines, catering to the small, medium, and enterprise segments. His proven ability to lead transformational business programs of all sizes makes him a valuable addition to the Company’s executive team.

In his role as a former executive at Bell Business Markets, Bell Canada, Mr. Wubs successfully managed a multi billion-dollar P&L. As Senior Vice-President of Product, Marketing and Professional Services he was responsible for wireline and wireless products and services across various technology domains including voice, collaboration, contact center, cloud computing, networking, cybersecurity and IoT.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jeremy to Sangoma as our first Chief Operating Officer,” said Charles Salameh, Sangoma’s CEO. “His extensive experience, strategic vision, and exceptional leadership skills will undoubtedly play a crucial role in driving our Company's growth and success in the rapidly evolving cloud communications landscape. We look forward to working closely with Jeremy and benefitting from his expertise.”

“I am very impressed by both the breadth and depth of the Sangoma portfolio; few companies have the assets to satisfy the broad communications needs of clients in today's digital world. I'm excited to be part of the leadership team that will simplify and harness Sangoma's complete range of products and services to unlock its full potential,” said Wubs.

The announcement of a new COO comes shortly after the announcement of Sangoma’s new CEO, Mr. Salameh, who assumed his role on September 1st. These two key executive appointments in a short period of time reflect Sangoma’s continued dedication to driving revenue and focus on operational efficiency following a number of acquisitions over the last few years, that culminated in the industry’s most comprehensive suite of cloud-native communications solutions.

About Sangoma Technologies Corporation

Sangoma is a trusted leader in delivering value-based Communications as a Service (CaaS) solutions for businesses of all sizes. Sangoma simplifies communications by providing businesses with the industry’s most comprehensive suite of cloud-native communications solutions, which work together seamlessly to streamline business processes. Sangoma provides businesses with a complete solution, including cloud software, endpoints, and connectivity – all delivered and supported by Sangoma’s expert team. One provider and one contact ease vendor management and save time. For more information, visit www.sangoma.com.

