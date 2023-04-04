Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Sangoma Technologies Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STC   CA80100R1010

SANGOMA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(STC)
End-of-day quote Toronto Stock Exchange  -  2021-11-10
27.00 CAD   -.--%
09:18aSangoma Technologies : CX, the Cloud-based Contact Center Solution, Unveils New WebChat Channel Support for Improved Customer Interaction
PU
03/29Sangoma Technologies Brief: Announced Filing of Form F-3 Resale Registration Statement and Associated Amendment to StarBlue Inc. Purchase Agreement
MT
03/29Sangoma Announces Filing of Form F-3 Resale Registration Statement and Associated Amendment to StarBlue Inc. Purchase Agreement
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sangoma Technologies : CX, the Cloud-based Contact Center Solution, Unveils New WebChat Channel Support for Improved Customer Interaction

04/04/2023 | 09:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MARKHAM, ON, April 4, 2023 - Sangoma Technologies Corporation (TSX: STC; Nasdaq: SANG) ("Sangoma" or the "Company"), a trusted leader in delivering cloud-based Communications as a Service solutions for companies of all sizes, is proud to announce our award-winning, agent-based cloud Contact Center platform has new omnichannel features.

Sangoma CX, formerly Sangoma Contact Center, is now equipped with webchat support. This new functionality enhances customer experience (CX) by enabling an agent to chat with a customer within the Sangoma CX interface. The functionality includes:

  • Omnichannel: Our new omnichannel webchat is a powerful tool that will help users easily manage their customer requests and provide consistency across channels, so customers perceive a seamless experience. Agents can blend between Calls and WebChat interactions- increasing agent productivity while reducing waiting times.
  • Updated Reporting: The new reporting provides agents with more options to keep track of and measure the success of their webchat usage, which allows organizations to understand their customer's needs and preferences better and identify what needs to be improved to increase customer satisfaction and agent productivity.

"Sangoma's CX is an excellent contact center solution, it is intuitive, highly adaptive, and extremely reliable. Our clients are very happy with its rich set of features, ease of use, and feel they gain valuable insight through the robust reporting it offers in both real-time and historical data," said Jennifer Danis, Unified Communications Manager at Thrive Networks.

"We are confident that these new features will improve the user experience and help users achieve their goals easily. Our team has worked hard to ensure that these features will help transform our customers' businesses cost-effectively, provide a richer contact center experience, reduce churn, and boost customer loyalty," said Jim Machi, Chief Product, and Marketing Officer at Sangoma.

For more information about Sangoma CX, please visit https://www.sangoma.com/products/communications-services/contact-center/ .To find a reseller or distributor near you or for all other inquiries, visit www.sangoma.com.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Sangoma Technologies Corporation published this content on 04 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2023 13:17:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SANGOMA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
09:18aSangoma Technologies : CX, the Cloud-based Contact Center Solution, Unveils New WebChat Ch..
PU
03/29Sangoma Technologies Brief: Announced Filing of Form F-3 Resa..
MT
03/29Sangoma Announces Filing of Form F-3 Resale Registration Statement and Associated Amend..
GL
03/08AVANT Joins Sangoma Technologies Corporation's Technology Solution Broker Channel Progr..
CI
02/27Sangoma Technologies' CEO Departs; Reiterates Outlook for Fiscal 2023
MT
02/27Sangoma Technologies Brief: Also Reiterated 2023 Full Year Gu..
MT
02/27Sangoma Technologies Brief: Worthington succeeds Bill Wignall..
MT
02/27Sangoma Technologies Brief: Announcing Leadership Changes; Ap..
MT
02/27Sangoma Technologies Corporation Appoints Norman Worthington as Interim Executive Chair..
CI
02/27Sangoma Technologies Corporation Reiterates Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year 2023
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SANGOMA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
More recommendations
Chart SANGOMA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Sangoma Technologies Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Larry Stock Chief Financial Officer
Norman A. Worthington Executive Chairman
Nenad Corbic Chief Technology Officer
Al Guarino Independent Director
Allan James Brett Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SANGOMA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION8.65%85
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.9.80%214 253
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.38.23%51 395
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.93.46%51 269
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.10.76%47 800
NOKIA OYJ3.81%27 281
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer