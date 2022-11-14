Sangoma Technologies : Condensed consolidated interim financial statements for - Form 6-K
11/14/2022 | 06:22am EST
Condensed consolidated interim financial statements for
the three month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited in thousands of US Dollars)
100 Renfrew Drive, Suite 100,
Markham, Ontario,
Canada L3R 9R6
Sangoma Technologies Corporation
September 30, 2022 and 2021
Table of contents
Condensed consolidated interim statements of financial position
3
Condensed consolidated interim statements of income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss)
4
Condensed consolidated interim statements of changes in shareholders' equity
5
Condensed consolidated interim statements of cash flows
6
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements
7-28
2
Sangoma Technologies Corporation
Condensed consolidated interim statements of financial position
As at September 30, 2022, and June 30, 2022
(Unaudited in thousands of US dollars, except per share data)
September 30,
June 30,
2022
2022
$
$
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents (Note 4)
8,286
12,702
Trade and other receivables (Note 4, 20)
25,117
23,943
Inventories (Note 6)
19,067
17,426
Income tax receivable
653
-
Contract assets
1,398
1,225
Derivative assets (Note 15)
2,357
1,348
Other current assets
3,183
4,364
60,061
61,008
Non-current assets
Property and equipment (Note 7)
9,594
10,274
Right-of-use assets (Note 8)
15,986
16,974
Intangible assets (Note 9)
182,792
191,369
Development costs (Note 10)
4,207
2,861
Deferred income tax assets
2,790
2,762
Goodwill (Note 12)
210,009
210,009
Contract assets
2,827
2,567
Other non-current assets
661
709
488,927
498,533
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 4)
27,625
28,568
Provisions (Note 13)
237
200
Sales tax payable
5,636
5,895
Income tax payable
-
1,885
Consideration payable (Note 14)
7,579
8,986
Operating facility and loans (Note 15)
17,700
17,700
Contract liabilities (Note 16)
10,933
11,580
Lease obligations on right-of-use assets (Note 8)
3,378
3,592
73,088
78,406
Long term liabilities
Consideration payable (Note 14)
3,782
3,782
Operating facility and loans (Note 15)
82,500
86,925
Contract liabilities (Note 16)
3,718
3,487
Non-current lease obligations on right-of-use assets (Note 8)
13,638
14,397
Deferred income tax liabilities
18,085
16,657
Other non-current liabilities
1,024
1,071
195,835
204,725
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
215,929
203,032
Shares to be issued
166,162
179,132
Contributed surplus
15,951
15,055
Accumulated other comprehensive income
1,276
839
Retained earnings (deficit)
(106,226
)
(104,250
)
293,092
293,808
488,927
498,533
Subsequent events (Note 21)
Approved by the Board
(Signed)
Al Guarino
Director
(Signed)
Allan Brett
Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
3
Sangoma Technologies Corporation
Condensed consolidated interim statements of income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss)
For the three month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited in thousands of US dollars, except per share data)
Three month periods ended
September 30,
2022
2021
(Note 2)
$
$
Revenue (Note 19)
64,051
51,499
Cost of sales
20,714
14,626
Gross profit
43,337
36,873
Expenses
Sales and marketing
15,648
12,107
Research and development
9,429
8,360
General and administration
19,293
17,267
Foreign currency exchange (gain) loss
36
(7
)
44,406
37,727
Income (loss) before interest expense (net), business integration costs,
gain on change in fair value of consideration payable
and income taxes
(1,069
)
(854
)
Interest expense (net) (Notes 4, 8, 14, 15)
1,578
656
Business integration costs
52
836
(Gain) loss on change in fair value of consideration payable (Note 14)
(1,581
)
247
49
1,739
Loss before income tax
(1,118
)
(2,593
)
Provision for income taxes
Current (Note 11)
41
370
Deferred (Note 11)
817
(662
)
Net loss
(1,976
)
(2,301
)
Other comprehensive income (loss)
Items to be reclassified to net income (loss)
Change in fair value of interest rate
swaps, net of tax (Note 15)
437
39
Comprehensive loss
(1,539
)
(2,262
)
Earnings (loss) per share
Basic (Note 17(iii))
$
(0.060
)
$
(0.073
)
Diluted (Note 17(iii))
$
(0.060
)
$
(0.073
)
Weighted average number
of shares outstanding (Note 17(iii))
Basic
32,952,999
31,717,214
Diluted
32,952,999
31,717,214
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
4
Sangoma Technologies Corporation
Condensed consolidated interim statements of changes in shareholders' equity
For the three month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited in thousands of US dollars, except per share data)
Number of
Shares
Accumulated other
Total
common
Share
to be
Contributed
comprehensive
Retained
shareholders'
shares
capital
issued
surplus
income (loss)
earnings (deficit)
equity
$
$
$
$
$
$
Balance, July 1, 2021
19,021,642
172,462
192,102
5,393
(333
)
6,530
376,154
Net loss
-
-
-
-
-
(2,301
)
(2,301
)
Change in fair value of interest rate swaps,
net of tax (Note 15)
-
-
-
-
39
-
39
Rounding of fractional shares
after share consolidation
(28
)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Share-based compensation expense (Note 17(ii))
-
-
-
2,119
-
-
2,119
Balance, September 30, 2021
19,021,614
172,462
192,102
7,512
(294
)
4,229
376,011
Balance, July 1, 2022
21,439,632
203,032
179,132
15,055
839
(104,250
)
293,808
Net loss
-
-
-
-
-
(1,976
)
(1,976
)
Change in fair value of interest rate swaps,
net of tax (Note 15)
-
-
-
-
437
-
437
Common shares issued
as instalment for shares to be issued (Note 17(i))
857,144
12,970
(12,970
)
-
Common shares issued
for options exercised (Note 17(i))
8,797
55
-
(19
)
-
-
36
Common shares
purchased and cancelled (Note 17(i))
(16,200
)
(128
)
-
-
-
-
(128
)
Share-based compensation expense (Note 17(ii))
-
-
-
915
-
-
915
Balance, September 30, 2022
22,289,373
215,929
166,162
15,951
1,276
(106,226
)
293,092
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
5
Sangoma Technologies Corporation
Condensed consolidated interim statements of cash flows
For the three month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited in thousands of US dollars, except per share data)
Three month periods ended
September 30,
2022
2021
Operating activities
$
$
Net loss
(1,976
)
(2,301
)
Adjustments for:
Depreciation of property and equipment (Note 7)
1,306
443
Depreciation of right-of-use assets (Note 8)
996
730
Amortization of intangible assets (Note 9)
8,577
7,655
Amortization of development costs (Note 10)
422
175
Income tax expense (Note 11)
858
(662
)
Income tax paid
(2,532
)
(1,010
)
Share-based compensation expense (Note 17(ii))
915
2,119
Interest on obligation on right-of-use assets (Note 8)
129
120
Unrealized foreign exchange gain (loss)
(46
)
387
Accretion expense (Note 14)
174
-
Gain on lease modification (Note 8)
(34
)
-
Loss on disposal of property and equipment (Note 7)
81
-
(Gain) loss on change in fair value of consideration payable (Note 14)
(1,581
)
247
Changes in working capital
Trade receivables
(1,174
)
664
Inventories
(1,641
)
(867
)
Income tax receivable
-
10
Contract assets
(433
)
(511
)
Other assets
1,229
(897
)
Sales tax payable
(259
)
25
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(943
)
(1,519
)
Provisions
37
(51
)
Other non current liabilites
(47
)
-
Contract liabilities
(416
)
(749
)
Net cash flows from operating activities
3,642
4,008
Investing activities
Purchase of property and equipment (Note 7)
(707
)
(197
)
Development costs (Note 10)
(1,768
)
(342
)
Business combinations, net of cash and cash
equivalents acquired (Note 20)
-
(2,000
)
Net cash flows used in investing activities
(2,475
)
(2,539
)
Financing activities
Repayments of operating facility and loan (Note 15)
(4,425
)
(3,638
)
Repayment of right-of-use lease obligation (Note 8)
(1,066
)
(798
)
Common shares purchased and cancelled (Note 17(i))
(128
)
Issuance of common shares for stock options exercised (net) (Note 17(i))
36
-
Net cash flows used in financing activities
(5,583
)
(4,436
)
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(4,416
)
(2,967
)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period
12,702
22,096
Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period
8,286
19,129
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
6
Sangoma Technologies Corporation
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements
For the three months period ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited in thousands of US dollars, except per share data)
1.
General information
Founded in 1984, Sangoma Technologies Corporation ("Sangoma" or the "Company") is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: STC) and NASDAQ (NASDAQ: SANG). The Company's shares were traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol STC until November 1, 2021, at which point the Company's shares commenced trading on the TSX. In conjunction with listing on the TSX, the Company's shares were delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company's shares commenced trading on NASDAQ on December 16, 2021. The Company was incorporated in Canada, its legal name is Sangoma Technologies Corporation and its primary operating subsidiaries for fiscal 2023 are Sangoma Technologies Inc., Sangoma US Inc., VoIP Supply LLC, Digium Inc., VoIP Innovations LLC, Star2Star Communications LLC, and NetFortris Corporation.
Sangoma is a leading provider of hardware and software components that enable or enhance Internet Protocol Communications Systems for both telecom and datacom applications. Enterprises, small to medium sized businesses ("SMBs") and telecom operators in over 150 countries rely on Sangoma's technology as part of their mission critical infrastructures. The product line includes data and telecom boards for media and signal processing, as well as gateway appliances and software.
The Company is domiciled in Ontario, Canada. The address of the Company's registered office is 100 Renfrew Dr., Suite 100, Markham, Ontario, L3R 9R6 and the Company operates in multiple jurisdictions.
2.
Significant accounting policies
Statement of compliance and basis of presentation
These interim financial statements for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting, as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB").
These interim financial statements do not include all of the disclosures required by International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") for annual consolidated financial statements and accordingly should be read in conjunction with the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended June 30, 2022 ("annual financial statements") prepared in accordance with IFRS as issued by the IASB.
During the fourth quarter ended June 30, 2022, the Company identified an inconsistency in its treatment of certain revenues being recorded gross versus net. As a result, the Company corrected the presentation of revenue in its annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended June 30, 2022. As indicated in our management discussion & analysis for the fourth quarter ended June 30, 2022 (the "Fiscal 2022 MD&A"), the impacts of these immaterial changes to each quarter of fiscal 2022 were not material. In these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements, the comparative period has been reclassified for this immaterial change. As a result, revenue and gross margin have been reduced by $980 and sales and marketing expense has been reduced by $980 in the three months ended September 30, 2021 as compared to amounts previously reported. The impact of this change had no impact on net loss or cash flow from operations for the comparative period.
The condensed consolidated interim financial statements were authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on November 10, 2022.
7
Sangoma Technologies Corporation
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements
For the three months period ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited in thousands of US dollars, except per share data)
3.
Significant accounting judgments, estimates and uncertainties
These unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements were prepared using the same basis of presentation, accounting policies and methods of computation as those of the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended June 30, 2022 and which are available at www.sedar.com. They were prepared using the same critical estimates and judgments in applying the accounting policies as those of the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended June 30, 2022.
The preparation of the interim financial statements requires Management to make judgments, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and reported assets, liabilities, revenue and expenses, consistent with those described in the Company's annual financial statements and as described in these interim financial statements. Estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis. Estimates are based on historical experience and other assumptions that are considered reasonable in the circumstances. The actual amount or values may vary in certain instances from the assumptions and estimates made. Changes will be recorded, with the corresponding effect on profit or loss, when, and if, better information is obtained.
8
Sangoma Technologies Corporation
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements
For the three months period ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited in thousands of US dollars, except per share data)
4.
Financial instruments
The fair values of the cash and cash equivalents, trade and other receivables, derivative assets, contract assets, other current assets, accounts payable and accrued liabilities, consideration payable and derivative liabilities approximate their carrying values due to the relatively short-term nature of these financial instruments or as these financial instruments are fair valued at each reporting period. The fair values of operating facility and loans approximate their carrying values due to variable interest loans or fixed rate loan, which represent market rate.
Cash and cash equivalents are comprised of:
September 30,
June 30,
2022
2022
$
$
Cash at bank and on hand
8,286
12,702
Cash includes demand deposits with financial institutions and cash equivalents consist of short-term, highly liquid investments purchased with original maturities of three months or less. As at September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022 the Company had no cash equivalents.
Total interest income and interest expense for financial assets or financial liabilities that are not at fair value through profit or loss can be summarized as follows:
Three month periods
ended September 30,
2022
2021
$
$
Interest expense (Note 15)
1,275
536
Accretion expense (Notes 8, 14)
303
120
Interest expense (net)
1,578
656
The Company examines the various financial instrument risks to which it is exposed and assesses the impact and likelihood of those risks. These risks may include credit risk, liquidity risk, foreign currency risk, interest rate risk and market risk.
Credit risk
Credit risk is the risk of financial loss to the Company if a customer or counterparty to a financial instrument fails to meet its obligations. Where possible, the Company uses an insurance policy with Export Development Canada ("EDC") for its trade receivables to manage this risk and minimize any exposure.
September 30,
June 30,
2022
2022
$
$
Trade receivables
17,219
16,045
Receivable related to working capital adjustment (Note 20)
7,898
7,898
Trade and other receivables
25,117
23,943
During the period ended September 30, 2022, working capital adjustment received $nil (June 30, 2022-$1,044). The remaining balance as at September 30,2022 was $7,898 (June 30, 2022-$7,898) of which certain balances have been received subsequent to period-end (note 21)
9
Sangoma Technologies Corporation
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements
For the three months period ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited in thousands of US dollars, except per share data)
4.
Financial instruments (continued)
Credit risk (continued)
The Company's maximum exposure to credit risk for its trade receivables is summarized as follows with some of the over 90-day receivable not being covered by EDC:
September 30,
June 30,
2022
2022
$
$
Trade receivables aging:
0-30 days
14,014
12,809
31-90 days
2,547
2,541
Greater than 90 days
2,949
2,976
19,510
18,326
Expected credit loss provision
(2,291
)
(2,281
)
17,219
16,045
The movement in the provision for expected credit losses can be reconciled as follows:
September 30,
June 30,
2022
2022
$
$
Expected credit loss provision:
Expected credit loss provision, beginning balance
(2,281
)
(1,096
)
Net change in expected credit loss provision during the period
(10
)
(1,185
)
Expected credit loss provision, ending balance
(2,291
)
(2,281
)
The Company applies the simplified approach to provide for expected credit losses as prescribed by IFRS 9, which permits the use of the lifetime expected loss provision for all trade receivables and contract assets. The expected credit loss provision is based on the Company's historical collections and loss experience and incorporates forward-looking factors, where appropriate.
Substantially all of the Company's cash and cash equivalents are held with major Canadian or US financial institutions and thus the exposure to credit risk is considered insignificant. Management actively monitors the Company's exposure to credit risk under its financial instruments, including with respect to trade receivables.
10
Sangoma Technologies Corporation
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements
For the three months period ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited in thousands of US dollars, except per share data)
4.
Financial instruments (continued)
Liquidity risk
Liquidity risk is the risk that the Company will not be able to meet its obligations associated with financial liabilities. The Company has a planning and budgeting process in place by which it anticipates and determines the funds required to support its normal operating requirements. The Company coordinates this planning and budgeting process with its financing activities through its capital management process.
The Company holds sufficient cash and cash equivalents and working capital, maintained through stringent cash flow management, to ensure sufficient liquidity is maintained. The following are the undiscounted contractual maturities of significant financial liabilities of the Company as at September 30, 2022:
For the twelve-month periods ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2023
2024
2025
2026
Thereafter
Total
$
$
$
$
$
$
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
27,625
-
-
-
-
27,625
Sales tax payable
5,636
-
-
-
-
5,636
Consideration payable
9,995
695
695
290
-
11,675
Operating facility and loans
17,700
17,700
22,050
20,600
22,150
100,200
Lease obligations on right of use assets
3,933
3,113
2,958
2,185
7,154
19,343
Other non-current liabilities
-
-
-
-
1,024
1,024
64,889
21,508
25,703
23,075
30,328
165,503
Foreign currency risk
A portion of the Company's transactions occur in a foreign currency (Canadian dollars (CAD), Euros (EUR), and Great British Pounds (GBP), Hong Kong dollars (HKD), Indian Rupees (INR), Philippine Peso (PHP), Australian Dollar (AUD)) and, therefore, the Company is exposed to foreign currency risk at the end of the reporting period through its foreign denominated cash, trade receivables, contract assets, accounts payable and accrued liabilities, and operating facility and loans. As at September 30, 2022, a 10% depreciation or appreciation of the CAD, EUR, GBP, HKD, INR, PHP, and AUD currencies against the U.S. dollar would have resulted in an approximate $16 (June 30, 2022 - $59) increase or decrease, respectively, in total comprehensive income (loss).
Interest rate risk
The Company's exposure to interest rate fluctuations is with its credit facility (Note 15) which bears interest at a floating rate. As at September 30, 2022, a change in the interest rate of 1% per annum would have an impact of approximately $493 (September 30, 2021 - $597) per annum in finance costs. The Company also entered an interest rate swap arrangement for its loan facility (Note 15) to manage the exposure to changes in LIBOR-rate based interest rate. The fair value of the interest rate swaps was estimated based on the present value of projected future cash flows using the LIBOR forward rate curve. The model used to value the interest rate swaps included inputs of readily observable market data, a Level 2 input. As described in detail in Note 15, the fair value of the interest rate swaps was an asset of $2,357 on September 30, 2022 (June 30, 2022-$1,348).
11
Sangoma Technologies Corporation
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements
For the three months period ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited in thousands of US dollars, except per share data)
5.
Capital management
The Company's objectives in managing capital are to safeguard the Company's assets, to ensure sufficient liquidity to sustain the future development of the business via advancement of its significant research and development efforts, to conservatively manage financial risk and to maximize investor, creditor, and market confidence. The Company considers its capital structure to include its shareholders' equity and operating facilities and loans. Working capital is optimized via stringent cash flow policies surrounding disbursement, foreign currency exchange and investment decision-making. There have been no changes in the Company's approach to capital management during the year and apart from the financial covenants as discussed in Note 15, the Company is not subject to any other capital requirements imposed by external parties.
6.
Inventories
Inventories recognized in the condensed consolidated interim statements of financial position are comprised of:
September 30,
June 30,
2022
2022
$
$
Finished goods
14,545
13,190
Parts
5,471
5,155
20,016
18,345
Provision for obsolescence
(949
)
(919
)
Net inventory carrying value
19,067
17,426
12
Sangoma Technologies Corporation
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements
For the three months period ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited in thousands of US dollars, except per share data)
7.
Property and equipment
Office
furniture and
computer
equipment
Software
and
books
Stockroom
and
production
equipment
Tradeshow
equipment
Leasehold
improvements
Total
Cost
$
$
$
$
$
$
Balance at July 1, 2021
3,329
417
6,255
47
348
10,396
Additions through business combinations (Note 20)
540
2
3,619
-
11
4,172
Additions
893
41
808
-
126
1,868
Disposals
(25
)
(2
)
(231
)
-
(10
)
(268
)
Balance at June 30, 2022
4,737
458
10,451
47
475
16,168
Additions
200
-
507
-
-
707
Disposals
-
-
(81
)
-
-
(81
)
Balance at September 30, 2022
4,937
458
10,877
47
475
16,794
Accumulated depreciation
Balance at July 1, 2021
1,371
314
872
41
146
2,744
Depreciation expense
1,081
99
1,888
6
78
3,152
Disposals
-
-
(1
)
-
(1
)
(2
)
Balance at June 30, 2022
2,452
413
2,759
47
223
5,894
Depreciation expense
324
6
960
-
16
1,306
Balance at September 30, 2022
2,776
419
3,719
47
239
7,200
Net book value as at:
Balance at June 30, 2022
2,285
45
7,692
-
252
10,274
Balance at September 30, 2022
2,161
39
7,158
-
236
9,594
For the three month period ended September 30, 2022, depreciation expense of $263 (September 30, 2021 - $248) was recorded in general and administration expense in the condensed consolidated interim statements of income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss). Depreciation expense in the amount of $1,043 was included in cost of sales for the three month ended September 30, 2022 (September 30, 2021 - $194).
13
Sangoma Technologies Corporation
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements
For the three months period ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited in thousands of US dollars, except per share data)
8.
Leases: Right-of-use assets and lease obligations
The Company's lease obligations and right-of-use assets are presented below:
Right-of-use assets
$
Opening IFRS 16 value as at July 1, 2021
17,955
Additions
5,536
Addition through business combination (Note 20)
3,277
Terminations
(1,536
)
Adjustments due to lease modification
(2,002
)
Balance at June 30, 2022
23,230
Additions
41
Terminations
(106
)
Balance at September 30, 2022
23,165
Accumulated depreciation and repayments
Opening IFRS 16 value as at July 1, 2021
4,425
Depreciation expense
3,308
Terminations
(1,477
)
Balance at June 30, 2022
6,256
Depreciation expense
996
Terminations
(73
)
Balance at September 30, 2022
7,179
Net book value as at:
June 30, 2022
16,974
September 30, 2022
15,986
Lease Obligations
$
Opening IFRS 16 value as at July 1, 2021
14,243
Additions
5,535
Addition through business combination (Note 20)
3,277
Adjustments due to lease modification
(2,107
)
Repayments
(3,407
)
Accretion expense
442
Effects of movements on exchange rates
6
Balance at June 30, 2022
17,989
Additions
41
Adjustments due to lease modification
(34
)
Repayments
(1,066
)
Accretion expense
129
Effects of movements on exchange rates
(43
)
Balance at September 30, 2022
17,016
Lease Obligations - Current
3,378
Lease Obligations - Non-current
13,638
17,016
14
Sangoma Technologies Corporation
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements
For the three months period ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited in thousands of US dollars, except per share data)
9.
Intangible assets
Other
Purchased
Customer
purchased
technology
relationships
Brand
intangibles
Total
$
$
$
$
$
Cost
Balance at July 1, 2021
95,323
112,256
6,787
2,748
217,114
Business combinations (Note 20)
14,800
14,200
-
-
29,000
Balance at June 30, 2022
110,123
126,456
6,787
2,748
246,114
Balance at September 30, 2022
110,123
126,456
6,787
2,748
246,114
Accumulated amortization
Balance at July 1, 2021
7,809
11,336
2,135
1,856
23,136
Amortization expense
16,097
14,128
685
699
31,609
Balance at June 30, 2022
23,906
25,464
2,820
2,555
54,745
Amortization expense
4,451
3,887
203
36
8,577
Balance at September 30, 2022
28,357
29,351
3,023
2,591
63,322
Net book value as at:
Balance at June 30, 2022
86,217
100,992
3,967
193
191,369
Balance at September 30, 2022
81,766
97,105
3,764
157
182,792
Amortization expense is included in general and administration expense in the consolidated interim statements of income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss). For the three month period ended September 30, 2022, amortization expenses was $8,577 (September 30, 2021 - $7,655).
15
Sangoma Technologies Corporation
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements
For the three months period ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited in thousands of US dollars, except per share data)
10.
Development costs
Cost
$
Balance at July 1, 2021
3,360
Additions
3,237
Investment tax credits
(628
)
Balance at June 30, 2022
5,969
Additions
1,768
Balance at September 30, 2022
7,737
Accumulated amortization
Balance at July 1, 2021
(1,827
)
Amortization
(1,281
)
Balance at June 30, 2022
(3,108
)
Amortization
(422
)
Balance at September 30, 2022
(3,530
)
September 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
$
$
Net capitalized development costs
4,207
2,861
Each period, additions to development costs are recognized net of investment tax credits accrued. In addition to the above amortization, the Company has recognized $9,007 of engineering expenditures as an expense during the three month period ended September 30, 2022 (September 30, 2021 - $8,185).
16
Sangoma Technologies Corporation
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements
For the three months period ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited in thousands of US dollars, except per share data)
11.
Income tax
The Company income tax expense is determined as follows:
Three month periods
ended September 30,
2022
2021
Statutory income tax rate
26.37
%
26.30
%
$
$
Net loss before income taxes
(1,118
)
(2,593
)
Expected income tax expense
(292
)
(684
)
Difference in foreign tax rates
(8
)
(7
)
Share based compensation
239
596
Other non deductible expenses
19
21
Sec 481(a) adjustment
34
-
Gain on consideration payable
(415
)
61
Stock options deduction revaluation adjustment
1,167
(279
)
Earn-out amortization
46
-
Changes in tax benefits not recognized
68
-
Income tax expense
858
(292
)
The Company's income tax expense is allocated as follows:
$
$
Current tax expense
41
370
Deferred income tax expense
817
(662
)
Income tax expense
858
(292
)
17
Sangoma Technologies Corporation
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements
For the three months period ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited in thousands of US dollars, except per share data)
12.
Goodwill
The carrying amount and movements of goodwill was as follows:
$
Balance at July 1, 2021
267,398
Addition through business combinations (Note 20)
34,296
Goodwill Impairment
(91,685
)
Balance at June 30, 2022
210,009
Balance at September 30, 2022
210,009
For the three month period ended September 30, 2022, there is no addition to goodwill.
13.
Provisions
Sales returns
Stock
Warranty
& allowances
rotation
provision
provision
provision
Total
$
$
$
$
Balance at July 1, 2021
241
175
26
442
Additional provision recognized (reversed)
(168
)
(48
)
(26
)
(242
)
Balance at June 30, 2022
73
127
-
200
Additional provision recognized (reversed)
(12
)
(42
)
91
37
Balance at September 30, 2022
61
85
91
237
The provision for warranty obligations represents the Company's best estimate of repair and/or replacement costs to correct product failures. The sales returns and allowances provision represent the Company's best estimate of the value of the products sold in the current financial period that may be returned in a future period. The stock rotation provision represents the Company's best estimate of the value of the products sold in the current financial period that may be exchanged for alternative products in a future period. The Company accrues for product warranties, stock rotation, and sales returns and allowances at the time the product is delivered.
18
Sangoma Technologies Corporation
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements
For the three months period ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited in thousands of US dollars, except per share data)
14.
Consideration payable
As described in the annual consolidated financial statements, additional consideration in the amount of $13,269 could be payable as part of the acquisition of Star2Star on March 31, 2021. The fair value of consideration payable as of September 30, 2022 in the amount of $4,494 (June 30, 2022 - $6,017) was determined using an effective tax rate of 26.22% (June 30, 2022 - 26.22%) and a discount rate of 4.9% (June 30, 2022 - 4.9%). The fair value of the consideration payable is dependent upon the Company's share price, foreign exchange rates and Company's ability to utilize the underlying tax losses as they become available in each reporting period. During the period ended September 30, 2022, the Company made payments of $nil (September 30, 2021-$nil), recognized accretion expense of $59 (September 30, 2021-$nil), and recognized a gain on change in fair value of $1,581 (September 30, 2021 - $247).
As described in Note 20, additional consideration of up to $12,000 could be payable as part of the acquisition of NetFortris Corporation. The fair value of consideration payable as of September 30, 2022 in the amount of $6,867 (June 30, 2022-$6,751) was determined using a discount rate of 13.0% (June 30, 2022-13.0%). The fair value of the consideration payable is dependent upon the Company's ability to meet certain operating targets as specified in the acquisition agreement. During the period ended September 30, 2022, the Company made payments of $nil (September 30, 2021- $nil), recognized accretion expense of $115 (September 30, 2021-$nil), and recognized a loss on change in fair value of $nil (September 30, 2021 - $nil).
The fair value of consideration payable as at September 30, 2022 is summarized below:
$
Opening balance, July 1, 2021
9,102
Additions through business combination (Note 20)
6,543
Payments
(1,421
)
Accretion value of earn out (Note 4)
798
Gain on change in fair value
(2,254
)
Ending balance, June 30, 2022
12,768
Accretion value of earn out (Note 4)
174
Gain on change in fair value
(1,581
)
Ending balance, September 30, 2022
11,361
Consideration payable - Current
7,579
Consideration payable - Non-current
3,782
11,361
19
Sangoma Technologies Corporation
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements
For the three months period ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited in thousands of US dollars, except per share data)
15.
Operating facility and loan and derivative assets and liabilities
(a)
Operating facility and loan
(i)
The Company entered into a new loan facility with two banks and drew down the first tranche of $34,800 (CAD$45,699) on October 18, 2019. This new loan facility was used to pay down and close all existing loans and to fund part of the purchase of VoIP Innovations LLC. This term facility is repayable over six years on a straight-line basis.
The interest rates charged are based on Prime rate, US Base rate, London Inter-Bank Offered Rate (LIBOR) or Canadian Dollar Offered Rate (CDOR) plus the applicable margin. Under the terms of these term facilities, the Company may convert the loans from variable to a fixed loan. The Company is required to lock in the interest rate on one half of the term loan within three months of each draw down. On January 21, 2020, the Company converted its US Base Rate loan to a one-month LIBOR loan plus the credit spread based on the syndicated loan agreement entered on October 18, 2019. Separately, as required under the agreement, the Company locked in half of the original loan amount by entering a 5-year interest rate credit swap with the two banks for $8,700 each. On March 28, 2022 the credit agreement was amended and the LIBOR rate was replaced with the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR). The repayment schedule for the loan has not been impacted by these changes. The balance outstanding against this term loan facility as of September 30, 2022 is $17,400 (June 30, 2022- $18,850). As at September 30, 2022, term loan facility balance of $5,800 (June 30, 2022- $5,800) is classified as current and $11,600 (June 30, 2022 - $13,050) as long-term in the condensed consolidated interim statements of financial position.
(ii)
The Company also had revolving credit facilities which included a committed revolving credit facility for up to CAD $8,000 and a committed swingline credit facility for up to CAD $2,000 both of which may be used for general business purposes. On April 3, 2020, the Company drew down $1,300 (CAD $1,838) on the swingline credit facility available under the Credit Agreement. On April 17, 2020, the Company drew down $5,300 (CAD $7,440) from the revolving credit facility. During August 2020, the Company paid back in full the outstanding amounts on the swingline credit facility and the revolving credit facility. Both facilities remain fully available to the Company.
(iii)
On March 31, 2021, the Company amended its term loan facility with its lenders and drew down an additional $52,500 to fund part of the acquisition of StarBlue Inc. At the time of the draw down of the additional amounts, the following amendments were made to the agreement:
·
The provision for additional funding related to VoIP Innovations under the original agreement was no longer necessary and has been cancelled.
·
The swingline facility was converted from CAD $2,000 to USD $1,500
·
The revolver facility was converted from CAD $8,000 to USD $6,000
·
The debt to equity ratio calculation now allows the Company to offset up to $10,000 of unrestrained funds against the outstanding amount of the debt.
The interest rates charged continue to be based on Prime rate, US Base rate, London Inter-Bank Offered Rate (LIBOR) or Canadian Dollar Offered Rate (CDOR) plus the applicable margin until March 28, 2022 when the LIBOR rate was replaced with the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR). The incremental draw is repayable, on a straight-line basis, through quarterly payments of $2,188 and is due to mature on October 18, 2024. As at September 30, 2022, $8,750 (June 30, 2022 - $8,750) of the incremental facility is classified as current and $30,625 (June 30, 2022 - $32,812) is classified as long-term in the condensed consolidated interim statements of financial position.
20
Sangoma Technologies Corporation
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements
For the three months period ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited in thousands of US dollars, except per share data)
15.
Operating facility and loan and derivative assets and liabilities (continued)
(a)
Operating facility and loan (continued)
(iv)
On March 28, 2022, the Company amended its term loan facility with its lenders and drew down an additional $45,000 to fund part of the acquisition of NetFortris Corporation. At the time of the draw down of the additional amounts, the following amendments were made to the agreement:
The interest rates charged is based on Prime Rate Loans, US Base Rate Loans, US Prime Rate Loans, Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) or Canadian Dollar Offered Rate (CDOR) plus the applicable margin. The incremental draw is repayable, on a straight-line basis, through quarterly payments of $1,875 and is due to mature on March 28, 2027. On June 28, 2022, the Company amended its term loan facility with its lenders, the amended repayment for the first twelve quarterly payments of $788 and $2,963 thereafter. As at September 30, 2022, $3,150 (June 30, 2022-$3,150) of the incremental facility is classified as current and $40,275 (June 30, 2022-$41,063) is classified as long-term in the condensed consolidated interim statements of financial position.
For the three month ended September 30, 2022, the Company incurred interest costs to service the borrowing facilities in the amount of $1,275 (September 30, 2021 - $536). During the three month ended September 30, 2022, the Company borrowed $nil (September 30, 2021 - $nil) in operating facility and loans and repaid $4,425 (September 30, 2021 - $3,638).
Under its credit agreements with its lenders, the Company must satisfy certain financial covenants, principally in respect of total funded debt to earnings before interest, taxes and amortization ("EBITDA"), and debt service coverage ratio. As at September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022 the Company was in compliance with all covenants related to its credit agreements.
(b)
Derivative assets and liabilities
The Company uses derivative financial instruments to hedge its exposure to interest rate risks. All derivative financial instruments are recognized as either assets or liabilities at fair value on the condensed consolidated interim statements of financial position. Upon entering into a hedging arrangement with an intent to apply hedge accounting, the Company formally documents the hedge relationship and designates the instrument for financial reporting purposes as a fair value hedge, a cash flow hedge, or a net investment hedge. When the Company determines that a derivative financial instrument qualifies as a cash flow hedge and is effective, the changes in fair value of the instrument are recorded in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax in the condensed consolidated interim statements of financial position and will be reclassified to earnings when the hedged item affects earnings.
On January 21, 2020, the Company converted its US Base Rate loan to a one-month LIBOR loan plus the credit spread based on the syndicated loan agreement entered into on October 18, 2019. Separately, as required under the agreement, the Company locked in half of the original loan amount by entering into a 5-year interest rate credit swap with the two banks for $8,700 each to manage its exposure to changes in LIBOR-based interest rates. The interest rate swap hedges the variable cash flows associated with the borrowings under the loan facility, effectively providing a fixed rate of interest for five years of the six-year loan term.
The interest rate swap arrangement with two banks became effective on January 31, 2020, with a maturity date of December 31, 2024. The notional amount of the swap agreement at inception was $17,400 and decreases in line with the term of the loan facility. Effective March 31, 2022, Sangoma US Inc. entered into a fixed rate swap transaction worth $43,750 over a five year period and terminating on February 28, 2027. As of September 30, 2022, the notional amount of the interest rate swap was $48,453 (June 30, 2022 - $51,397). The interest rate swap has a weighted average fixed rate of 1.80% (June 30, 2022 - 1.65%) and have been designated as an effective cash flow hedge and therefore qualifies for hedge accounting.
21
Sangoma Technologies Corporation
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements
For the three months period ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited in thousands of US dollars, except per share data)
15.
Operating facility and loan and derivative assets and liabilities (continued)
(b)
Derivative assets and liabilities
As at September 30, 2022, the fair value of the interest rate swap assets were valued at $2,357 (June 30, 2022-$1,348) and were recorded as derivative assets in the condensed consolidated interim statements of financial position.
For the three month period ended September 30, 2022, the change in fair value of the interest rate swaps, net of tax, was a gain of $437 (September 30, 2021 - $39) was recorded in other comprehensive income (loss) in the condensed consolidated interim statements of income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss). The fair value of interest rate swap is determined based on the market conditions and the terms of the interest rate swap agreement using the discounted cash flow methodology. Any differences between the hedged SOFR rate and the fixed rate are recorded as interest expense on the same period that the related interest is recorded for the loan facility based on the SOFR rate.
16.
Contract liabilities
Contract liabilities, which includes deferred revenues, represent the future performance obligations to customers in respect of services or customer activation fees for which consideration has been received upfront and is recognized over the expected term of the customer relationship.
Contract liabilities as at September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022 are below:
$
Opening balance, July 1 , 2021
15,754
Revenue deferred during the period
40,272
Deferred revenue recognized as revenue during the period
(42,625
)
Additions through business combination (Note 20)
1,666
Ending balance, June 30, 2022
15,067
Revenue deferred during the period
10,163
Deferred revenue recognized as revenue during the period
(10,579
)
Ending balance, September 30, 2022
14,651
Contract liabilities - Current
10,933
Contract liabilities - Non-current
3,718
14,651
22
Sangoma Technologies Corporation
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements
For the three months period ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited in thousands of US dollars, except per share data)
17.
Shareholders' equity
(i)
Share capital
The Company's authorized share capital consists of an unlimited number of common shares without par value. As at September 30, 2022 and 2021, the Company's issued and outstanding common shares consist of the following:
Three month periods
ended September 30,
2022
2021
#
#
Shares issued and outstanding:
Outstanding, beginning of the period
21,439,632
19,021,642
Shares issued as instalment for shares to be issued
857,144
-
Shares purchased and cancelled
(16,200
)
-
Shares issued upon exercise of options
8,797
-
Rounding of fractional shares in 2021 after share consolidation
-
(28
)
Outstanding, end of the period
22,289,373
19,021,614
On March 31, 2021, the Company acquired StarBlue Inc. and issued 3,018,685 common shares valued in the amount of $66,873 as part of the consideration, and 18,456 common shares valued in the amount of $330 as part of the acquisition costs. Under the terms of the agreement, a further 12,695,600 common shares valued in the amount of $192,102 are to be issued in instalments commencing on April 1, 2022. On August 3, 2022, 857,144 common shares were issued to StarBlue sellers in accordance with the instalment schedule defined in the share purchase agreement. Following these issuances 10,981,314 common shares remain to be issued and the remaining $166,162 discounted value of the common shares is recorded as shares to be issued in the condensed consolidated interim statements of changes in shareholders' equity.
During the three month period ended September 30, 2022, a total of 8,797 (September 30, 2021 - nil) options were exercised for cash consideration of $36 (September 30, 2021 - $nil), and the Company recorded a charge of $19 (September 30, 2021 - $nil) from contributed surplus to share capital.
Under the term of the Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB"), during the three month period ended September 30, 2022, the Company purchased a total of 40,922 common shares (September 30, 2021 -nil) at an average price of $6.52 per share, for total consideration of $267. During the quarter 10,700 of those common shares were settled and cancelled along with 5,500 common shares that were purchased in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2022, and the company recorded a total reduction of $128 (September 30, 2021-nil) in share capital for the value of share repurchased. The remaining 30,222 common shares of the 40,922 common shares purchased during the first fiscal quarter of 2023 were settled and cancelled on October 5, 2022.
23
Sangoma Technologies Corporation
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements
For the three months period ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited in thousands of US dollars, except per share data)
17.
Shareholders' equity (continued)
(ii)
Stock options
During the year ended June 30, 2020, the shareholders of the Company amended the stock option plan (the "plan") for officers, employees and consultants of the Company. The number of common shares that may be set aside for issuance under the plan (and under all other management stock option and employee stock option plans) is limited to 10% of the outstanding common shares of the corporation provided that the Company complies with the provisions of policies, rules and regulations of applicable securities legislation. The maximum number of common shares that may be reserved for issuance to any one person under the plan is 5% of the common shares outstanding at the time of grant (calculated on a non-diluted basis) less the number of common shares reserved for issuance to such person under any stock option to purchase common shares granted as a compensation or incentive mechanism. Any common shares subject to a stock option, which for any reason are terminated, cancelled, exercised, expired, or surrendered will be available for a subsequent grant under the plan, subject to regulatory requirements.
The stock option price of any common shares cannot be less than the closing price or the minimum price as determined by applicable regulatory authorities of the relevant class or series of shares, on the day immediately preceding the day on which the stock option is granted.
Stock options granted under the plan may be exercised during a period not exceeding five years from the date of grant, subject to earlier termination on the termination of the optionee's employment, on the optionee's ceasing to be an employee, officer or director of the Company or any of its subsidiaries, as applicable, or on the optionee's retiring, becoming permanently disabled or dying, subject to certain grace periods to allow the optionee or his or her personal representative time to exercise such stock options. The stock options are non-transferable. The plan contains provisions for adjustment in the number of common shares issuable thereunder in the event of the subdivision, consolidation, reclassification or change of the common shares, a merger, or other relevant changes in the Company's capitalization. The board of directors may, from time to time, amend or revise the terms of the plan or may terminate the plan at any time.
The following table shows the movement in the stock option plan:
Number
Weighted
Measurement date
of options
average price
#
$
Balance, July 1, 2021
1,587,310
19.55
Granted
285,714
18.62
Expired
(60
)
(6.37
)
Forfeited
(84,069
)
(19.12
)
Balance, September 30,2021
1,788,895
19.42
Balance, July 1, 2022
1,207,908
14.02
Exercised
(8,797
)
(4.04
)
Expired
(21,332
)
(11.60
)
Forfeited
(14,226
)
(12.86
)
Balance, September 30, 2022
1,163,553
14.15
The Company uses the fair value method to account for all share-based awards granted to employees, officers, and directors. The estimated fair value of most stock options granted is determined using the Black-Scholes option pricing model and is recorded as a charge to the condensed consolidated interim statement of income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) over the vesting period of the stock options, with a corresponding increase to contributed surplus. Stock options are granted at a price equal to or above the fair value of the common shares on the day immediately preceding the date of the grant. The consideration received on the exercise of stock options is added to stated capital at the time of exercise.
24
Sangoma Technologies Corporation
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements
For the three months period ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited in thousands of US dollars, except per share data)
17.
Shareholders' equity (continued)
(ii)
Stock options (continued)
No options were granted in the three month ended September 30, 2022 (September 2021-285,714). The key assumptions used to fair value the grants were as follows:
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
Share price
-
$
18.62
Exercise price
-
$
18.62
Expected volatility
-
59.82
%
Expected option life (years)
-
5
Risk-free interest rate
-
0,78
%
The following table summarizes information about the stock options outstanding and exercisable at the end of each period:
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
Exercise price
Number of
stock options
outstanding and
exercisable
Weighted average
remaining
contractual life
Number of
stock options
outstanding and
exercisable
Weighted average
remaining
contractual life
$3.01 - $5.00
17,112
0.24
25,849
1.24
$5.01 - $8.00
52,139
1.24
66,906
2.24
$8.01 - $10.00
-
-
8,650
2.67
$10.01 - $15.00
95,145
2.68
89,965
3.68
$15.01 - $18.00
56,617
3.75
-
-
$18.01 - $20.00
71,431
3.98
-
-
$20.01 - $27.00
42,755
3.36
-
-
335,199
2.88
191,370
2.80
For the three month period ended September 30, 2022, the Company recognized share-based compensation expense in the amount of $915 (September 30, 2021 - $2,119).
(iii)
Earnings (loss) per share
Both the basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share have been calculated using the net income (loss) attributable to the shareholders of the Company as the numerator.
Three month periods
ended September 30,
2022
2021
Number of shares:
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
21,971,685
19,021,614
Shares to be issued
10,981,314
12,695,600
Weighted average number of shares used in diluted earnings per share
32,952,999
31,717,214
Net loss for the period
(1,976
)
(2,301
)
Earnings (loss) per share:
Basic earnings (loss) per share
$
(0.060
)
$
(0.073
)
Diluted earings (loss) per share
$
(0.060
)
$
(0.073
)
25
Sangoma Technologies Corporation
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements
For the three months period ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited in thousands of US dollars, except per share data)
18.
Related parties
The Company's related parties include key management personnel and directors. Unless otherwise stated, none of the transactions incorporated special terms and conditions and no guarantees were given or received. Outstanding balances payable are usually settled in cash and relate to director fees.
The Company had incurred no related party transactions and had no outstanding balance with related parties for the three month period ended September 30, 2022 and 2021.
19.
Segment disclosures
The Company operates in one operating segment; development, manufacturing, distribution and support of voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications. The majority of the Company's assets are located in Canada and the United States of America ("USA"). The Company sells into three major geographic centers: USA, Canada and other foreign countries. The Company has determined that it has a single reportable segment as the Company's decision makers review information on a consolidated basis.
Revenues for group of similar products and services can be summarized for the three month period ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 as follows:
Three month periods
ended September 30,
2022
2021
(Note 2)
$
$
Products
15,727
15,641
Services
48,324
35,858
Total revenues
64,051
51,499
The sales, in US dollars, in each of these geographic locations for the three month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 as follows:
Three month periods
ended September 30,
2022
2021
(Note 2)
$
$
USA
59,682
46,071
Canada
1,008
1,341
All other countries
3,361
4,087
Total revenues
64,051
51,499
The non-current assets, in US dollars, in each of the geographic locations as at September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022 are below:
September 30,
June 30,
2022
2022
$
$
Canada
6,638
7,000
USA
422,228
430,525
Total non-current assets
428,866
437,525
26
Sangoma Technologies Corporation
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements
For the three months period ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited in thousands of US dollars, except per share data)
20.
Business combinations
On March 28, 2022, the Company acquired all the shares of NetFortris Corporation. The Company paid an aggregate purchase price of $64,820, net of a net working capital adjustment of ($8,942), and comprised of $50,418 cash consideration, 1,494,536 common shares at a fair value of $16,801. The Company issued 1,494,536 common shares including 327,241 shares representing a holdback for indemnification purposes on closing of the acquisition. The Company estimates that a further payment of $6,543 will be paid as part of an earn out that is up to $12,000 if certain operating targets are met. The Company incurred estimated transaction costs in the amount of $2,939 which were expensed and included in the condensed consolidated interim statements of income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) for the three month period ended March 31, 2022. The acquisition has been accounted for using the acquisition method under IFRS 3, Business Combinations.
The following table summarizes the fair value of consideration paid on the acquisition date and the preliminary allocation of the purchase price to the assets and liabilities acquired.
Consideration
$
Cash consideration on closing
43,868
Net working capital adjustment
(8,942
)
Cash held in escrow for working capital
350
Cash held in escrow for telecom taxes
3,400
Cash held in escrow for indemnification
2,800
Additional consideration for earn out
6,543
Common shares issued on closing
13,122
Common shares reserved in escrow for indemnification
3,679
64,820
Purchase price allocation
$
Cash
1,706
Trade receivables
1,822
Inventories
416
Property and equipment
4,172
Right-of-use assets
3,277
Other current assets
796
Other non-current assets
370
Deferred income tax asset
11,091
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(9,442
)
Sales tax payable
(5,506
)
Contract liabilities
(1,666
)
Lease obligations on right-of-use assets
(3,277
)
Other non-current liabilities
(235
)
Intangible assets
29,000
Goodwill
32,296
64,820
27
Sangoma Technologies Corporation
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements
For the three months period ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited in thousands of US dollars, except per share data)
21.
Subsequent events
On September 30, 2022 the parties to the NetFortris stock purchase agreement submitted a joint written direction to the escrow agent to release to the Company an aggregate total of $2,052 from the escrow account, consisting of $350 in cash and the remainder in the form of 142,124 common shares. The cash portion was received on October 6, 2022 and the transfer and cancellation of the common shares was completed on October 28, 2022. Additionally, the parties agreed to amend the terms of the stock purchase agreement to decrease the maximum additional consideration payable from $12,000 to $11,500.
On November 8, 2022, a total of 981,314 shares were issued to StarBlue seller in accordance with the share purchase agreement. Following this issuance, 10,000,000 shares remain to be issued over the next four years.
Under the terms of the Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB"), from October 1, 2022 to October 31, 2022, the Company's agent purchased 13,600 common shares at an average price of $5.11 per share for total consideration of $70, which were settled and cancelled on November 2, 2022. As of the date hereof, the Company's agent purchased additional 13,800 common shares. These common shares have not yet been settled and cancelled.
22.
Authorization of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements
The condensed consolidated interim financial statements were authorized for issuance by the Board of Directors on November 10, 2022.
Sangoma Technologies Corporation published this content on 14 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2022 11:21:04 UTC.