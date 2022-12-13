Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Sangoma Technologies Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STC   CA80100R1010

SANGOMA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(STC)
End-of-day quote Toronto Stock Exchange  -  2021-11-10
27.00 CAD   -.--%
05:25pSangoma Technologies Corporation Announces Voting Results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders
GL
11:00aTranscript : Sangoma Technologies Corporation - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
11/30Sangoma Technologies : Named in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Unified Communications as a Service Report for Eighth Year
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sangoma Technologies Corporation Announces Voting Results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

12/13/2022 | 05:25pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sangoma Technologies Corporation (TSX: STC; NASDAQ: SANG) (“Sangoma” or the “Company”) announced today the results of voting at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on December 13, 2022 (the “Meeting”).

Each of the five nominees listed in the Company’s management information circular dated November 1, 2022 provided in connection with the Meeting were elected as directors of the Company. Sangoma received proxies and virtual votes at the Meeting as set out below:

NomineeVotes For% of Votes
For		Votes
Withheld		% of Votes
Withheld
Norman A. Worthington, III12,928,34084.1%2,441,33915.9%
Marc Lederman12,146,15479.0%3,223,52521.0%
Al Guarino14,811,62096.4%558,0593.6%
Allan Brett14,811,98396.4%557,6963.6%
William Wignall13,772,39889.6%1,597,28110.4%

In addition, Sangoma reports that:

  1. an ordinary resolution approving the appointment of KPMG LLP as Sangoma’s auditors for the 2023 fiscal year was passed by 100% of the votes represented at the Meeting;
  2. an ordinary resolution approving the Company’s omnibus equity incentive plan and the unallocated awards thereunder was passed by 62.3% of the votes represented at the Meeting; and
  3. an ordinary resolution ratifying amendments to the Company’s By-Law No. 1 was passed by 99.0% of the votes represented at the Meeting.

Details of the voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting are available in the Company’s report of voting results, which is available under Sangoma’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

About Sangoma

Sangoma Technologies is a trusted leader in delivering value-based Communications as a Service (CaaS) and Managed Service Provider (MSP) solutions for businesses of all sizes, including Managed Security, Managed SD-WAN and Managed Access. Sangoma’s cloud-based communication services include Unified Communication (UCaaS) business communications, Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), Video Meetings as a Service (MaaS), Collaboration as a Service (Collab aaS), Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS), Trunking as a Service (TaaS), Fax as a Service (FaaS), Device as a Service (DaaS), and Access Control as a Service (ACaaS). In addition, Sangoma offers a full line of communications Products, including premise-based UC systems, a full line of desk phones and headsets, and a complete connectivity suite (gateways/SBCs/telephony cards). Sangoma’s products and services are used in leading UC, PBX, IVR, contact center, carrier networks, office productivity, and data communication applications worldwide. Sangoma is also the primary developer and sponsor of Asterisk and FreePBX, the world’s two most widely used open-source communication software projects.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: STC) and Nasdaq (Nasdaq: SANG). Additional information on Sangoma can be found at: www.sangoma.com.

For further information, please contact:

Sangoma Technologies Corporation                        
Larry Stock                                                
Chief Financial Officer                                        
investorrelations@sangoma.com 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about SANGOMA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
05:25pSangoma Technologies Corporation Announces Voting Results from its Annual General and S..
GL
11:00aTranscript : Sangoma Technologies Corporation - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
11/30Sangoma Technologies : Named in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Unified Commun..
PU
11/16Sangoma Technologies : NOTICE OF ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS - Form 6-K
PU
11/14Sangoma Technologies : Condensed consolidated interim financial statements for - Form 6-K
PU
11/11Sangoma Technologies Seeks Acquisition Opportunities
CI
11/11Transcript : Sangoma Technologies Corporation, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 11,..
CI
11/10Sangoma Technologies Reports Q1 2023 Revenue of $64 Million, up 24%; Maintains FY 2023 ..
MT
11/10Tranche Update on Sangoma Technologies Corporation's Equity Buyback Plan announced on J..
CI
11/10Sangoma Technologies Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended S..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SANGOMA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
More recommendations
Chart SANGOMA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Sangoma Technologies Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
William J. Wignall President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Larry Stock Chief Financial Officer
Norman A. Worthington Chairman
Nenad Corbic Chief Technology Officer
Al Guarino Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SANGOMA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION8.65%99
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-23.53%202 529
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-0.32%45 285
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-8.90%40 018
NOKIA OYJ-16.59%27 403
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-20.72%26 926