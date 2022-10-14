Advanced search
    STC   CA80100R1010

SANGOMA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(STC)
End-of-day quote Toronto Stock Exchange  -  2021-11-10
27.00 CAD   -.--%
10/12 Sangoma Technologies : Change of Auditor Notice - Form 6-K
PU
10/11 Sangoma Announces Change of Auditor to KPMG LLP
GL
10/11 Sangoma Technologies Corporation Announces Release of New Series of IP Telephones For Complete Line of UCaaS and UC Offerings
CI
Sangoma Technologies : Notice of Meeting and Record Date - Form 6-K

10/14/2022 | 05:03pm EDT
We advise of the following with respect to the upcoming Meeting of Security Holders for the subject Issuer:

Meeting Type : Annual General and Special Meeting
Record Date for Notice of Meeting : November 08, 2022
Record Date for Voting (if applicable) : November 08, 2022
Beneficial Ownership Determination Date : November 08, 2022
Meeting Date : December 13, 2022
Meeting Location (if available) : Virtual Meeting
Issuer sending proxy related materials directly to NOBO: Yes
Issuer paying for delivery to OBO: Yes

Notice and Access (NAA) Requirements:

NAA for Beneficial Holders No
NAA for Registered Holders No
Voting Security Details:
Description CUSIP Number ISIN
COMMON 80100R408 CA80100R4089

Sincerely,

Computershare

Agent for SANGOMA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

Disclaimer

Sangoma Technologies Corporation published this content on 14 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2022 21:02:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
