Sangoma Technologies : Notice of Meeting and Record Date - Form 6-K

We advise of the following with respect to the upcoming Meeting of Security Holders for the subject Issuer:
Meeting Type :
Annual General and Special Meeting
Record Date for Notice of Meeting :
November 08, 2022
Record Date for Voting (if applicable) :
November 08, 2022
Beneficial Ownership Determination Date :
November 08, 2022
Meeting Date :
December 13, 2022
Meeting Location (if available) :
Virtual Meeting
Issuer sending proxy related materials directly to NOBO:
Yes
Issuer paying for delivery to OBO:
Yes
Notice and Access (NAA) Requirements:
NAA for Beneficial Holders
No
NAA for Registered Holders
No
Voting Security Details:
Description
CUSIP Number
ISIN
COMMON
80100R408
CA80100R4089
Sincerely,
Computershare
Agent for SANGOMA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
