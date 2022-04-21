Sangoma Technologies : Receives 2022 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award

Sangoma Technologies Corporation (TSX: STC; Nasdaq: SANG) ("Sangoma" or the "Company"), a trusted leader in delivering cloud-based Communications as a Service solutions for companies of all sizes, announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named their Unified Communications suite as a recipient of a 2022 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award.

Sangoma's Unified Communications portfolio includes the industry's most comprehensive, fully integrated suite of "as-a-Service" solutions. Businesses can get all of their communications from a single source and customize them to their unique workflows. Solutions include:

Pure Cloud, On-premise, and Hybrid Cloud deployments

Unified Communications as a Service

Video Meetings as a Service

Collaboration as a Service

Desktop as a Service

Communication Platforms as a Service

Contact Center as a Service

Fax as a Service

Access Control as a Service

Security as a Service

SD-WAN Managed Services

Network Access as a Service

Trunking as a Service

IP Endpoints

Mobile Clients

Applications & Custom Development

Network Interconnect

Development Environments

"I am honored to recognize Sangoma with a 2022 Product of the Year Award for its commitment to excellence and innovation," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "In the opinion of our judges and editorial team, their Unified Communications portfolio has proven to be among the best communications and technology solutions available on the market. I look forward to continued leadership from Sangoma.

"It's an honor to receive recognition for our product excellence for another year," added Jim Machi, Chief Product and Marketing Officer at Sangoma. "As Sangoma continues to innovate and evolve in the industry, we are committed to enhancing our solution suite and offering more resources and support to our partners. We look forward to providing more customers with the all-inclusive solutions they're looking for through our invaluable partner base that continues to grow with us."

The winners of the 2022 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year will be featured in INTERNET TELEPHONYmagazine online and on TMCnet.