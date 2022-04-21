Log in
    STC   CA80100R1010

SANGOMA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(STC)
End-of-day quote Toronto Stock Exchange  -  11-10
27.00 CAD    0.00%
Sangoma Technologies : Receives 2022 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award

04/21/2022 | 11:26am EDT
Sangoma Technologies Corporation (TSX: STC; Nasdaq: SANG) ("Sangoma" or the "Company"), a trusted leader in delivering cloud-based Communications as a Service solutions for companies of all sizes, announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named their Unified Communications suite as a recipient of a 2022 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award.

Sangoma's Unified Communications portfolio includes the industry's most comprehensive, fully integrated suite of "as-a-Service" solutions. Businesses can get all of their communications from a single source and customize them to their unique workflows. Solutions include:

  • Pure Cloud, On-premise, and Hybrid Cloud deployments
  • Unified Communications as a Service
  • Video Meetings as a Service
  • Collaboration as a Service
  • Desktop as a Service
  • Communication Platforms as a Service
  • Contact Center as a Service
  • Fax as a Service
  • Access Control as a Service
  • Security as a Service
  • SD-WAN Managed Services
  • Network Access as a Service
  • Trunking as a Service
  • IP Endpoints
  • Mobile Clients
  • Applications & Custom Development
  • Network Interconnect
  • Development Environments

"I am honored to recognize Sangoma with a 2022 Product of the Year Award for its commitment to excellence and innovation," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "In the opinion of our judges and editorial team, their Unified Communications portfolio has proven to be among the best communications and technology solutions available on the market. I look forward to continued leadership from Sangoma.

"It's an honor to receive recognition for our product excellence for another year," added Jim Machi, Chief Product and Marketing Officer at Sangoma. "As Sangoma continues to innovate and evolve in the industry, we are committed to enhancing our solution suite and offering more resources and support to our partners. We look forward to providing more customers with the all-inclusive solutions they're looking for through our invaluable partner base that continues to grow with us."

The winners of the 2022 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year will be featured in INTERNET TELEPHONYmagazine online and on TMCnet.

Disclaimer

Sangoma Technologies Corporation published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 15:24:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
