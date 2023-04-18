Advanced search
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFunds 
Summary

Sangoma Technologies : Recognized as Leader in North American UCaaS Market by Frost & Sullivan

04/18/2023
MARKHAM, ONTARIO April, 18, 2023 ­- Sangoma Technologies Corporation (TSX: STC; Nasdaq: SANG) ("Sangoma" or the "Company"), a trusted leader in delivering cloud-based Communications as a Service (CaaS) solutions for companies of all sizes, announced today that it was awarded a leadership position in the Frost Radar™: North American UCaaS Market 2022 report. The Frost Radar, published by research and consulting firm Frost & Sullivan, is an analytical tool that evaluates companies across the indices of innovation and growth.

The 2022 Frost Radar ranking is the second time that Frost & Sullivan has recognized Sangoma as a leader in the Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) marketplace. Previously, Sangoma received Frost & Sullivan's 2020 North American Competitive Strategy Leadership Award for its wide portfolio of UC solutions.

In the 2022 report, Frost highlighted Sangoma's most recent acquisitions of UCaaS providers Star2Star and NetFortris for broadening the company's UCaaS solutions suite to meet business needs. The company's UCaaS solutions now include Business Voice/Business Voice+, Switchvox Cloud, and CommUnity. These multiple UCaaS solutions, paired with Sangoma's contact center, video conferencing, CPaaS based application capabilities, and broad managed services portfolio such as SD-WAN, internet access and security enable Sangoma to address a wide range of SMB and distributed enterprise customer use cases.

Sangoma's breadth of services is matched by its global footprint. "Sangoma's presence in over 100 countries around the world provides opportunities for the company's expanded UCaaS portfolio to address untapped customer needs in less mature markets," Frost & Sullivan said in the report. "Differentiated offerings provide customers with convenience and peace of mind." says Elka Popova, Vice President Connected Work, Frost & Sullivan.

For more information about Sangoma's UC solutions, visit www.sangoma.com

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. For more information, visit https://www.frost.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

Sangoma Technologies Corporation published this content on 18 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2023 13:27:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
