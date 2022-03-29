Log in
Sangoma Technologies : The NetFortris Acquisition

03/29/2022 | 11:21am EDT
  • Posted on March 29, 2022

Some of you may have noticed by now that this morning Sangoma announced it has acquired NetFortris. Why, you might ask? Well, there are a few key reasons. First of all, NetFortris has a UCaaS platform, and has been very successful selling it with tens of thousands of UCaaS seats. Their revenue is over $50M/ year, and over 90% of that revenue is recurring. As such, this acquisition furthers Sangoma's goal towards creating additional scale, and more firmly establishes us as a profitable, top-tier cloud communications company.

Many of you also know that Sangoma offers a mix of Communication as a Service offerings - UC, Video Meetings, Collaboration, Apps/CPaaS, Trunking, Fax and Access Control. So, by having more UCaaS seats, this enables Sangoma, through our partners, to cross-sell our other "as a Service" solutions to those existing seats.

And, NetFortris also comes with additional "as a Service" solutions that Sangoma did not have, namely Security (enterprise VPN/Firewall), network connectivity, and SD-WAN. We can also offer these products to our entire UCaaS base. You, as an end-user, can obtain all the services you need from one vendor. And you, as a partner, can get all these services from one place. This 'one stop shopping' concept makes it easier for everyone.

Obviously, there is more to it than a single blog, but at a high level, these were the deal drivers. We're looking forward to integrating this all together for you.

Disclaimer

Sangoma Technologies Corporation published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 15:20:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
