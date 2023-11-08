Sangoma Technologies Corporation is a provider of hardware and software components that enable Internet protocol communications systems for both telecom and datacom applications. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacturing, distribution and support of voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications. Its product line includes data and telecom boards for media and signal processing, as well as gateway appliances and software. Its product portfolio includes technology and appliances, such as session border controllers (SBCs), a suite of Microsoft Skype for business-certified products, Internet protocol private branch exchange (IP-PBXs) based on FreePBX, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) gateways, PBXact unified cloud communications (UCC) services, session initiation protocol (SIP) trunking services, fax-over-IP services, call tapping, call center software, and signaling gateways for enterprise, among others.