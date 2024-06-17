Bringing exceptional customer experience expertise to the Company

Sangoma Technologies Corporation (TSX: STC; Nasdaq: SANG) (“Sangoma” or the “Company”), a trusted leader in delivering cloud-based Communications-as-a-Service solutions for companies of all sizes, today announced the appointment of April Walker effective July 1, 2024.

Ms. Walker brings a wealth of expertise and over 30 years of experience in the technology sector, most recently holding the role of Senior Vice President of Customer Success at Salesforce, the global leader in CRM and cloud computing.

Ms. Walker’s career is distinguished by her passionate dedication to digital innovation and the adoption of cutting-edge technologies. Renowned as a seasoned consultant in the industry, her expertise empowers both multinational corporations and individuals to realize their full potential, foster innovative thinking, and effectively implement key strategies. Her professional background encompasses previously held high-ranking roles in IT services, infrastructure development, data center management, and enhancing customer engagement at Microsoft, MetLife, and NBCUniversal. Ms. Walker’s academic achievements include an MBA and a specialized Executive Certification in Artificial Intelligence from the MIT Sloan School of Management and a Master of Science in Engineering Management from The George Washington University.

“We are delighted to welcome April Walker to our Board of Directors,” said Norman Worthington, Chair of the Board. “April’s extensive experience and visionary leadership in customer success and digital transformation will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and expand our solutions to meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

Ms. Walker’s appointment is a strategic move to reinforce Sangoma’s commitment to excellence and innovation as a leading communications platform provider. Her technical proficiency and strategic acumen align well with Sangoma’s mission to empower businesses through state-of-the-art communication solutions, providing a clear path for Sangoma’s future.

"I am truly honored to join Sangoma's board," Ms. Walker said. “I look forward to collaborating with my fellow directors and the management team to drive Sangoma's growth and success. Together, we can achieve remarkable milestones and strengthen the Company's industry position. I am thrilled to bring my expertise and insights to such a dynamic, forward-thinking organization."

Ms. Walker’s appointment further underscores Sangoma’s commitment to achieving its strategic objectives, enhancing corporate governance, and promoting innovation and creativity.

Sangoma (TSX: STC; Nasdaq: SANG) is a leading Communications Platform provider for small and mid-market businesses.

Sangoma’s enterprise-grade communication suite is developed in-house and available for cloud, hybrid, or on-premise setups. The business communication solution includes its award-winning UCaaS, CCaaS, CPaaS, and Trunking technologies. Additionally, Sangoma provides managed services for connectivity, network, and security.

A trusted communications partner with over 40 years on the market, Sangoma has over 2.6 million UC seats across a diversified base of over 100,000 customers. Sangoma has been recognized for nine years running in the Gartner UCaaS Magic Quadrant.

As the primary developer and sponsor of the open source Asterisk and FreePBX projects, Sangoma is determined to drive innovation in communication technology continuously.

For more information, visit www.sangoma.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240617982834/en/