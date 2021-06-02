Newsroom | Press Release

Sangoma Ranked In Top 5 In Omdia's UC as a Service (UCaaS) Scorecard: North America - 2021

Sangoma Technologies Corporation ('Sangoma') (TSXV: STC), a trusted leader in delivering cloud-native Communications-as-a-Service ('CaaS') solutions for businesses of all sizes, today announced that they ranked amongst the top 5 UCaaS providers in North America in the annual Omdia UC as a Service (UCaaS) Scorecard. Omdia, a global technology research consulting firm, derives its research from Informa Tech brands and the acquired IHS Markit technology research portfolio. This 13th annual UC as a Service (UCaaS) Leadership Scorecard report is conducted to determine which service providers currently lead the North American market for UCaaS and are best positioned to succeed in the long term based on a set of criteria. Omdia's criteria for inclusion and ranking include the number of UCaaS seats in North America supported by each company, which is used to identify the overall top service providers, as well as financial stability, market share momentum, service development, and customer reviews to round out the rankings. Of note in this year's report is the emergence of new leading companies. Author Diane Myers, Chief Analyst, UC and Collaboration at Omdia writes, 'The top 10 providers have been fairly consistent over the past five+ years, with a few providers coming in and out year to year…This year's report has the biggest shift in ranking that Omdia has seen in over 10 years.' Amongst these shifts is Sangoma's acquisition of Star2Star and addition to the top 5 leading companies. Highlights from the report include: The top 5 companies for 2021: RingCentral, Zoom, Microsoft, 8×8, and Sangoma

Sangoma's acquisition of Star2Star created a financially strong, publicly traded organization with a broad solution set that landed it fifth in the overall rankings 'It's a high honor to be recognized amongst the top 5 providers in North America,' said Bill Wignall, CEO, Sangoma. 'We are immensely proud of our team's hard work over this past year to keep us moving forward, and for coming together to create one of the leading UCaaS providers worldwide. We look forward to continuing to offer our Partners and Customers more innovative and high-value UCaaS solutions to help them reach their mission-critical goals!' Download the Scorecard

About Sangoma Technologies Corporation Sangoma Technologies is a trusted leader in delivering value-based Communications as a Service (CaaS) solutions for businesses of all sizes. Sangoma's cloud-based Services include Unified Communication (UCaaS) business communications, Meetings as a Service (MaaS), Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS), Trunking as a Service (TaaS), Fax as a Service (FaaS), Device as a Service (DaaS), and Access Control as a Service (ACaaS). In addition, Sangoma offers a full line of communications Products, including premise-based UC systems, a full line of desk phones and headsets, and a complete connectivity suite (gateways/SBCs/telephony cards). Sangoma's products and services are used in leading UC, PBX, IVR, contact center, carrier networks, office productivity, and data communication applications worldwide. Sangoma is also the primary developer and sponsor of Asterisk and FreePBX, the world's two most widely used open source communication software projects. Sangoma Technologies Corporation is publicly traded on the TSXV (TSXV: STC). Additional information on Sangoma can be found at: www.sangoma.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the future success of our business, development strategies and future opportunities. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning estimates of future revenue, expected expenditures, expected future production and cash flows, and other statements which are not historical facts. When used in this document, the words such as 'could', 'plan', 'estimate', 'expect', 'intend', 'may', 'potential', 'should' and similar expressions indicate forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management on the date that the statements are made and involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other events contemplated by the forward-looking statements will not occur or will differ materially from those expected. Although Sangoma believes that the expectations represented by such forward-looking statements are reasonable based on the current business environment, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct as these expectations are inherently subject to business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Some of the risks and other factors which could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained in the management's discussion and analysis include, but are not limited to changes in exchange rate between the Canadian Dollar and other currencies, the variability of sales between one reporting period and the next, changes in technology, changes in the business climate in one or more of the countries that Sangoma operates in, changes in the regulatory environment, the rate of adoption of the company's products in new markets, the decline in the importance of the PSTN and new competitive pressures. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and Sangoma undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. 