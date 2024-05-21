Deep expertise in building sales channel management programs for the SMB market

Sangoma Technologies Corporation (TSX: STC; Nasdaq: SANG) (“Sangoma” or the “Company”), a trusted leader in delivering cloud-based Communications as a Service solutions for companies of all sizes, today announced the appointment of Monica Walton as Chief Revenue Officer. Ms. Walton will lead Sangoma's go-to-market initiatives, with over 25 years of demonstrated leadership experience in building sales and channel management programs in the networking and IT communications industry.

Sangoma Welcomes Monica Walton as Chief Revenue Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

"Monica brings strong capabilities in transformation and deep channel experience, with a proven track record in crafting and executing go-to-market strategies for the SMB market," stated Charles Salameh, Chief Executive Officer. "Her skillset aligns perfectly with our growth strategy and her enterprise background complements our leadership team as we position the Sangoma suite of solutions for the increasingly sophisticated mid-market."

Throughout her career, Ms. Walton has led B2B initiatives to promote business solutions like network, data center, voice services, and cloud/hybrid infrastructure through direct and indirect channels. At Evoque (now Centersquare), a data center provider for mid-sized enterprises, she excelled as Channel Chief, revitalizing and expanding the channel partner strategy. With over 14 years at Lumen Technologies (formerly CenturyLink), she held the role of Vice President/General Manager of Sales for the Rocky Mountain Region, directing go-to-market strategies across six states. Ms. Walton has been a Board Member of the Colorado Technology Association since 2019, currently serving as Vice Chair, and is slated to become Chairperson in 2025. Her contributions were acknowledged with honors; she was recognized in 2023 on Channel Futures' DE&I 101 List and, more recently, in 2024, on CRN's Women of the Channel list.

"Sangoma’s extensive product suite, service-oriented culture, and strong partner network lay a solid foundation for us to execute proven channel strategies to penetrate and better serve the small and mid-market," said Monica Walton, Chief Revenue Officer. "I am excited to work with the team to establish a world-class partner program that highlights the strength of our offering."

