Issuer: Sangui BioTech International Inc. / Key word(s): 9 Month figures

Sangui BioTech International Inc.: - Increase in sales in the first nine months of the year - Further reduction of the operating loss



17.05.2022 / 08:36

Sangui BioTech:

- Significant increase in sales in the first nine months of the year

- Further reduction of the operating loss

Hamburg, May 17 2022: In the first nine months of fiscal year 2022 (to 30/06/2022) Sangui BioTech International Inc. achieved revenues from royalty income of USD 58,686. In the same period of the previous year the comparable revenue amounted to USD 51,754. Due to higher revenues of the wound spray Granulox, the resulting royalty income in the first nine-month period of the year increased by 13% compared to the same period of the previous year.

Operating expenses decreased USD 12,412 or 8% to USD 150,381 during the first three quarters of the year. As a result of the above factors, the nine-month operating loss decreased USD 19,344 to USD 91,695. Due to the higher exchange rate of the US dollar to the EURO compared to the previous year's reporting date and the resulting increased exchange rate gains from the valuation of loans denominated in EURO, the loss of the first three quarters of the year decreased by USD 98,369 to USD 53,554.

Sangui BioTech International, Inc. ("SGBI") is a holding company the shares of which are being traded on the OTCQB venture stage marketplace for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies (OTCQB: SGBI). Companies are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Sangui shares also trade on the OTC markets of Berlin and Hamburg-Hannover stock exchanges (symbol: SBH). Its purpose is to provide financing and access to the capital markets for the enterprises of the Sangui group. SanguiBioTech GmbH is a ninety percent subsidiary of Sangui BioTech International, Inc.

