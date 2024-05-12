Certain A Shares of Sanhe Tongfei Refrigeration Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 12-MAY-2024.

May 11, 2024 Share

Certain A Shares of Sanhe Tongfei Refrigeration Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 12-MAY-2024. These A Shares will be under lockup for 1108 days starting from 30-APR-2021 to 12-MAY-2024.



Details:

The company?s actual controllers, holding shareholders who are directors of the company, Zhang Guoshan; Zhang Haolei; Li Li; Wang Shufen committed that within 36 months after the listing date, shall not transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to this issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares. If the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for 20 consecutive trading days within 6 months after listing, or if the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for the period ending six months after listing, then the lockup period shall automatically be extended for 6 months. During the term of office as the company?s director, member of supervisory board, senior management personnel, the number of shares in the company transferred each year shall not exceed 25% of the total shares held in the company.



Company?s shareholder Sanhe Zhongheying Enterprise Management Center (Limited Partnership) committed that within 36 months after the listing date, shall not transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to this issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares.



Directors, members of supervisory board, senior management personnel who are direct shareholders and indirect shareholders through Sanhe Zhongheying Enterprise Management Center (Limited Partnership), Gao Yu; Chen Zhenguo; Zhang Dianliang; Liu Chuncheng; Ji Hongwei committed that if the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for 20 consecutive trading days within 6 months after listing, or if the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for the period ending six months after listing, then the lockup period shall automatically be extended for 6 months. During the term of office as the company?s director, member of supervisory board, senior management personnel, the number of shares in the company transferred each year shall not exceed 25% of the total shares held in the company.



Within 12 months after the listing date, shall not transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to this issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares.