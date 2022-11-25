Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Sweden
  Nasdaq Stockholm
  Saniona AB (publ)
  News
  Summary
    SANION   SE0005794617

SANIONA AB (PUBL)

(SANION)
2022-11-25
3.390 SEK   -1.02%
09:31aSaniona AB's Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting 2023
GL
09:30aSaniona AB's Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting 2023
AQ
11/21Saniona Q3 Update - Back to Scandinavian Levels
AQ
Saniona AB's Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting 2023

11/25/2022 | 09:31am EST
PRESS RELEASE

November 25, 2022

Saniona (OMX: SANION), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the composition of the Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting 2023.

Pursuant to the instruction and charter for the Nomination Committee adopted by the general meeting, the Nomination Committee shall comprise of three members, which shall be the Chairman of the Board of Directors and two members appointed by the two largest shareholders as of last September. On September 30, 2022, the two largest shareholders, who desired to appoint a representative to the Nomination Committee, were Jørgen Drejer and Dan Peters. Each such shareholder has appointed a representative, as shown below, who together with the Chairman of the Board of Directors will form Saniona AB’s Nomination Committee.

The Nomination Committee’s members are:

  • John Haurum, professional board member for life science companies and former CEO of F-star Biotechnology Limited, Cambridge, UK, appointed by Jørgen Drejer
  • Søren Skjærbæk, Partner at Ursus law firm, Vejle, Denmark, appointed by Dan Peters
  • Jørgen Drejer, Chairman of Saniona AB’s Board

The Nomination Committee shall prepare and submit proposals to the Annual General Meeting 2023 regarding:

  • election of the Chairman at the Annual General Meeting
  • election of the Chairman and other members of the Board;
  • remuneration for the Chairman and for each of the other members of the Board and, if applicable, remuneration for committee work;
  • election of the auditor and the auditor’s remuneration; and
  • principles for appointing the Nomination Committee.

The instruction and charter for the Nomination Committee in Saniona AB can be found in the Corporate Governance section at the company’s website, www.saniona.com.

Saniona AB’s Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday May 25, 2023 in Malmö. The Nomination Committee’s proposals will be presented in the notice to the Annual General Meeting and on the company’s web site.

Shareholders who would like to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee can do so via e-mail to clo@saniona.com marked “Recommendation to the Nomination Committee” or by ordinary mail to the address:
            
Recommendation to the Nomination Committee
Saniona AB
Smedeland 26B
DK-2600 Glostrup
Denmark

To ensure that the proposals can be considered by the Nomination Committee, proposals shall be submitted in due time before the Annual General Meeting, but not later than February 25, 2023.

        
For more information, please contact
Thomas Feldthus, CEO, +45 22109957; thomas.feldthus@saniona.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 15:30 CET on 25 November 2022.


About Saniona
Saniona is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of medicines modulating ion channels. The company’s most advanced product candidate, Tesomet™, has been progressed to mid-stage clinical trials for rare eating disorders. Through its ion channel expertise, Saniona is advancing two product candidates, SAN711 and SAN903. SAN711 has successfully completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic pain conditions. SAN903 is ready for Phase 1 clinical studies for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic disorders. The company has research and development partnerships with Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Productos Medix, S.A de S.V and Cephagenix ApS. Saniona is based in Copenhagen, Denmark, and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap (OMX: SANION). Read more at www.saniona.com.


Attachment


