Saniona : Annual report 2021 (incl. comment)

On 25 May 2022, the annual general meeting of Saniona AB, 556962-5345, resolved to allocate the company's funds in accordance with the proposal from the board of directors, which is presented on page 30 in this annual report.
ANNUAL REPORT 2021
SANIONA AB (PUBL)
2021 IN BRIEF
FINANCIAL OVERVIEW 2021 (2020)
REVENUE
SEK 10.5M (SEK 8.2M)
OPERATING EXPENSES
SEK 422.0M (SEK 167.6M)
NET LOSS
SEK -410.9M (SEK -73.4M)
LOSS PER SHARE
SEK -6.59 (SEK -1.79)
DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE
SEK -6.59 (SEK -1.79)
CASH/CASH EQUIVALENTS
SEK 356.9M (SEK 573.9M)
ABOUT SANIONA
Saniona is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a mission to leverage our ion channel targeting expertise to discover, develop and deliver innovative rare disease treatments. The company's most advanced product candidate, Tesomet™, has been progressed into mid-stage clinical trials for hypothalamic obesity (HO) and Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), serious rare disorders characterized by severe weight gain, disturbances of metabolic functions and uncontrollable hunger. These clinical trials are voluntarily paused due to funding limitations and Saniona is actively exploring partnering opportunities. Saniona has developed a proprietary ion channel drug discovery engine anchored by IONBASE™, a database of more than 130,000 compounds, of which more than 20,000 are Saniona's proprietary ion channel modulators. Through its ion channel expertise, Saniona is advancing two wholly-owned ion channel modulators, SAN711 and SAN903. SAN711 is in a Phase 1 clinical trial and is positioned for the treatment of neuropathic pain conditions, and SAN903 is in preclinical development for rare inflammatory, fibrotic and hematological disorders. Saniona is based in the Copenhagen area, Denmark, and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap (OMX: SANION).
2021 IN BRIEF
Significant Events in 2021
Saniona initiated two Phase 2b clinical trials of Tesomet, one in patients with HO and one in patients with PWS. These trials were voluntarily paused in March 2022, subject to additional funding. The pause is not related to the safety or efficacy of Tesomet and is entirely due to funding limitations.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) grantedorphan drug designation to Tesomet for the treatment of HO and PWS. This designation qualifies Saniona for certain development benefits, including tax credits, elimination of certain FDA license application fees, and seven years of market exclusivity in the U.S. following approval.
Saniona initiated a Phase 1 clinical trial of SAN711, an ion channel positioned for treatment of neuropathic pain disorders. This is the firstwholly-ownedasset from Saniona's proprietary ion channel drug discovery engine to advance into a clinical trial. Data from the trial are expected inmid-2022.
Saniona securednon-dilutivefinancing through a term loan agreement for SEK 87 million (USD 10 million), upfront payments of approximately SEK 24.2 million (USD 2.9 million) relating to Novartis AG's acquisition of Cadent Therapeutics Inc., and through completing the sale of its position in the 2017 spin-out Scandion Oncology A/S. The company also received a 33.3% ownership stake in Cephagenix.
Significant Events after the Reporting Period
During the spring of 2022, Saniona announced a two-step strategic program reprioritization and restructuring. Due to funding limitations, Saniona voluntarily paused its Phase 2b clinical trials of Tesomet for HO and PWS and is actively exploring partnering opportunities to advance Tesomet. The company is refocusing on its core expertise in ion channel drug discovery. In connection with this revised strategy, coupled with the deteriorating biotech market conditions, the company terminated its plans to list its shares in the U.S. and, as a result, is closing its U.S. operations and terminating the positions of all U.S. personnel, including the U.S. executive management team. Effective April 30, 2022, Thomas Feldthus, co-founder of Saniona, will become the Chief
Executive Officer (CEO) and Anita Milland will become the Chief Financial Officer (CFO). The Board of Directors elected Jørgen Drejer, co-founder and current board member, as interim Chairman effective April 30, 2022, until the Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on May 25, 2022, when the Nominating Committee intends to propose that he becomes Chairman. These restructuring actions are anticipated to reduce future annual operating expenses by approximately 70-75%.
LETTER FROM THE INTERIM CHAIRMAN
Looking back at 2021
2021 was a year of substantial operational progress, in which Saniona achieved multiple milestones that strengthened the fundamentals of our programs. During 2021, we obtained Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) from the FDA for Tesomet in both HO and PWS and we initiated multinational Phase 2b clinical trials in each indication. We also advanced our ion channel drug discovery engine, initiating a Phase 1 trial of SAN711, moving SAN903 towards the clinic, and preparing to select another preclinical program candidate.
The decision to restructure
Despite the significant progress Saniona achieved last year, 2021 brought unprecedented challenges related to the global biotech stock markets, and this situation intensified during the spring of 2022 due to global instability. Thus during the spring of 2022, we announced a two-step strategic program reprioritization and restructuring. Due to funding limitations, we made the difficult decision to voluntarily pause our Phase 2b clinical trials of Tesomet for HO and PWS. We determined that it was in the best interest of the company and our shareholders to refocus on our core expertise in ion channel drug discovery. In connection with this revised strategy, coupled with the deteriorating biotech market conditions, the company terminated its plans to list its shares in the U.S. and,
as a result, is closing its U.S. operations and terminating the positions of all U.S. personnel, including the U.S. executive management team. These restructuring actions are anticipated to reduce future annual operating expenses by approximately 70-75%. Importantly, the reduction in operating expenses will increase the utility of any future cash inflows obtained by the company.
These types of decisions are always difficult to make. I would like to thank Saniona's departing Board members, executives, and employees for their significant contributions over the past two years. Tesomet, SAN711 and SAN903 have all advanced in development and now have a lower risk profile, thanks to the work of this team. I also appreciate the professionalism and continued dedication the U.S. team and our Board has shown throughout this transition.
Looking ahead
Saniona's vision remains unchanged: to improve the lives of rare disease patients around the world through scientific innovation. We emerge from this restructuring a leaner organization that is focused on prioritizing investment in specific pipeline programs as well as our core expertise in ion channel drug discovery. I am pleased to welcome back Saniona's co-founder Thomas Feldthus as the new CEO, and I look forward to advising him as Chairman of our Board of Directors.
Our innovative ion channel drug discovery engine, which leverages 20+ years of expertise in this field, continues to drive our pipeline and partnerships, and we have several exciting milestones ahead. We look forward to top-line data from our Phase 1 trial of SAN711 in mid-2022. We continue to expect to advance SAN903 into a Phase 1 trial and our next development candidate into our pipeline this year or early next year as well. We also look forward to reporting progress on partnering activities around Tesomet and SAN711.
I know this has been a difficult year for our shareholders, and I want to thank all of you for your continued support. I know many of you have been with Saniona on our journey for many years. Others of you may just be joining us now. Either way, we are glad to have you alongside us, and we look forward to keeping you posted on our progress.