Saniona : Annual report 2021 (incl. comment)

Looking back at 2021 2021 was a year of substantial operational progress, in which Saniona achieved multiple milestones that strengthened the fundamentals of our programs. During 2021, we obtained Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) from the FDA for Tesomet in both HO and PWS and we initiated multinational Phase 2b clinical trials in each indication. We also advanced our ion channel drug discovery engine, initiating a Phase 1 trial of SAN711, moving SAN903 towards the clinic, and preparing to select another preclinical program candidate. The decision to restructure Despite the significant progress Saniona achieved last year, 2021 brought unprecedented challenges related to the global biotech stock markets, and this situation intensified during the spring of 2022 due to global instability. Thus during the spring of 2022, we announced a two-step strategic program reprioritization and restructuring. Due to funding limitations, we made the difficult decision to voluntarily pause our Phase 2b clinical trials of Tesomet for HO and PWS. We determined that it was in the best interest of the company and our shareholders to refocus on our core expertise in ion channel drug discovery. In connection with this revised strategy, coupled with the deteriorating biotech market conditions, the company terminated its plans to list its shares in the U.S. and,

as a result, is closing its U.S. operations and terminating the positions of all U.S. personnel, including the U.S. executive management team. These restructuring actions are anticipated to reduce future annual operating expenses by approximately 70-75%. Importantly, the reduction in operating expenses will increase the utility of any future cash inflows obtained by the company. These types of decisions are always difficult to make. I would like to thank Saniona's departing Board members, executives, and employees for their significant contributions over the past two years. Tesomet, SAN711 and SAN903 have all advanced in development and now have a lower risk profile, thanks to the work of this team. I also appreciate the professionalism and continued dedication the U.S. team and our Board has shown throughout this transition. Looking ahead Saniona's vision remains unchanged: to improve the lives of rare disease patients around the world through scientific innovation. We emerge from this restructuring a leaner organization that is focused on prioritizing investment in specific pipeline programs as well as our core expertise in ion channel drug discovery. I am pleased to welcome back Saniona's co-founder Thomas Feldthus as the new CEO, and I look forward to advising him as Chairman of our Board of Directors.