Saniona announces outcome of warrant exercise

09/23/2020 | 01:00pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

September 23, 2020                                                  

Saniona (OMX: SANION), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases, announced today the outcome in the exercise of warrants of series TO 2, that was issued in connection with Saniona’s rights issue and directed issue in the first quarter of 2020. During the period September 7 – 21, 2020, holders of warrants of series TO 2 had the right to subscribe for new shares, by exercise of warrants. In total, 1,329,141 warrants of series TO 2 were exercised, corresponding to a subscription rate of approx. 90 percent. Saniona will thereby receive proceeds of approx. SEK 33.2 million (USD 3.6 million), before issue costs, which amount to approx. SEK 0.4 million.

Number of shares and share capital
Saniona will receive proceeds of approx. SEK 33.2 million, before issue costs. Issue costs amount to approx. SEK 0.4 million. When the new shares have been registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office (“Bolagsverket”), the total number of shares in Saniona will amount to 62,372,831 shares and the share capital will amount to SEK 3,118,641.55.

“Saniona has had a very exciting and busy year, with an expansion in the US and a financing round that provided the company with approximately USD 65 million. As shareholders have now also exercised warrants of series TO 2, we are even better equipped and can continue to accelerate our expansion and growth journey. We are thankful for their confidence in the company's strategy going forward,” says Rami Levin, President & CEO.

Financial advisor, legal advisor, and issuing agent
Sedermera Fondkommission is financial advisor and issuing agent and Setterwalls Advokatbyrå is legal advisor to Saniona in connection with the issue and exercise of warrants.

For more information regarding the warrants of series TO 2, please contact Sedermera Fondkommission
Phone: +46 40-615 14 10, Email: issuingservices@sedermera.se

For more information about Saniona, please contact
Trista Morrison, Chief Communications Officer. Mobile + 1 (858) 229 1738. Email: trista.morrison@saniona.com

This information is such information as Saniona AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 7.00 p.m. CEST on September 23, 2020.


About Saniona
Saniona is a rare disease biopharmaceutical company focused on research, development and commercialization of treatments for the central nervous system. The company has four programs in clinical development. Saniona intends to develop and commercialize treatments for rare disease indications such as hypothalamic obesity and  Prader-Willi syndrome on its own. The research is focused on ion channels and the company has a broad portfolio of research programs. Saniona also has out-licensing agreements with Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Productos Medix, S.A de S.V and Cadent Therapeutics. Saniona is based in Copenhagen, Denmark, and in Boston, US. The company’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap (OMX: SANION). Read more at www.saniona.com.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION
The information in this press release does not contain or constitute an offer to acquire, subscribe or otherwise trade in shares, warrants or other securities in Saniona.  An offer to the persons concerned to subscribe for units consisting of warrants in Saniona has only been made through the prospectus that Saniona published on February 14, 2020.

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
