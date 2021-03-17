Saniona : to Present at the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference

PRESS RELEASE

March 10, 2021

Saniona (OMX: SANION), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases, today announced that Rami Levin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Saniona, will present at the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference being held virtually March 16-18, 2021.



Details are as follows:

Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference

Date: March 17, 2021

Time: 9:20 a.m. Eastern Time

Webcast link: https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer9/sanion.st/3758689

The event will be made accessible and archived for approximately 90 days on the Saniona website in the Company Presentations section: https://saniona.com/investors/company-presentations/ .

For more information, please contact

Trista Morrison, Chief Communications Officer, Saniona. Office: + 1 (781) 810-9227. Email: trista.morrison@saniona.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 14.00 CET on 10 March 2021.