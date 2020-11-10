Saniona : to Participate in Stifel and Jefferies Virtual Investor Conferences in November

PRESS RELEASE

November 10, 2020

Saniona (OMX: SANION), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases, today announced that Rami Levin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Saniona, will participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences: the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference and the Jefferies 2020 Virtual London Healthcare Conference.

Details are as follows:

Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Time: 10:40 a.m. Eastern Time

Presentation and 1x1 Meetings

Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/stifel27/sanion.st/2891024

Jefferies 2020 Virtual London Healthcare Conference

Date: November 17-19, 2020

1x1 Meetings Only

A live webcast of the presentation at the Stifel-sponsored event will be available via the link above. Subsequently, the event will be archived for approximately 90 days on the Saniona website in the Company Presentations section: https://saniona.com/investors/company-presentations/ .

For more information, please contact

Trista Morrison, Chief Communications Officer, Office +1 781 810 9227, Email: trista.morrison@saniona.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 18:00 CET on November 10, 2020.