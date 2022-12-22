Advanced search
    SANI   DK0010245661

SANISTÅL A/S

(SANI)
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  08:02 2022-12-22 am EST
84.80 DKK   +2.17%
09:47a2022 no. 18 - Publication of major shareholder announcements
GL
09:13a2022 no. 17 - Publication of major shareholder announcement and Ahlsell's control
GL
12/202022 no. 16 - Regulatory approvals obtained for the recommended conditional voluntary public offer by Ahlsell for the shares in Sanistål
GL
2022 no. 18 - Publication of major shareholder announcements

12/22/2022 | 09:47am EST
Aalborg, 22 December 2022


Sanistål A/S ("Sanistål") has received major shareholder notifications submitted pursuant to chapter 7 of Consolidated Act no. 2014 of 1 November 2021 on capital markets (the "Capital Markets Act"), as amended.

As announced in company announcement no. 8 / 2022, Ahlsell Danmark ApS ("Ahlsell") announced on 24 May 2022 that Ahlsell had entered into conditional share purchase agreements with Danske Bank A/S, Nordea Bank Abp, Jyske Bank A/S and Nykredit Bank A/S to acquire approximately 75.49% of the shares in Sanistål at a price of DKK 58 per share. As the necessary regulatory approvals have been obtained (please refer to company announcement no. 16 / 2022), these agreements have now been completed.

Accordingly, each of the banks hold less than 5% of the total share capital and voting rights in Sanistål.

The major shareholder announcements from Danske Bank A/S, Nordea Bank Abp and Jyske Bank A/S are attached to this company announcement in accordance with section 30 of the Capital Markets Act.

For further information, please contact:
Chairman of the board of directors, Anders K. Bønding, may be contacted through Pia Kristensen, head of communications at Sanistål, tel. +45 9630 6000, mobile +45 4117 8617.

This message has been prepared in both English and Danish. In the event of any discrepancy between the English and Danish versions, the Danish version shall prevail.

Announcement from Danske Bank A/S.
Announcement from Nordea Bank Abp.
Announcement from Jyske Bank A/S.

