  Homepage
  Equities
  Denmark
  Nasdaq Copenhagen
  Sanistål A/S
  News
  Summary
    SANI   DK0010245661

SANISTÅL A/S

(SANI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  07:23 2023-01-02 am EST
81.40 DKK   -7.50%
2023 no 1 – Notice of compulsory redemption to the shareholders of Sanistål
GL
2022Sanistål A/S(CPSE:SANI) dropped from OMX Nordic All-Share Index
CI
2022Sanistål A/S(CPSE:SANI) dropped from OMX Nordic Small Cap Index
CI
2023 no 1 – Notice of compulsory redemption to the shareholders of Sanistål

01/02/2023 | 07:21am EST
                                        Aalborg, 2 January 2023

Pursuant to sections 70-72 of the Danish Companies Act, Ahlsell Danmark ApS ("Ahlsell") today announces its notice on compulsory acquisition of the shares held by the remaining minority shareholders in Sanistål A/S ("Sanistål").

The compulsory acquisition of the shares in Sanistål will be made at a price of DKK 85 for each share with a nominal value of DKK 1.00 and payment will be made in cash.

Accepting shareholders must request their own custodian banks to transfer their shares to Ahlsell. Settlement of the transferred shares will be made in cash through the shareholders’ own custodian banks expectedly no later than on 3 February 2023.

The board of directors of Sanistål notes that the compulsory acquisition is made at the same price per share (DKK 85.00) as was offered to the ordinary shareholders in the voluntary offer made by Ahlsell on 7 June 2022. The board of directors of Sanistål notes that Ahlsell following the acquisitions and purchases of shares in the open market has received acceptances representing more than 90 per cent of the outstanding share capital and voting rights of Sanistål. The board of directors refers to its statement on the offer published on 7 June 2022.

Reference is made to Ahlsell's announcement attached to this company announcement.

Further information

Chairman of the board of directors, Anders K. Bønding, may be contacted through Pia Kristensen, head of communications at Sanistål, tel. +45 9630 6000, mobile +45 4117 8617.

This message has been prepared in both English and Danish. In the event of any discrepancy between the English and Danish versions, the Danish version shall prevail.

Attachments
Announcement from Ahlsell Danmark ApS.

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2021 3 499 M 503 M 503 M
Net income 2021 16,8 M 2,41 M 2,41 M
Net Debt 2021 551 M 79,2 M 79,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 55,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 041 M 150 M 150 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,38x
EV / Sales 2021 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 1 111
Free-Float 38,7%
Chart SANISTÅL A/S
Duration : Period :
Sanistål A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANISTÅL A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Claudio Christensen Chief Executive Officer
Uffe Iversen Chief Financial Officer
Anders Kunze Bønding Chairman
Vibeke Stiil Frederiksen Director-Information Technology
Sven Ruder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SANISTÅL A/S0.00%150
ATLAS COPCO AB0.00%55 672
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION0.00%37 366
FANUC CORPORATION0.00%28 696
FORTIVE CORPORATION0.00%22 732
SANDVIK AB0.00%22 671