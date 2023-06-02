Sanix Incorporated : Financial Summary(300KB)

Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

May 15, 2023

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023

(Under Japanese GAAP)

Company name: SANIX INCORPORATED Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange / Fukuoka Stock Exchange Securities code: 4651 URL: https://sanix.jp/lang_en/ Representative: Hiroshi Munemasa, President and Representative Director Inquiries: Hiroshi Soga, Executive officer, Deputy General manager of Corporate Division, General manager of Corporate Planning Division, Management & Planning Division Telephone: +81-92-284-5072

Scheduled date of annual general meeting of shareholders : June 29, 2023 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments : - Scheduled date to file annual securities report : June 29, 2023 Preparation of supplementary material on financial results : Yes Holding of financial results briefing : Yes (for Institutional investor)

(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.)

1. Consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative) (Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.) Net sales Operating Income Ordinary Income Profit attributable to owners of parent Fiscal year ended Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % March 31,2023 46,277 (9.1) 1,785 - 1,552 - 1,332 - March 31,2022 50,936 3.1 (2,618) - (2,900) - (3,449) -

Note: Comprehensive income For the fiscal year ended March 31,2023: ¥(1,341) million [-%] For the fiscal year ended March 31,2022: ¥(3,360) million [-%] Basic earnings Diluted earnings Ratio of ordinary Ratio of operating Return on equity profit to total per share per share profit to net sales assets Fiscal year ended Yen Yen % % % March 31,2023 27.87 - 24.8 4.5 3.9 March 31,2022 (72.16) - (54.0) (8.5) (5.1)

Reference: Share of profit (loss) of entities accounted for using equity method

For the fiscal year ended March 31,2023: ¥- million

For the fiscal year ended March 31,2022: ¥- million