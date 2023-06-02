Sanix Incorporated : Financial Summary(300KB)

Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
Scheduled date of annual general meeting of shareholders
: June 29, 2023
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments
: -
Scheduled date to file annual securities report
: June 29, 2023
Preparation of supplementary material on financial results
: Yes
Holding of financial results briefing
: Yes (for Institutional investor)
(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.)
1. Consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Net sales
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Fiscal year ended
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
March 31,2023
46,277
(9.1)
1,785
-
1,552
-
1,332
-
March 31,2022
50,936
3.1
(2,618)
-
(2,900)
-
(3,449)
-
Note: Comprehensive income For the fiscal year ended March 31,2023:
¥(1,341) million
[-%]
For the fiscal year ended March 31,2022:
¥(3,360) million
[-%]
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
Ratio of ordinary
Ratio of operating
Return on equity
profit to total
per share
per share
profit to net sales
assets
Fiscal year ended
Yen
Yen
%
%
%
March 31,2023
27.87
-
24.8
4.5
3.9
March 31,2022
(72.16)
-
(54.0)
(8.5)
(5.1)
Reference: Share of profit (loss) of entities accounted for using equity method
For the fiscal year ended March 31,2023: ¥- million
For the fiscal year ended March 31,2022: ¥- million
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity-to-asset ratio
Net assets per share
As of
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
March 31,2023
33,586
6,068
18.0
126.51
March 31,2022
34,953
4,732
13.5
98.52
Reference: Equity
As of March 31,2023:
¥6,047 million
As of March 31,2022:
¥4,709 million
(3) Consolidated cash flows
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash and cash
equivalents at end of
operating activities
investing activities
financing activities
period
Fiscal year ended
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
March 31,2023
5,034
(1,056)
(3,307)
3,916
March 31,2022
(3,067)
(2,937)
4,447
3,243
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
Total cash
Ratio of
First
Second
Third
Payout ratio
dividends to
Fiscal
dividends
quarter-
quarter-
quarter-
Total
(Consolidated)
net assets
year-end
(Total)
end
end
end
(Consolidated)
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Millions of yen
%
%
Fiscal year ended
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
-
-
-
March 31,2022
Fiscal year ended
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
-
-
-
March 31,2023
Fiscal year ending
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
-
March 31,2024
(Forecast)
3. Consolidated financial forecasts for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023(from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
Profit attributable
Basic earnings
Net sales
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
to owners of
per share
parent
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
First Half
23,873
5.4
1,452
94.6
1,336
118.5
1,035
133.8
21.65
Full Year
47,965
3.6
3,231
81.0
3,014
94.2
2,495
87.3
52.20
* Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None
Newly included: - companies (Company name)
Excluded:
- companies (Company name)
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: Yes
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Restatement: None
Note :For details, please see 3.Consolidated Financial Statements and Main Notes to the Statements (5) Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements (Changes in Accounting Policies) on page 21 of the attachment.
Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of March 31,2023
As of March 31,2022
48,919,396 shares
48,919,396 shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of March 31,2023
As of March 31,2022
1,114,983 shares
1,114,838 shares
(iii) Average number of shares outstanding during the period
Fiscal year ended March 31,2023
Fiscal year ended March 31,2022
47,804,439 shares
47,804,606 shares
[Reference] Overview of non-consolidated financial results
1. Non-consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31,2023 (from April 1,2022 to March 31,2023)
(1) Non-consolidated operating results
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit
Fiscal year ended
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
March 31,2023
40,582
(11.1)
453
-
581
-
453
-
March 31,2022
45,627
(1.9)
(3,338)
-
(3,048)
-
(3,374)
-
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
per share
per share
Fiscal year ended
Yen
Yen
March 31,2023
9.49
-
March 31,2022
(70.58)
-
(2) Non-consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity-to-asset ratio
Net assets per share
As of
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
March 31,2023
26,556
1,472
5.5
30.79
March 31,2022
27,835
989
3.6
20.71
Reference: Equity
As of March 31,2023:
¥1,472 million
As of March 31,2022:
¥989 million
Financial results reports are exempt from audit conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters
The forward-looking statements, including results forecasts, included in this material are based on the information that the Company has obtained and certain assumptions that the Company considers reasonable. Actual results may differ significantly for a range of factors. The assumptions for the results forecasts and cautions in the use of the forecasts are described in 1. Information of Business Results & Financial Position for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, (4) Information on the Future Outlook, Including the forecasts of Consolidated Business Results on page 7 of the Attachment
