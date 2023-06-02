Advanced search
    4651   JP3322600002

SANIX INCORPORATED

(4651)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-06-02 am EDT
316.00 JPY   -0.94%
Sanix Incorporated : Financial Summary(300KB)

06/02/2023 | 03:07am EDT
Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

May 15, 2023

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023

(Under Japanese GAAP)

Company name:

SANIX INCORPORATED

Listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange / Fukuoka Stock Exchange

Securities code:

4651

URL:

https://sanix.jp/lang_en/

Representative:

Hiroshi Munemasa, President and Representative Director

Inquiries:

Hiroshi Soga, Executive officer, Deputy General manager of Corporate Division,

General manager of Corporate Planning Division, Management & Planning Division

Telephone:

+81-92-284-5072

Scheduled date of annual general meeting of shareholders

: June 29, 2023

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments

: -

Scheduled date to file annual securities report

: June 29, 2023

Preparation of supplementary material on financial results

: Yes

Holding of financial results briefing

: Yes (for Institutional investor)

(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.)

1. Consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Fiscal year ended

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

March 31,2023

46,277

(9.1)

1,785

-

1,552

-

1,332

-

March 31,2022

50,936

3.1

(2,618)

-

(2,900)

-

(3,449)

-

Note: Comprehensive income For the fiscal year ended March 31,2023:

¥(1,341) million

[-%]

For the fiscal year ended March 31,2022:

¥(3,360) million

[-%]

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings

Ratio of ordinary

Ratio of operating

Return on equity

profit to total

per share

per share

profit to net sales

assets

Fiscal year ended

Yen

Yen

%

%

%

March 31,2023

27.87

-

24.8

4.5

3.9

March 31,2022

(72.16)

-

(54.0)

(8.5)

(5.1)

Reference: Share of profit (loss) of entities accounted for using equity method

For the fiscal year ended March 31,2023: ¥- million

For the fiscal year ended March 31,2022: ¥- million

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity-to-asset ratio

Net assets per share

As of

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

March 31,2023

33,586

6,068

18.0

126.51

March 31,2022

34,953

4,732

13.5

98.52

Reference: Equity

As of March 31,2023:

¥6,047 million

As of March 31,2022:

¥4,709 million

(3) Consolidated cash flows

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash and cash

equivalents at end of

operating activities

investing activities

financing activities

period

Fiscal year ended

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

March 31,2023

5,034

(1,056)

(3,307)

3,916

March 31,2022

(3,067)

(2,937)

4,447

3,243

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

Total cash

Ratio of

First

Second

Third

Payout ratio

dividends to

Fiscal

dividends

quarter-

quarter-

quarter-

Total

(Consolidated)

net assets

year-end

(Total)

end

end

end

(Consolidated)

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Millions of yen

%

%

Fiscal year ended

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

March 31,2022

Fiscal year ended

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

March 31,2023

Fiscal year ending

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

-

March 31,2024

(Forecast)

3. Consolidated financial forecasts for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023(from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

Profit attributable

Basic earnings

Net sales

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

to owners of

per share

parent

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

First Half

23,873

5.4

1,452

94.6

1,336

118.5

1,035

133.8

21.65

Full Year

47,965

3.6

3,231

81.0

3,014

94.2

2,495

87.3

52.20

* Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None

Newly included: - companies (Company name)

Excluded:

- companies (Company name)

  1. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: Yes
    2. Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
    4. Restatement: None

Note :For details, please see 3.Consolidated Financial Statements and Main Notes to the Statements (5) Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements (Changes in Accounting Policies) on page 21 of the attachment.

  1. Number of issued shares (common shares)
    1. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of March 31,2023

As of March 31,2022

48,919,396 shares

48,919,396 shares

  1. Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of March 31,2023

As of March 31,2022

1,114,983 shares

1,114,838 shares

(iii) Average number of shares outstanding during the period

Fiscal year ended March 31,2023

Fiscal year ended March 31,2022

47,804,439 shares

47,804,606 shares

[Reference] Overview of non-consolidated financial results

1. Non-consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31,2023 (from April 1,2022 to March 31,2023)

(1) Non-consolidated operating results

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit

Fiscal year ended

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

March 31,2023

40,582

(11.1)

453

-

581

-

453

-

March 31,2022

45,627

(1.9)

(3,338)

-

(3,048)

-

(3,374)

-

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings

per share

per share

Fiscal year ended

Yen

Yen

March 31,2023

9.49

-

March 31,2022

(70.58)

-

(2) Non-consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity-to-asset ratio

Net assets per share

As of

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

March 31,2023

26,556

1,472

5.5

30.79

March 31,2022

27,835

989

3.6

20.71

Reference: Equity

As of March 31,2023:

¥1,472 million

As of March 31,2022:

¥989 million

  • Financial results reports are exempt from audit conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
  • Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters
    The forward-looking statements, including results forecasts, included in this material are based on the information that the Company has obtained and certain assumptions that the Company considers reasonable. Actual results may differ significantly for a range of factors. The assumptions for the results forecasts and cautions in the use of the forecasts are described in 1. Information of Business Results & Financial Position for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, (4) Information on the Future Outlook, Including the forecasts of Consolidated Business Results on page 7 of the Attachment

1. Index of the attachment

1. Information on Business Results & Financial Position for the fiscal year

ended March 31, 2023

2

(1)

Information on Consolidated Business Results

2

(2)

Information on Consolidated Financial Position

5

(3)

Information on Consolidated Cash Flows

6

(4)

Information on the Future Outlook, Including the Forecasts of Consolidated Business

Results

7

2. Basic Position regarding the Choice of Accounting Standards

10

3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Main Notes to the Statements

11

(1)

Consolidated Balance Sheets

11

(2)

Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

13

Consolidated Statements of Income

13

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

14

(3)

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets

15

(4)

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

19

(5)

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

21

Notes to the Assumption of a Going Concern

21

Changes in accounting policy

21

Additional information

21

Segment Information

22

Per-shareinformation

26

Significant subsequent events

26

4. Supplemental Information

27

Consolidated Net Sales by Division

27

