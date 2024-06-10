Code4651

Financial Results Briefing For

the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024

SANIX INCORPORATED

May 15, 2024

1.

Financial Results of FY2023

P.3

2.

Financial

P.21

3.

Financial Results forecast of FY2024

P.30

4.

Topics

P.36

5. Supplementary materials(Business Structure)

P.39

Note

  • Numbers are rounded off to the nearest whole number.
  • "( )" in operating profit, ordinary income and net income indicate operating loss, ordinary loss and net loss respectively.
  • In case of negative or above 1,000%, margin is expressed by "-".
  • This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

1

Financial Results for the Fiscal year Ended March 31,2024

2

Financial Results of FY2023

Increase in sales and profit year on year

  • Net sales increased due to an increase in the unit price of electricity sold by the Tomakomai power plant, despite the impact of business restructuring in the PPS(Power Producer and Supplier) Division.
  • Operating profits in all business segments significantly exceeded those of the same period of the previous year, with a particular contribution from an increase in the unit contract price of electricity sold by the Tomakomai power plant.

Millions of Yen

Net Sales

Gross Profit

(Gross Profit Margin)

Operating Profit

(Operating Profit Margin)

Ordinary Profit

(Ordinary Profit Margin)

Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent

(Net Profit Margin)

FY2022

Results

46,277

16,208

35.0%

1,785

3.9%

1,552

3.4%

1,332

2.9%

FY2023

Results

47,167

18,102

38.4%

3,744

7.9%

3,466

7.3%

2,697

5.7%

FY2023

Y o Y

Plan ratio

Plan

47,965

101.9%

98.3%

17,668

111.7%

102.5%

36.8%

3,231

209.7%

115.9%

6.7%

3,014

223.3%

115.0%

6.3%

2,495

202.5%

108.1%

5.2%

3

Net Sales of FY2023

FY2022 Results

FY2023

Results

FY2023 Plan

Y o Y

Plan ratio

Net Sales Composition

Millions of Yen

Net Sales

46,277

47,167

47,965

101.9%

98.3%

ERD

HS

25.1%

Residential Environment Energy

15,751 14,007

15,824

12,455

17,337 12,493

100.5%

88.9%

91.3%

99.7%

40.0%

40.0% FY2023

33.6%

ES

5.7%

Resource Circulation

16,518

18,886

18,134

114.3%

104.2%

26.4%

SE

2.7%

PPS

PV

5.5%

20.9%

Residential

Energy

Resource

Environment

Circulation

■ Year-on-Year Comparison

millions of Yen

125

407

459

1,231

46,277

2,783

2,368

47,167

FY2022

【ＨＳ】

【ＥＳ】

【ＳＥ】

【ＰＶ】

【ＰＰＳ】

【ＥＲＤ】

FY2023

Residential Environment

Energy

Resource Circulation

+73

1,551

2,368

4

Operating Profit of FY2023

FY2022

FY2023

FY2023

Y o Y

Plan ratio

Results

Results

Plan

Millions of Yen

Operating Profit

1,785

3,744

3,231

209.7%

115.9%

Residential Environment

1,421

1,724

2,281

121.3%

75.6%

Energy

261

377

104

144.1%

359.5%

Resource Circulation

3,153

4,722

3,611

149.8%

130.8%

Group

(3,050)

(3,079)

(2,766)

Operating Profit Margin

25.0%

19.1%

9.0% 10.9%

1.9% 3.0%

Residential

Energy

Resource

Environment

Circulation

FY2022

FY2023

■ Year-on-Year Comparison

millions of Yen

28

+378

62

12

254

138

1,568

3,744

1,785

FY2022

【ＨＳ】

【ＥＳ】

【ＳＥ】

【ＰＶ】

【ＰＰＳ】

【ＥＲＤ】

Group

FY2023

Residential Environment

Energy

Resource Circulation

303

115

1,568

5

Endoscopic inspection of the inside of the water supply and drainage pipes
Termite control construction
Residential solar power
generation system
  • Residential Environment Area

Residential Environment Area

  • Maintenance for detached houses
  • Maintenance for apartment complexes

A comfortable living environment to the next generation

  • Residential solar power installation
  • Hygiene management

We at SANIX promote a comprehensive maintenance service for detached houses, condominiums and other facilities, from the perspective of preventive medicine (the concept of prevention). In addition, by offering a broad range of services including photovoltaic power generation, renovation, and urban space sanitation, we create comfortable and clean living conditions that can be passed down from generation to generation.

HS Division

Our staff who are familiar with termite behavior take proper measures to prevent infestations and exterminate termites. By utilizing professional skills and expertise supported by a wealth of experience and an excellent track record, in addition to well-preparedafter-sales services, we protect houses and eliminate house owners' concerns about termite damage.

ES Division

We implement central control efficiently regarding the maintenance of water supply and drainage facilities. Using our mainstay anti-rust equipment and other devices, we keep rust from growing inside pipes

Residential Environment Area

Net Sales Composition

Under-floor/attic

ventilation system

SE 8%

ES 17%

and extend the usable life of pipes, while also solving problems by removing limescale and oil stains or limiting the ability of limescale and oil to attach to surfaces.

SE Division

We enable environmentally and budget-friendly lifestyles by promoting photovoltaic power generation equipment for detached houses. We also make proposals on the flexible use of electricity through the introduction of storage batteries amid the growing demand for self-consumption type photovoltaic power generation equipment.

Pest control and removal

Storage batteries

Net Sales

FY2023

¥15,824 million

HS 75%

6

Residential Environment Area

  • HS Division (Year-on-Year Comparison)
  • increases in sales and profit

Sales increased, reflecting the solid performance of termite control construction and under- floor/attic ventilation systems due to the strengthening of sales policies focused on the development of new customers and the acceleration of initiatives with an eye toward the enhancement of its customer foundation.

Profit increased, reflecting not only higher sales but lower subcontracting costs and reduced fixed costs such as SG&A expenses.

FY2022

FY2023

FY2023

Y o Y

Plan ratio

Results

Results

Plan

Millions of Yen

Net Sales

11,449

11,857

12,837

103.6%

92.4%

Termite control

3,939

4,141

4,408

105.1%

93.9%

construction

Under-floor/

2,869

2,979

3,279

103.8%

90.9%

attic ventilation system

Foundation Repair/

1,692

1,653

1,918

97.7%

86.2%

Home Reinforcement System

Others

2,948

3,083

3,232

104.6%

95.4%

Gross Profit

6,870

7,214

7,771

105.0%

92.8%

Operating Profit

1,337

1,716

2,080

128.3%

82.5%

millions of Yen

3,344

2,857

3,027

2,956

2,876

2,997

2,781

2,465

651

231

381

445

445

385

438

72

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY2022

FY2023

Net Sales(Results)

Operating Profit(Results)

7

Residential Environment Area

  • ES Division (Year-on-Year Comparison)
  • increases in sales, decrease in profit

Sales increased, reflecting the solid performance of building water supply and drainage repair work due to the strengthening of relationships with business partner such as the owners of buildings and condominiums and property management companies. However, profit decreased due to product lines consisting of products with high cost ratios.

FY2022

FY2023

FY2023

Y o Y

Plan ratio

Results

Results

Plan

Millions of Yen

Net Sales

2,575

2,700

2,600

104.9%

103.9%

Anti-rust equipment

1,138

1,015

1,220

89.2%

83.2%

installation

Others

1,436

1,684

1,380

117.2%

122.1%

Gross Profit

1,344

1,293

1,443

96.2%

89.6%

Operating Profit

130

67

163

51.8%

41.4%

millions of Yen

643

641

743

618

707

680

692

547

-13

22

38

83

-10

36

7

33

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY2022

FY2023

Net Sales(Results)

Operating Profit(Results)

8

Residential Environment Area

  • SE Division (Year-on-Year Comparison)
  • decreases in sales and profit

Although sales of storage batteries and replacement of power conditioners for existing photovoltaic power generation systems increased, the sales level temporarily declined due to the allocation of personnel to the development of business partners. Meanwhile, the deficit narrowed due to improved profitability.

FY2022

FY2023

FY2023

millions of Yen

Y o Y

Plan ratio

Results

Results

Plan

Millions of Yen

Net Sales

1,726

1,267

1,900

73.4%

66.7%

Gross Profit

607

360

639

59.4%

56.4%

401

390

491

443

354

318

292

301

Operating Profit

(59)

(47)

37

9

43

-3

8

-44

-55

-33

-31

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY2022

FY2023

Net Sales(Results)

Operating Profit(Results)

9

