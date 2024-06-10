HS Division

Our staff who are familiar with termite behavior take proper measures to prevent infestations and exterminate termites. By utilizing professional skills and expertise supported by a wealth of experience and an excellent track record, in addition to well-preparedafter-sales services, we protect houses and eliminate house owners' concerns about termite damage.

ES Division

We implement central control efficiently regarding the maintenance of water supply and drainage facilities. Using our mainstay anti-rust equipment and other devices, we keep rust from growing inside pipes