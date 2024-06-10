Code：4651
Financial Results Briefing For
the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024
SANIX INCORPORATED
May 15, 2024
1.
Financial Results of FY2023
P.3
2.
Financial
P.21
3.
Financial Results forecast of FY2024
P.30
4.
Topics
P.36
5. Supplementary materials(Business Structure)
P.39
（Note）
- Numbers are rounded off to the nearest whole number.
- "( )" in operating profit, ordinary income and net income indicate operating loss, ordinary loss and net loss respectively.
- In case of negative or above 1,000%, margin is expressed by "-".
- This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
1
Financial Results for the Fiscal year Ended March 31,2024
2
Financial Results of FY2023
Increase in sales and profit year on year
- Net sales increased due to an increase in the unit price of electricity sold by the Tomakomai power plant, despite the impact of business restructuring in the PPS(Power Producer and Supplier) Division.
- Operating profits in all business segments significantly exceeded those of the same period of the previous year, with a particular contribution from an increase in the unit contract price of electricity sold by the Tomakomai power plant.
Millions of Yen
Net Sales
Gross Profit
(Gross Profit Margin)
Operating Profit
(Operating Profit Margin)
Ordinary Profit
(Ordinary Profit Margin)
Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent
(Net Profit Margin)
FY2022
Results
46,277
16,208
35.0%
1,785
3.9%
1,552
3.4%
1,332
2.9%
FY2023
Results
47,167
18,102
38.4%
3,744
7.9%
3,466
7.3%
2,697
5.7%
FY2023
Y o Y
Plan ratio
Plan
47,965
101.9%
98.3%
17,668
111.7%
102.5%
36.8%
3,231
209.7%
115.9%
6.7%
3,014
223.3%
115.0%
6.3%
2,495
202.5%
108.1%
5.2%
3
Net Sales of FY2023
FY2022 Results
FY2023
Results
FY2023 Plan
Y o Y
Plan ratio
Net Sales Composition
Millions of Yen
Net Sales
46,277
47,167
47,965
101.9%
98.3%
ERD
HS
25.1%
Residential Environment Energy
15,751 14,007
15,824
12,455
17,337 12,493
100.5%
88.9%
91.3%
99.7%
40.0%
40.0% FY2023
33.6%
ES
5.7%
Resource Circulation
16,518
18,886
18,134
114.3%
104.2%
26.4%
SE
2.7%
PPS
PV
5.5%
20.9%
Residential
Energy
Resource
Environment
Circulation
■ Year-on-Year Comparison
【millions of Yen】
＋125
＋407
ｰ459
＋1,231
46,277
ｰ2,783
＋2,368
47,167
FY2022
【ＨＳ】
【ＥＳ】
【ＳＥ】
【ＰＶ】
【ＰＰＳ】
【ＥＲＤ】
FY2023
Residential Environment
Energy
Resource Circulation
+73
ｰ1,551
＋2,368
4
Operating Profit of FY2023
FY2022
FY2023
FY2023
Y o Y
Plan ratio
Results
Results
Plan
Millions of Yen
Operating Profit
1,785
3,744
3,231
209.7%
115.9%
Residential Environment
1,421
1,724
2,281
121.3%
75.6%
Energy
261
377
104
144.1%
359.5%
Resource Circulation
3,153
4,722
3,611
149.8%
130.8%
Group
(3,050)
(3,079)
(2,766)
ー
ー
Operating Profit Margin
25.0%
19.1%
9.0% 10.9%
1.9% 3.0%
Residential
Energy
Resource
Environment
Circulation
FY2022
FY2023
■ Year-on-Year Comparison
【millions of Yen】
ｰ28
+378
ｰ62
ｰ12
＋254
ｰ138
＋1,568
3,744
1,785
FY2022
【ＨＳ】
【ＥＳ】
【ＳＥ】
【ＰＶ】
【ＰＰＳ】
【ＥＲＤ】
【Group】
FY2023
Residential Environment
Energy
Resource Circulation
＋303
＋115
＋1,568
5
- Residential Environment Area 】
Residential Environment Area
- Maintenance for detached houses
- Maintenance for apartment complexes
A comfortable living environment to the next generation
- Residential solar power installation
- Hygiene management
We at SANIX promote a comprehensive maintenance service for detached houses, condominiums and other facilities, from the perspective of preventive medicine (the concept of prevention). In addition, by offering a broad range of services including photovoltaic power generation, renovation, and urban space sanitation, we create comfortable and clean living conditions that can be passed down from generation to generation.
HS Division
Our staff who are familiar with termite behavior take proper measures to prevent infestations and exterminate termites. By utilizing professional skills and expertise supported by a wealth of experience and an excellent track record, in addition to well-preparedafter-sales services, we protect houses and eliminate house owners' concerns about termite damage.
ES Division
We implement central control efficiently regarding the maintenance of water supply and drainage facilities. Using our mainstay anti-rust equipment and other devices, we keep rust from growing inside pipes
Residential Environment Area
Net Sales Composition
Under-floor/attic
ventilation system
SE 8%
ES 17%
and extend the usable life of pipes, while also solving problems by removing limescale and oil stains or limiting the ability of limescale and oil to attach to surfaces.
SE Division
We enable environmentally and budget-friendly lifestyles by promoting photovoltaic power generation equipment for detached houses. We also make proposals on the flexible use of electricity through the introduction of storage batteries amid the growing demand for self-consumption type photovoltaic power generation equipment.
Pest control and removal
Storage batteries
Net Sales
FY2023
¥15,824 million
HS 75%
6
【 Residential Environment Area 】
- HS Division 】 (Year-on-Year Comparison)
- increases in sales and profit
Sales increased, reflecting the solid performance of termite control construction and under- floor/attic ventilation systems due to the strengthening of sales policies focused on the development of new customers and the acceleration of initiatives with an eye toward the enhancement of its customer foundation.
Profit increased, reflecting not only higher sales but lower subcontracting costs and reduced fixed costs such as SG&A expenses.
FY2022
FY2023
FY2023
Y o Y
Plan ratio
Results
Results
Plan
Millions of Yen
Net Sales
11,449
11,857
12,837
103.6%
92.4%
Termite control
3,939
4,141
4,408
105.1%
93.9%
construction
Under-floor/
2,869
2,979
3,279
103.8%
90.9%
attic ventilation system
Foundation Repair/
1,692
1,653
1,918
97.7%
86.2%
Home Reinforcement System
Others
2,948
3,083
3,232
104.6%
95.4%
Gross Profit
6,870
7,214
7,771
105.0%
92.8%
Operating Profit
1,337
1,716
2,080
128.3%
82.5%
【 millions of Yen 】
3,344
2,857
3,027
2,956
2,876
2,997
2,781
2,465
651
231
381
445
445
385
438
72
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
FY2022
FY2023
Net Sales(Results)
Operating Profit(Results)
7
【 Residential Environment Area 】
- ES Division 】 (Year-on-Year Comparison)
- increases in sales, decrease in profit
Sales increased, reflecting the solid performance of building water supply and drainage repair work due to the strengthening of relationships with business partner such as the owners of buildings and condominiums and property management companies. However, profit decreased due to product lines consisting of products with high cost ratios.
FY2022
FY2023
FY2023
Y o Y
Plan ratio
Results
Results
Plan
Millions of Yen
Net Sales
2,575
2,700
2,600
104.9%
103.9%
Anti-rust equipment
1,138
1,015
1,220
89.2%
83.2%
installation
Others
1,436
1,684
1,380
117.2%
122.1%
Gross Profit
1,344
1,293
1,443
96.2%
89.6%
Operating Profit
130
67
163
51.8%
41.4%
【 millions of Yen 】
643
641
743
618
707
680
692
547
-13
22
38
83
-10
36
7
33
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
FY2022
FY2023
Net Sales(Results)
Operating Profit(Results)
8
【 Residential Environment Area 】
- SE Division 】 (Year-on-Year Comparison)
- decreases in sales and profit
Although sales of storage batteries and replacement of power conditioners for existing photovoltaic power generation systems increased, the sales level temporarily declined due to the allocation of personnel to the development of business partners. Meanwhile, the deficit narrowed due to improved profitability.
FY2022
FY2023
FY2023
【 millions of Yen 】
Y o Y
Plan ratio
Results
Results
Plan
Millions of Yen
Net Sales
1,726
1,267
1,900
73.4%
66.7%
Gross Profit
607
360
639
59.4%
56.4%
401
390
491
443
354
318
292
301
Operating Profit
(59)
(47)
37
－
－
9
43
-3
8
-44
-55
-33
-31
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
FY2022
FY2023
Net Sales(Results)
Operating Profit(Results)
9
