Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation. (Securities code: 4651) June 7, 2024 (Date of commencing measures for electronic provision: June 5, 2024) To Shareholders with Voting Rights: Hiroshi Munemasa President and CEO SANIX INCORPORATED 2-1-23, Hakataeki Higashi, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka, Japan Notice of the 46th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders You are cordially notified of the 46th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") of SANIX INCORPORATED (the "Company"), which will be held for the purposes described below. In convening this Meeting, the Company has taken measures for electronic provision. Matters for which measures for electronic provision have been taken are posted on the following website. The Company's website: https://sanix.jp/ir/sokai.php 1. Date and time:Thursday, June 27, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (JST) (Doors will open at 9:00 a.m.) 2. Venue: Banquet hall "Tsukushi," Main Building 3F, Hotel Nikko Fukuoka, located at 2-18-25, Hakata Eki-mae,Hakata-ku, Fukuoka, Japan

3. Meeting Agenda: Matters to be reported: 1. Business Report and Consolidated Financial Statements for the 46th Fiscal Year (April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024), and results of audits of Consolidated Financial Statements by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit and Supervisory Committee 2. Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the 46th Fiscal Year (April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) Matters to be resolved: Proposal 1: Reduction of Share Capital and Appropriation of Surplus Proposal 2: Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation Proposal 3: Election of 6 Directors (Excluding Directors Who Are Audit Proposal 4: and Supervisory Committee Members) Election of 2 Directors Who Are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members 4. Matters resolved in convening the Meeting: If a shareholder exercises the voting rights both in writing (by postal mail) and via the Internet, the vote via the Internet shall be deemed valid, regardless of their arrival date and time.

If a shareholder exercises the voting rights more than once via the Internet, the vote exercised last shall be deemed valid. If a shareholder exercises the voting rights in writing (by postal mail) and neither approval nor disapproval of each proposal is indicated in the Voting Rights Exercise Form, it shall be deemed a vote of approval. If attending the Meeting by proxy, please designate as a proxy another shareholder of the Company who may exercise the voting rights, and have the proxy submit a written proof of his/her right of proxy at the reception on the day of the Meeting. If you attend the Meeting, please submit the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form at the reception.

Any revisions to the matters for which measures for electronic provision have been taken will be posted on each website where those matters are posted.

Of the matters for which measures for electronic provision have been taken, the following matters are not included in the paper copy to be sent to shareholders who have requested it, pursuant to laws and regulations as well as the provisions of Article 14 of the Company's Articles of Incorporation. Accordingly, the paper copy to be sent to shareholders who have requested it is a part of the documents audited by the Audit and Supervisory Committee and the Accounting Auditor in preparing their audit reports.

"Systems to Ensure the Appropriateness of Operations and the Operational Status of Such Systems" of the Business Report "Consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets" and "Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements" of the Consolidated Financial Statements "Non-consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets" and "Notes to the Non- consolidated Financial Statements" of the Non-consolidated Financial Statements

Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders Proposals and References Proposal 1: Reduction of Share Capital and Appropriation of Surplus In order to compensate for the deficit and ensure mobility in future capital policies, the Company will reduce the amount of its share capital and make the appropriation of its other capital surplus in accordance with the provisions of Article 447, Paragraph 1 and Article 452 of the Companies Act. With this, the Company will improve the soundness of its financial position and ensure flexibility and mobility in its future capital policies. Since there will be no change in the total number of issued shares or the amount of net assets of the Company, there will be no impact on the number of shares held by shareholders or the net asset value per share. 1. Details of the reduction in the amount of share capital Amount of capital to be reduced

Of the capital stock amount of 14,041,834,640 yen, 9,836,447,281 yen will be reduced and the entire amount of capital to be reduced will be transferred to other capital surplus. The capital stock amount after the reduction will be 4,205,387,359 yen. Method of reducing the amount of capital

As capital will be reduced without compensation, there will be no change in the total number of issued shares and the entire amount of capital to be reduced will be transferred to other capital surplus. Effective date of the capital reduction September 2, 2024 (plan) 2. Details of appropriation of surplus Provided that the reduction in the amount of share capital takes effect as described in 1. above, the amount necessary to compensate for the deficit will be reduced from other capital surplus and transferred to retained earnings brought forward to cover the deficit. (1) Item of surplus to be reduced and its amount Other capital surplus 9,836,447,281 yen (2) Item of surplus to be increased and its amount Retained earnings brought forward 9,836,447,281 yen 3. Timeline Date of invitation for creditors' objections July 16, 2024 (plan) (2) Final date for creditors' objections August 19, 2024 (plan) (3) Effective date September 2, 2024 (plan) 3

Proposal 2: Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation Reasons for amendments Change of trade name and purposes

Effective April 1, 2025 (plan), the Company will transition to a holding company structure. With this, our trade name will be changed to KABUSHIKI KAISHA SANIX HOLDINGS (SANIX HOLDINGS INCORPORATED in English) and its business purposes will be revised to align with our operations following the transition to the holding company structure.

The changes of trade name and purposes shall take effect on the effective date of the incorporation- type company split (planned for April 1, 2025), contingent upon the successful implementation of the incorporation-type company split in accordance with the Company's incorporation-type company split plan (scheduled for October 1, 2024). Change of number of directors

For the purpose of ensuring swift and sound decision-making at the Board of Directors meetings, the number of Directors will be changed from "not exceeding fourteen (14)" to "not exceeding ten (10)." The change in the number of Directors will take effect at the close of the Meeting. Change in the frequency of dividends of surplus

Article 44 of the existing Articles of Incorporation of the Company stipulates that the surplus dividends shall be distributed four times a year to the shareholders recorded in the last register as of March 31, June 30, September 30, and December 31. With a change in this dividend policy, however, the Company will distribute surplus dividends twice a year at the end of the interim period and the end of the fiscal year.

The change in the frequency of dividends of surplus will take effect at the close of the Meeting. Other changes in general

Other than adjustments in the number of articles due to added articles, changes will also be made as necessary. Details of amendments

The details of the amendments are as follows. (Amended parts are underlined.) Current Articles of Incorporation Proposed Amendments Chapter 1 Chapter 1 (Trade Name) (Trade Name) Article 1. The name of the Company is Article 1. The name of the Company is KABUSHIKI KAISHA SANIXand in English is KABUSHIKI KAISHA SANIX HOLDINGSand SANIX INCORPORATED("the Company"). in English is SANIX HOLDINGS INCORPORATED("the Company"). (Purposes) (Purposes) Article 2. The purposes of the Company shall be The purposes of the Company shall be to engage in to engage in the following businesses. the following businesses, control and manage the business activities of companies (including foreign companies), partnerships (including their equivalents in foreign countries), or other equivalent entities that engage in the following businesses by holding shares or interests in such companies, etc., and engage in any and all businesses related or incidental to the foregoing. 4

(1) - (31) [Omitted] (1) - (31) [Unchanged] (Newly established) (32) Holding, management, control, and purchase and sale of securities and other investment businesses (Newly established) (33) Leasing of movables (machinery, vehicles, equipment, software, etc.) (32)[Omitted] (34) [Unchanged] Current Articles of Incorporation Proposed Amendments Articles 3 - 18 [Omitted] Articles 3 - 18 [Unchanged] (Number of Directors) (Number of Directors) Article 19. The number of Directors other than Article 19. The number of Directors other than Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members of the Company shall not Committee Members of the Company shall not exceed fourteen (14). exceed ten (10). Articles 20 - 43 [Omitted] Articles 20 - 43 [Unchanged] (Record Date for Distribution of Surplus (Record Date for Distribution of Surplus Dividends) Dividends) Article 44. The record date for distribution of Article 44. The record date for distribution of surplus dividends of the Company shall be March surplus dividends of the Company shall be March 31 and September 30of each year. 31, June 30, September 30, and December 31of each year. Article 45 [Unchanged] Article 45 [Omitted] (Newly established) (Supplementary Provisions) The changes of the provisions of Article 1 (Trade Name) and Article 2 (Purposes) of these Articles of Incorporation shall take effect on the effective date of the incorporation-type company split (planned for April 1, 2025), contingent upon the successful implementation of the incorporation- type company split in accordance with the Company's incorporation-type company split plan (scheduled for October 1, 2024). These supplementary provisions shall be removed once the effective date has passed. 5

Proposal 3: Election of 6 Directors (Excluding Directors Who Are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members) The terms of office of all Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members; hereinafter the same shall apply in this proposal) will expire at the close of this Meeting. Accordingly, the Company proposes the election of 6 Directors. The Audit and Supervisory Committee has determined that each candidate in this proposal is appropriate to be a Director of the Company. The candidates for Directors are as follows: Current positions and responsibilities at the Attendance at No. Name Board of Directors Company meetings 1 Hiroshi Munemasa President and CEO 16/16 times Reappointed (100%) Director, Executive Vice President and Corporate Officer, General Manager of 16/16 times 2 Takeshi Inada SE/HS/ES Business Control Division and Reappointed General Manager of Residential (100%) Environment Business Company Preparation Office Director, Management Corporate Officer, 16/16 times 3 Michimasa Masuda Reappointed General Manager of Corporate Planning (100%) Division Director, Management Corporate Officer, Deputy General Manager of SE/HS/ES 16/16 times 4 Kazuyuki Tabata Reappointed Business Control Division, General (100%) Manager of SE Business Division and General Manager of HS Business Division Director, Management Corporate Officer, General Manager of Environmental Resources Development Division, General 16/16 times 5 Hideki Takei Reappointed Manager of Resource Recycling Business (100%) Department and General Manager of Resource Circulation Business Company Preparation Office Director, Corporate Officer, General 16/16 times 6 Motoi Inoue Manager of Sales Promotion Department, Reappointed Corporate Sales Department, SE/HS/ES (100%) Business Control Division 6

Summary of opinions of the Audit and Supervisory Committee The Audit and Supervisory Committee took into consideration the Company's specific management strategies, surrounding environment, and other factors, and carefully examined whether each candidate for Director has the necessary knowledge, experience, and ability to fulfill his roles and responsibilities, whether each candidate conforms to the nomination policy for candidates for Director, and whether the Board of Directors will function adequately. Moreover, the Committee discussed the work experience of each candidate for Director, and persons who are able to fulfill the roles expected of the Board of Directors, such as striving to enhance corporate value through making decisions on medium- to long-term management policy and supervising overall management, have been selected. The Committee has therefore determined that the candidates for Directors proposed in this proposal are appropriate. 7

Name Career summary, positions, responsibilities and significant Number of No. shares of the (Date of birth) concurrent positions Company held January 2003 Joined the Company June 2007 Director, assigned to the Executive Office, in charge of special assignments June 2013 Director, Executive Vice President and Corporate Officer January 2017 President and CEO (to the present) [Significant concurrent positions] 6,534,894  President and Representative Director, BUYON INC. shares  Chairman and Representative Director, Munemasa Syuzo Hiroshi Munemasa Co., Ltd.  Representative Director, SANIX SPORTS (July 17, 1975) 1 FOUNDATION [Reappointed]  Chairman and Representative Director, SANIX ENERGY INCORPORATED  Chairman and Representative Director, SE WINGS CORPORATED [Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Director] Since assuming office as President and CEO in 2017, to meet the trust of our shareholders, Mr. Hiroshi Munemasa has taken on steering the management of the Company with strong leadership, putting in the foreground the Group's corporate philosophy of "A comfortable environment for the next generation" and corporate vision of "Become the top company in the environment and energy field" and contributed to sustainable growth of the Group. The Company believes that he is a person that is able to continue to work on strengthening the governance systems by utilizing his wealth of experience and achievements, make appropriate decisions on the management of the entire Group and lead further growth of the Group, and thus nominated him again as a candidate for Director. 8

Name Career summary, positions, responsibilities and significant Number of No. shares of the (Date of birth) concurrent positions Company held August 1998 Joined the Company April 2009 General Manager of Kansai Area Division, HS Business Division June 2013 Management Corporate Officer, General Manager of Kansai Area Division, HS Business Division April 2014 Management Corporate Officer, General Manager of Kansai Area Division, West Japan SE Business Division and General Manager of Kansai Area Division, HS Business Division April 2015 Management Corporate Officer, General Manager of North Kanto Area Division, East Japan SE Business Division December 2016 Management Corporate Officer, Deputy 9,061 General Manager of East Japan SE Business Division shares April 2017 Management Corporate Officer, General Takeshi Inada Manager of SE/HS/ES Business Control 2 (March 4, 1979) Division June 2017 Director, Management Corporate Officer, [Reappointed] General Manager of SE/HS/ES Business Control Division June 2023 Director, Executive Vice President and Corporate Officer, General Manager of SE/HS/ES Business Control Division April 2024 Director, Executive Vice President and Corporate Officer, General Manager of SE/HS/ES Business Control Division and General Manager of Residential Environment Business Company Preparation Office (to the present) [Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Director] Since assuming office as Director, Mr. Takeshi Inada has demonstrated strong leadership through his supervision of the SE/HS/ES business divisions. He has been contributing to the Company's growth and development in the sales field, having worked on planning and strengthening sales strategies. Since June 2023, he has been supervising overarching corporate management tasks as Executive Vice President and Corporate Officer, promoting growth strategies designed to further strengthen and expand the business foundation of the entire Group. The Company believes that he is a person that is able to continue to contribute to sustainable growth of the Group and enhancement of its corporate value over the medium to long term, and thus nominated him again as a candidate for Director. 9