SANKEI REAL ESTATE : Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds (Determination of Interest Rate)

March 10, 2022
For Immediate Release
Real Estate Investment Trust Securities Issuer
1-7-2 Otemachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
SANKEI REAL ESTATE Inc.
Representative: Yuichi Ota, Executive Director
(TSE code: 2972)
Asset Management Company
Sankei Building Asset Management Co., Ltd.
|
Representative:
|
Yuichi Ota
|
|
President and Chief Executive Officer
|
Contact:
|
Atsushi Mukai
|
|
Director and Chief Finance & IR Officer
|
|
TEL: +81-3-5542-1316
Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds (Determination of Interest Rate)
SANKEI REAL ESTATE Inc. ("SANKEI REAL ESTATE") hereby announces that it decided the interest rate for the fixed rate loans as announced on March 1, 2022 in the "Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds (Refinancing)", as follows.
Long-term loan
|
i
|
Lenders
|
Loan syndicate with Mizuho Bank, Ltd. and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking
|
|
|
Corporation as the arrangers
|
ii
|
Borrowing amount
|
5,600 million yen
|
iii
|
Interest rate
|
0.77500% (fixed interest rate)
|
iv
|
Scheduled borrowing
|
March 14, 2022
|
|
date
|
|
|
v
|
Borrowing method
|
Conclusion of individual loan agreement on March 10, 2022 with the lenders
|
|
|
shown above
|
vi
|
Maturity date
|
March 14, 2028
|
vii
|
Repayment method
|
Lump-sum repayment at maturity
|
viii
|
Interest payment due
|
The first interest payment due date shall be June 14, 2022, followed by the
|
|
date
|
14th of every September, December, March and June thereafter, and the
|
|
|
maturity date
|
ix
|
Security
|
Unsecured and non-guaranteed
* SANKEI REAL ESTATE Inc. website: https://www.s-reit.co.jp/en/
