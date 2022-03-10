SANKEI REAL ESTATE : Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds (Determination of Interest Rate)

March 10, 2022

For Immediate Release

Real Estate Investment Trust Securities Issuer

1-7-2 Otemachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

SANKEI REAL ESTATE Inc.

Representative: Yuichi Ota, Executive Director

(TSE code: 2972)

Asset Management Company

Sankei Building Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Representative: Yuichi Ota President and Chief Executive Officer Contact: Atsushi Mukai Director and Chief Finance & IR Officer TEL: +81-3-5542-1316

Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds (Determination of Interest Rate)

SANKEI REAL ESTATE Inc. ("SANKEI REAL ESTATE") hereby announces that it decided the interest rate for the fixed rate loans as announced on March 1, 2022 in the "Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds (Refinancing)", as follows.

Long-term loan

i Lenders Loan syndicate with Mizuho Bank, Ltd. and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation as the arrangers ii Borrowing amount 5,600 million yen iii Interest rate 0.77500% (fixed interest rate) iv Scheduled borrowing March 14, 2022 date v Borrowing method Conclusion of individual loan agreement on March 10, 2022 with the lenders shown above vi Maturity date March 14, 2028 vii Repayment method Lump-sum repayment at maturity viii Interest payment due The first interest payment due date shall be June 14, 2022, followed by the date 14th of every September, December, March and June thereafter, and the maturity date ix Security Unsecured and non-guaranteed

