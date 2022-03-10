Log in
SANKEI REAL ESTATE : Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds (Determination of Interest Rate)

03/10/2022 | 01:33am EST
March 10, 2022

For Immediate Release

Real Estate Investment Trust Securities Issuer

1-7-2 Otemachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

SANKEI REAL ESTATE Inc.

Representative: Yuichi Ota, Executive Director

(TSE code: 2972)

Asset Management Company

Sankei Building Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Representative:

Yuichi Ota

President and Chief Executive Officer

Contact:

Atsushi Mukai

Director and Chief Finance & IR Officer

TEL: +81-3-5542-1316

Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds (Determination of Interest Rate)

SANKEI REAL ESTATE Inc. ("SANKEI REAL ESTATE") hereby announces that it decided the interest rate for the fixed rate loans as announced on March 1, 2022 in the "Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds (Refinancing)", as follows.

Long-term loan

i

Lenders

Loan syndicate with Mizuho Bank, Ltd. and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking

Corporation as the arrangers

ii

Borrowing amount

5,600 million yen

iii

Interest rate

0.77500% (fixed interest rate)

iv

Scheduled borrowing

March 14, 2022

date

v

Borrowing method

Conclusion of individual loan agreement on March 10, 2022 with the lenders

shown above

vi

Maturity date

March 14, 2028

vii

Repayment method

Lump-sum repayment at maturity

viii

Interest payment due

The first interest payment due date shall be June 14, 2022, followed by the

date

14th of every September, December, March and June thereafter, and the

maturity date

ix

Security

Unsecured and non-guaranteed

* SANKEI REAL ESTATE Inc. website: https://www.s-reit.co.jp/en/

Disclaimer

Sankei Real Estate Inc. published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 06:32:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
