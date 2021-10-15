Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. SANKEI REAL ESTATE Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2972   JP3048880003

SANKEI REAL ESTATE INC.

(2972)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SANKEI REAL ESTATE : Notice concerning Result of GRESB Real Estate Assessment

10/15/2021 | 02:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

October 15, 2021

For Immediate Release

Real Estate Investment Trust Securities Issuer

1-7-2 Otemachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

SANKEI REAL ESTATE Inc.

Representative: Yuichi Ota, Executive Director

(TSE code: 2972)

Asset Management Company

Sankei Building Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Representative: Yuichi Ota

President and CEO

Contact: Atsushi Mukai

Director and Chief Finance & IR Officer

TEL: +81-3-5542-1316

Notice concerning Result of GRESB Real Estate Assessment

SANKEI REAL ESTATE Inc. ("SANKEI REAL ESTATE") announces that it acquired a "3 Stars" and a "Green Star" in the 2021 GRESB real estate assessment as follows.

1. Result of Assessment

In the 2021 GRESB Real Estate Assessment, SANKEI REAL ESTATE acquired a "3 Stars" in GRESB Rating, which is based on GRESB Overall Score and its quintile position relative to global participants. It also acquired a "Green Star" by achieving high performance both in "Management Component" that evaluates policies and organizational structure for ESG promotion, and "Performance Component" that assesses environmental performance and tenant engagement of properties owned.

  1. Overview of GRESB
    GRESB is an annual benchmarking assessment to measure ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) integration of real estate companies and funds, as well as the name of organization which runs the assessment. It was founded in 2009 by a group of major European pension funds who played leading roles in launching Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). Currently, 140 Investor Members (with more than US$47 trillion in assets under management) use GRESB data for their investment decision-making and engagement with investees, and several institutions from Japan including Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) utilize GRESB Assessment results. In 2021, 1,520 listed or private real estate companies/funds participated in GRESB Real Estate Assessment.
  2. Future Initiatives
    Sankei Building Asset Management Co., Ltd., to which SANKEI REAL ESTATE entrusts the management of its assets will continue to promote ESG-conscious initiatives in all aspects of real estate investment management operations of SANKEI REAL ESTATE in accordance with its Sustainability Policy.

* SANKEI REAL ESTATE Inc. website: https://www.s-reit.co.jp/en/

Disclaimer

Sankei Real Estate Inc. published this content on 15 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2021 06:11:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SANKEI REAL ESTATE INC.
02:12aSANKEI REAL ESTATE : Notice concerning Result of GRESB Real Estate Assessment
PU
02:02aSANKEI REAL ESTATE : (REIT) Financial Report for the Fiscal Period Ended August 2021
PU
02:02aSANKEI REAL ESTATE : Notice Concerning Early Repayment of Borrowings
PU
08/25Sankei Real Estate to Issue New Investment Units in Public Offering
MT
08/24SANKEI REAL ESTATE : Notice Concerning Pricing, Etc. for Issuance of New Investment Units ..
PU
08/16Sankei Real Estate Inc. Borrows Funds and Refinance Part of Its Existing Borrowings
CI
08/16Sankei Real Estate Inc. Provides Distribution Guidance for the Fiscal Period Ending Aug..
CI
08/16Sankei Real Estate Inc. Revises Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Period Ending August 3..
CI
08/16Sankei Real Estate Inc. Revises Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Period Ending February..
CI
08/16SANKEI REAL ESTATE Inc. agreed to acquire 4 properties in Japan from Godo Kaisha SKB 2,..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4 294 M 37,7 M 37,7 M
Net income 2021 2 032 M 17,8 M 17,8 M
Net Debt 2021 33 653 M 295 M 295 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 56 706 M 499 M 498 M
EV / Sales 2020 18,4x
EV / Sales 2021 17,0x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 90,9%
Chart SANKEI REAL ESTATE INC.
Duration : Period :
SANKEI REAL ESTATE Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANKEI REAL ESTATE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 121 400,00 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Yuichi Ota Executive Officer
Susumu Motoyoshi Supervisory Officer
Komei Shimizu Supervisory Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SANKEI REAL ESTATE INC.23.50%499
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.22.48%18 081
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION19.06%10 388
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION15.10%8 402
DEXUS12.55%8 303
KILROY REALTY CORPORATION20.71%8 028