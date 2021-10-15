SANKEI REAL ESTATE : Notice concerning Result of GRESB Real Estate Assessment

October 15, 2021

Notice concerning Result of GRESB Real Estate Assessment

SANKEI REAL ESTATE Inc. ("SANKEI REAL ESTATE") announces that it acquired a "3 Stars" and a "Green Star" in the 2021 GRESB real estate assessment as follows.

1. Result of Assessment

In the 2021 GRESB Real Estate Assessment, SANKEI REAL ESTATE acquired a "3 Stars" in GRESB Rating, which is based on GRESB Overall Score and its quintile position relative to global participants. It also acquired a "Green Star" by achieving high performance both in "Management Component" that evaluates policies and organizational structure for ESG promotion, and "Performance Component" that assesses environmental performance and tenant engagement of properties owned.

Overview of GRESB

GRESB is an annual benchmarking assessment to measure ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) integration of real estate companies and funds, as well as the name of organization which runs the assessment. It was founded in 2009 by a group of major European pension funds who played leading roles in launching Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). Currently, 140 Investor Members (with more than US$47 trillion in assets under management) use GRESB data for their investment decision-making and engagement with investees, and several institutions from Japan including Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) utilize GRESB Assessment results. In 2021, 1,520 listed or private real estate companies/funds participated in GRESB Real Estate Assessment. Future Initiatives

Sankei Building Asset Management Co., Ltd., to which SANKEI REAL ESTATE entrusts the management of its assets will continue to promote ESG-conscious initiatives in all aspects of real estate investment management operations of SANKEI REAL ESTATE in accordance with its Sustainability Policy.

* SANKEI REAL ESTATE Inc. website: https://www.s-reit.co.jp/en/