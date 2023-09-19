Sanken Electric Co., Ltd.(TSE:6707) added to S&P Japan 500

Sanken Electric Co Ltd is a Japan-based semiconductor manufacturing company. The Company operates in two business segments. The Semiconductor Device segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of semiconductor devices, such as power modules, power integrated circuits (IC), control ICs, Hall sensors, transistors, diodes, light-emitting diodes (LED), LED lighting products. The Power System segment is involved in the manufacture and sale of uninterruptible power supply (UPS) products, general purpose inverters, DC power supply units, high intensity air fault lamps, power storage systems, power conditioners, switching power supply products and transformers.

Sector Semiconductors