Sanki Service : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended May 31, 2021
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results
for the Year Ended May 31, 2021
(Based on Japanese GAAP)
July 15, 2021
Company name:
SANKI SERVICE CORPORATION
Stock exchange listing:
Tokyo
Stock code:
6044
URL
http://www.sanki-s.co.jp
Representative:
President&chief Executive officer
Tatsuo Kitakoshi
Inquiries:
Corporate Plannning Department Minister
Hideki Fujimoto
TEL 079-289-4411
Scheduled date of ordinary general meeting of shareholders:
August 27, 2021
Scheduled date to file Securities Report:
August 30, 2021
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
August 30, 2021
Preparation of supplementary material on financial results:
Yes
Holding of financial results meeting:
Yes
(for analysts and institutional investors)
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidated financial results for the year ended May 31, 2021 (from June 1, 2020 to May 31, 2021)
(1) Consolidated operating results
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Year ended May 31, 2021
11,525
(1.3)
288
(29.0)
293
(28.0)
175
(35.5)
Year ended May 31, 2020
11,679
5.7
406
(37.7)
408
(38.0)
272
(36.8)
Earnings per share
Diluted earnings per
Profit attributable to
Ordinary profit/total
Operating profit/net
share
owners of
assets
sales
parent/equity
Yen
Yen
%
%
%
Year ended May 31, 2021
29.70
-
6.0
5.9
2.5
Year ended May 31, 2020
46.33
46.29
9.7
8.7
3.5
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
As of May 31, 2021
5,093
2,964
58.2
498.87
As of May 31, 2020
4,847
2,877
59.2
486.39
(3) Consolidated cash flows
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash and cash equivalents
operating activities
investing activities
financing activities
at end of period
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Year ended May 31, 2021
666
(110)
183
1,645
Year ended May 31, 2020
162
(148)
(186)
903
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
Total cash
Dividend payout
Ratio of dividends
to net assets
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
dividends (Total)
ratio (Consolidated)
(Consolidated)
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Millions of yen
%
%
Year ended May 31, 2020
-
0.00
-
25.00
25.00
147
54.0
5.2
Year ended May 31, 2021
-
0.00
-
15.00
15.00
89
50.5
3.0
Year ending May 31, 2022
-
0.00
-
25.00
25.00
51.8
(Forecast)
1
3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending May 31, 2022 (from June 1, 2021 to May 31, 2022)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Earnings per share
owners of parent
Six months ending
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
5,870
1.2
119
(10.7)
120
(11.7)
75
(8.1)
12.71
November 30, 2021
Full year
12,500
8.5
450
55.8
452
53.8
286
63.0
48.22
4. Notes
(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the year ended May 31, 2021
Yes
(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
(2) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:
No
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:
No
Changes in accounting estimates:
No
Restatement of prior period financial statements:
No
(3) Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of May 31, 2021
5,943,485
shares
As of May 31, 2020
5,896,085
shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of May 31, 2021
1,789
shares
As of May 31, 2020
189
shares
Average number of shares during the period
Year ended May 31, 2021
5,919,807
shares
Year ended May 31, 2020
5,883,010
shares
2
Consolidated financial statements
Consolidated balance sheets
(Thousands of yen)
As of May 31, 2020
As of May 31, 2021
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
1,136,551
1,880,757
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
2,218,783
1,750,035
Securities
-
54,986
Costs on construction contracts in progress
44,242
33,579
Raw materials and supplies
49,904
37,503
Other
217,945
202,219
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(5,097)
(898)
Total current assets
3,662,330
3,958,183
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures
356,263
357,819
Accumulated depreciation
(120,289)
(132,736)
Accumulated impairment
(6,311)
(6,311)
Buildings and structures, net
229,661
218,771
Machinery, equipment and vehicles
3,502
3,864
Accumulated depreciation
(3,331)
(3,742)
Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net
170
121
Tools, furniture and fixtures
44,975
44,322
Accumulated depreciation
(38,605)
(38,327)
Tools, furniture and fixtures, net
6,370
5,995
Land
93,797
93,797
Leased assets
47,720
48,280
Accumulated depreciation
(22,559)
(32,740)
Leased assets, net
25,160
15,539
Total property, plant and equipment
355,160
334,226
Intangible assets
Software
216,154
341,850
Leased assets
12,362
9,526
Other
134,117
5,586
Total intangible assets
362,634
356,964
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
146,807
111,640
Long-term prepaid expenses
107,652
135,282
Retirement benefit asset
22,785
1,199
Deferred tax assets
118,848
132,867
Other
76,016
68,148
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(4,921)
(4,921)
Total investments and other assets
467,188
444,217
Total non-current assets
1,184,983
1,135,408
Total assets
4,847,313
5,093,592
3
(Thousands of yen)
As of May 31, 2020
As of May 31, 2021
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable for construction contracts
858,883
767,448
Current portion of long-term borrowings
40,036
89,992
Lease obligations
15,906
14,801
Income taxes payable
79,845
60,970
Provision for bonuses
110,000
110,000
Other
518,606
446,325
Total current liabilities
1,623,277
1,489,538
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
-
295,847
Lease obligations
27,292
13,383
Retirement benefit liability
145,851
161,193
Asset retirement obligations
16,967
18,453
Long-term accounts payable - other
156,545
150,885
Other
223
185
Total non-current liabilities
346,880
639,948
Total liabilities
1,970,157
2,129,486
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
590,985
616,652
Capital surplus
476,485
502,152
Retained earnings
1,820,399
1,848,796
Treasury shares
(274)
(274)
Total shareholders' equity
2,887,595
2,967,327
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
(15,167)
(1,735)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(4,743)
(1,485)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
(19,910)
(3,221)
Non-controlling interests
9,471
-
Total net assets
2,877,156
2,964,105
Total liabilities and net assets
4,847,313
5,093,592
4
Consolidated statements of income and consolidated statements of comprehensive income Consolidated statements of income
(Thousands of yen)
Fiscal year ended
Fiscal year ended
May 31, 2020
May 31, 2021
Net sales
11,679,180
11,525,334
Cost of sales
9,016,115
8,896,479
Gross profit
2,663,065
2,628,855
Selling, general and administrative expenses
2,256,405
2,340,001
Operating profit
406,660
288,853
Non-operating income
Interest income
1,362
1,587
Dividend income
1,209
1,324
Rental income from buildings
2,416
2,223
Commission income
1,233
1,101
Foreign exchange gains
-
1,154
Other
1,194
2,107
Total non-operating income
7,417
9,498
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
1,967
2,148
Taxes and dues
1,625
125
Foreign exchange losses
423
-
Share-based compensation expenses
-
1,575
Other
1,534
561
Total non-operating expenses
5,550
4,409
Ordinary profit
408,526
293,942
Extraordinary losses
Loss on liquidation of subsidiaries
-
19,317
Total extraordinary losses
-
19,317
Profit before income taxes
408,526
274,624
Income taxes - current
170,846
127,109
Income taxes - deferred
(17,089)
(21,111)
Total income taxes
153,756
105,998
Profit
254,770
168,626
Loss attributable to non-controlling interests
(17,764)
(7,168)
Profit attributable to owners of parent
272,534
175,795
5
Sales 2021
11 525 M
105 M
105 M
Net income 2021
175 M
1,59 M
1,59 M
Net cash 2021
1 523 M
13,8 M
13,8 M
P/E ratio 2021
36,1x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
6 976 M
63,3 M
63,4 M
EV / Sales 2020
0,47x
EV / Sales 2021
0,42x
Nbr of Employees
374
Free-Float
51,4%
