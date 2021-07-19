Sanki Service : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended May 31, 2021

Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

for the Year Ended May 31, 2021

(Based on Japanese GAAP)

July 15, 2021 Company name: SANKI SERVICE CORPORATION Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock code: 6044 URL http://www.sanki-s.co.jp Representative: President&chief Executive officer Tatsuo Kitakoshi Inquiries: Corporate Plannning Department Minister Hideki Fujimoto TEL 079-289-4411 Scheduled date of ordinary general meeting of shareholders: August 27, 2021 Scheduled date to file Securities Report: August 30, 2021 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: August 30, 2021 Preparation of supplementary material on financial results: Yes Holding of financial results meeting: Yes (for analysts and institutional investors) (Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down) 1. Consolidated financial results for the year ended May 31, 2021 (from June 1, 2020 to May 31, 2021) (1) Consolidated operating results Percentages indicate year-on-year changes Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Year ended May 31, 2021 11,525 (1.3) 288 (29.0) 293 (28.0) 175 (35.5) Year ended May 31, 2020 11,679 5.7 406 (37.7) 408 (38.0) 272 (36.8) Earnings per share Diluted earnings per Profit attributable to Ordinary profit/total Operating profit/net share owners of assets sales parent/equity Yen Yen % % % Year ended May 31, 2021 29.70 - 6.0 5.9 2.5 Year ended May 31, 2020 46.33 46.29 9.7 8.7 3.5 (2) Consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Net assets per share Millions of yen Millions of yen % Yen As of May 31, 2021 5,093 2,964 58.2 498.87 As of May 31, 2020 4,847 2,877 59.2 486.39 (3) Consolidated cash flows Cash flows from Cash flows from Cash flows from Cash and cash equivalents operating activities investing activities financing activities at end of period Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Year ended May 31, 2021 666 (110) 183 1,645 Year ended May 31, 2020 162 (148) (186) 903 2. Cash dividends Annual dividends per share Total cash Dividend payout Ratio of dividends to net assets 1st quarter-end 2nd quarter-end 3rd quarter-end Fiscal year-end Total dividends (Total) ratio (Consolidated) (Consolidated) Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Millions of yen % % Year ended May 31, 2020 - 0.00 - 25.00 25.00 147 54.0 5.2 Year ended May 31, 2021 - 0.00 - 15.00 15.00 89 50.5 3.0 Year ending May 31, 2022 - 0.00 - 25.00 25.00 51.8 (Forecast)

