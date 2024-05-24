May 24, 2024

For Immediate Release

Listed company name:

SANKYO CO., LTD.

Representative:

Akihiko Ishihara

President & CEO

(Code: 6417, TSE Prime Market)

Contact:

Hiroshi Takahashi

Senior Executive Operating Officer

Head of Administration Div.

TEL.: +81-3-5778-7777

Notice Concerning Dividends of Surplus

SANKYO Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces that at the Board of Directors' meeting held on May 24, 2024, it resolved to pay dividends of surplus with a record date of March 31, 2024, as indicated below.

The Company plans to propose this matter at the 59th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 27, 2024.

1. Details of dividend

Most recent dividend

Payment of dividend for the

Determined amount

forecast

fiscal year ended March 31,

(Announced on February 7,

2023

2024)

Record date

March 31, 2024

Same as on the left

March 31, 2023

Dividend per share

50.00 yen

50.00 yen

90.00 yen

Total amount of dividends

11,034 million yen

-

5,225 million yen

Effective date

June 28, 2024

-

June 30, 2023

Source of dividends

Retained earnings

-

Retained earnings

(Note)The Company carried out a share split at a ratio of five shares for one share of common stock, effective March 1, 2024. For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, the actual dividend amounts before the share split are presented.

2. Reason

The Company regards the return of profits to shareholders as one of the most important management priorities. The Company's basic policy is to pay performance-linked dividends with a consolidated dividend payout ratio of 40% as a benchmark. However, the minimum annual dividend per share shall be set at ¥20 to maintain stable dividends.

Based on the above dividend policy, the Company plans to pay a year-end dividend of ¥50 per share for fiscal 2024.

(Reference) Breakdown of annual dividends

Dividend per share

Record date

2nd quarter

Year-end

Full Year

Yen

Yen

Yen

Actual results for the fiscal

150.00

50.00

-

year ended March 31, 2024

(FY2024)

Actual results for the

60.00

90.00

150.00

previous fiscal year

(FY2023)

(Note)The Company carried out a share split at a ratio of five shares for one share of common stock, effective March 1,

2024. For the end of the second quarters of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 and the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, the actual dividend amounts before the share split are presented.

The amount of the year-end dividend for the fiscal year under review is presented in the amount after the share split, and the total amount of dividends is stated as "-" as it is not possible to simply add up the figures due to the share split.

