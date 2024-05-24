May 24, 2024

For Immediate Release

Listed company name: SANKYO CO., LTD. Representative: Akihiko Ishihara President & CEO (Code: 6417, TSE Prime Market) Contact: Hiroshi Takahashi Senior Executive Operating Officer Head of Administration Div. TEL.: +81-3-5778-7777

Notice Concerning Dividends of Surplus

SANKYO Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces that at the Board of Directors' meeting held on May 24, 2024, it resolved to pay dividends of surplus with a record date of March 31, 2024, as indicated below.

The Company plans to propose this matter at the 59th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 27, 2024.

1. Details of dividend Most recent dividend Payment of dividend for the Determined amount forecast fiscal year ended March 31, (Announced on February 7, 2023 2024) Record date March 31, 2024 Same as on the left March 31, 2023 Dividend per share 50.00 yen 50.00 yen 90.00 yen Total amount of dividends 11,034 million yen - 5,225 million yen Effective date June 28, 2024 - June 30, 2023 Source of dividends Retained earnings - Retained earnings

(Note)The Company carried out a share split at a ratio of five shares for one share of common stock, effective March 1, 2024. For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, the actual dividend amounts before the share split are presented.

2. Reason

The Company regards the return of profits to shareholders as one of the most important management priorities. The Company's basic policy is to pay performance-linked dividends with a consolidated dividend payout ratio of 40% as a benchmark. However, the minimum annual dividend per share shall be set at ¥20 to maintain stable dividends.

Based on the above dividend policy, the Company plans to pay a year-end dividend of ¥50 per share for fiscal 2024.

This material is an English translation of Japanese announcement made on May 24, 2024. Although the Company intended to faithfully translate the Japanese document into English, the accuracy and correctness of this translation are not guaranteed.