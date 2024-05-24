SANKYO Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces that at the Board of Directors' meeting held on May 24, 2024, it resolved to pay dividends of surplus with a record date of March 31, 2024, as indicated below.
The Company plans to propose this matter at the 59th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 27, 2024.
1. Details of dividend
Most recent dividend
Payment of dividend for the
Determined amount
forecast
fiscal year ended March 31,
(Announced on February 7,
2023
2024)
Record date
March 31, 2024
Same as on the left
March 31, 2023
Dividend per share
50.00 yen
50.00 yen
90.00 yen
Total amount of dividends
11,034 million yen
5,225 million yen
Effective date
June 28, 2024
June 30, 2023
Source of dividends
Retained earnings
Retained earnings
(Note)The Company carried out a share split at a ratio of five shares for one share of common stock, effective March 1, 2024. For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, the actual dividend amounts before the share split are presented.
2. Reason
The Company regards the return of profits to shareholders as one of the most important management priorities. The Company's basic policy is to pay performance-linked dividends with a consolidated dividend payout ratio of 40% as a benchmark. However, the minimum annual dividend per share shall be set at ¥20 to maintain stable dividends.
Based on the above dividend policy, the Company plans to pay a year-end dividend of ¥50 per share for fiscal 2024.
This material is an English translation of Japanese announcement made on May 24, 2024. Although the Company intended to faithfully translate the Japanese document into English, the accuracy and correctness of this translation are not guaranteed.
(Reference) Breakdown of annual dividends
Dividend per share
Record date
2nd quarter
Year-end
Full Year
Yen
Yen
Yen
Actual results for the fiscal
150.00
50.00
-
year ended March 31, 2024
(FY2024)
Actual results for the
60.00
90.00
150.00
previous fiscal year
(FY2023)
(Note)The Company carried out a share split at a ratio of five shares for one share of common stock, effective March 1,
2024. For the end of the second quarters of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 and the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, the actual dividend amounts before the share split are presented.
The amount of the year-end dividend for the fiscal year under review is presented in the amount after the share split, and the total amount of dividends is stated as "-" as it is not possible to simply add up the figures due to the share split.
