Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Sankyo Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6417   JP3326410002

SANKYO CO., LTD.

(6417)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sankyo : Notice concerning Change of Representative Directors

04/27/2021 | 03:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 27, 2021

For Immediate Release

Listed company name:

SANKYO CO., LTD.

Representative:

Kimihisa Tsutsui

President & COO

(TSE 1st Sec. Code 6417)

Contact:

Yoko Oshima

Executive Operating Officer

TEL.: +81-3-5778-7777

Notice concerning Change of Representative Directors

SANKYO Co., Ltd. today announced that a change of representative directors was decided at a meeting of the board of directors of the Company held on April 27, 2021.

1. Change of Representative Directors (effective April 27, 2021)

(1) Reason for the change

The Company's transition to a new management structure upon the retirement of Mr. Kimihisa Tsutsui as Representative Director and President as of June 29, 2021.

(2) Name and position of new representative director

Name

New Position

Current Position

Representative Director

Director

Akihiko

& Senior Executive Vice President

& Senior Executive Vice President

Ishihara

General Manager of Corporate Planning Division

General Manager of Corporate Planning Division

Supervising Manufacturing Division and Administration Division

Supervising Manufacturing Division and Administration Division

* Mr. Akihiko Ishihara is scheduled to assume the office of Representative Director, President & Chief Operating Officer (COO) after his election as a Director at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 29, 2021.

(3) Brief Biography of the New President

Name

Akihiko Ishihara

Date of Birth

September 9, 1962

Place of Birth

Gunma Prefecture, Japan

Final academic

Graduated from Waseda University School of Humanities and Social sciences

Career Summary

April 1986

Joined SANKYO Co., Ltd.

April 1998

Office Manager of Sales Planning Office of Sales Planning Department

April 2008

Operating Officer

General Manager of Sales Planning Department

April 2010

Executive Operating Officer

Head of Administration Division & General Manager of General Affairs Department

This material is an English translation of Japanese announcement made on April 27, 2021. Although the Company intended to faithfully translate the Japanese document into English, the accuracy and correctness of this translation are not guaranteed.

1

April 2011

Senior Executive Operating Officer

Head of Administration Division & General Manager of General Affairs Department

June 2012

Director & Senior Executive Operating Officer

Head of Administration Division & General Manager of General Affairs Department

April 2015

Representative Director, President of Sankyo Excel Co., Ltd.

April 2020

Senior Executive Vice President

General Manager of Corporate Planning Division

June 2020

Director & Senior Executive Vice President

General Manager of Corporate Planning Division

(Supervising Manufacturing Division and Administration Division)

Shares held

4,400 (As of March 31, 2021)

2. Change of Representative Directors (Scheduled Date of Retirement: June 29, 2021)

(1) Reason for the change

Mr. Kimihisa Tsutsui will retire from the position of Director due to the expiry of his term of office at the closing of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 29, 2021.

(2) Name and title of former representative director

Representative Director, President & COO

Kimihisa Tsutsui

This material is an English translation of Japanese announcement made on April 27, 2021. Although the Company intended to faithfully translate the Japanese document into English, the accuracy and correctness of this translation are not guaranteed.

2

Disclaimer

Sankyo Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2021 07:02:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SANKYO CO., LTD.
03:03aSANKYO  : Notice concerning Change of Representative Directors
PU
03:03aSANKYO  : Notice concerning Organizational Changes and Presonnel Changes
PU
02:48aJapanese shares dip as earnings fall short of investor expectations
RE
04/21NIKKEI 225  : Off 2% in Pandemic-Induced Asian Stock-Market Slump
MT
04/19Daiichi Sankyo Cancels 180 Million Common Shares
MT
04/01Daiichi Sankyo Ends Vaccine Alliance With Sanofi After Pertussis Jab Producti..
MT
03/30SANKYO CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/25Japanese shares jump on bargain hunting, tech boost
RE
03/22DAIICHI SANKYO  : Says Started First Vaccinations In A Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial ..
RE
03/17Japanese shares jump on Fed's growth view, rate pledge
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 59 400 M 549 M 549 M
Net income 2021 5 720 M 52,9 M 52,9 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 30,3x
Yield 2021 5,30%
Capitalization 173 B 1 601 M 1 600 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,92x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,95x
Nbr of Employees 957
Free-Float 62,2%
Chart SANKYO CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Sankyo Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANKYO CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 3 900,00 JPY
Last Close Price 2 830,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 66,1%
Spread / Average Target 37,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hideyuki Busujima Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kimihisa Tsutsui President, COO & Representative Director
Yoko Oshima Managing Executive Officer & GM-Administration
Taro Kitani Independent Outside Director
Hiroyuki Yamasaki Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SANKYO CO., LTD.1.43%1 601
SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORPORATION32.73%4 839
EVERI HOLDINGS INC.8.98%1 319
POLLARD BANKNOTE LIMITED66.37%1 279
PLAYAGS, INC.12.92%296
AINSWORTH GAME TECHNOLOGY LIMITED75.00%199
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ