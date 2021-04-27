Sankyo : Notice concerning Change of Representative Directors
April 27, 2021
For Immediate Release
Listed company name:
SANKYO CO., LTD.
Representative:
Kimihisa Tsutsui
President & COO
(TSE 1st Sec. Code 6417)
Contact:
Yoko Oshima
Executive Operating Officer
TEL.: +81-3-5778-7777
Notice concerning Change of Representative Directors
SANKYO Co., Ltd. today announced that a change of representative directors was decided at a meeting of the board of directors of the Company held on April 27, 2021.
1. Change of Representative Directors (effective April 27, 2021)
(1) Reason for the change
The Company's transition to a new management structure upon the retirement of Mr. Kimihisa Tsutsui as Representative Director and President as of June 29, 2021.
(2) Name and position of new representative director
Name
New Position
Current Position
Representative Director
Director
Akihiko
& Senior Executive Vice President
& Senior Executive Vice President
Ishihara
General Manager of Corporate Planning Division
General Manager of Corporate Planning Division
Supervising Manufacturing Division and Administration Division
Supervising Manufacturing Division and Administration Division
* Mr. Akihiko Ishihara is scheduled to assume the office of Representative Director, President & Chief Operating Officer (COO) after his election as a Director at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 29, 2021.
(3) Brief Biography of the New President
Name
Akihiko Ishihara
Date of Birth
September 9, 1962
Place of Birth
Gunma Prefecture, Japan
Final academic
Graduated from Waseda University School of Humanities and Social sciences
Career Summary
April 1986
Joined SANKYO Co., Ltd.
April 1998
Office Manager of Sales Planning Office of Sales Planning Department
April 2008
Operating Officer
General Manager of Sales Planning Department
April 2010
Executive Operating Officer
Head of Administration Division & General Manager of General Affairs Department
This material is an English translation of Japanese announcement made on April 27, 2021. Although the Company intended to faithfully translate the Japanese document into English, the accuracy and correctness of this translation are not guaranteed.
April 2011
Senior Executive Operating Officer
Head of Administration Division & General Manager of General Affairs Department
June 2012
Director & Senior Executive Operating Officer
Head of Administration Division & General Manager of General Affairs Department
April 2015
Representative Director, President of Sankyo Excel Co., Ltd.
April 2020
Senior Executive Vice President
General Manager of Corporate Planning Division
June 2020
Director & Senior Executive Vice President
General Manager of Corporate Planning Division
(Supervising Manufacturing Division and Administration Division)
Shares held
4,400 (As of March 31, 2021)
2. Change of Representative Directors (Scheduled Date of Retirement: June 29, 2021)
(1) Reason for the change
Mr. Kimihisa Tsutsui will retire from the position of Director due to the expiry of his term of office at the closing of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 29, 2021.
(2) Name and title of former representative director
Representative Director, President & COO
Kimihisa Tsutsui
