Sankyo : Notice concerning Change of Representative Directors

April 27, 2021

For Immediate Release

Listed company name: SANKYO CO., LTD. Representative: Kimihisa Tsutsui President & COO (TSE 1st Sec. Code 6417) Contact: Yoko Oshima Executive Operating Officer TEL.: +81-3-5778-7777

Notice concerning Change of Representative Directors

SANKYO Co., Ltd. today announced that a change of representative directors was decided at a meeting of the board of directors of the Company held on April 27, 2021.

1. Change of Representative Directors (effective April 27, 2021)

(1) Reason for the change

The Company's transition to a new management structure upon the retirement of Mr. Kimihisa Tsutsui as Representative Director and President as of June 29, 2021.

(2) Name and position of new representative director

Name New Position Current Position Representative Director Director Akihiko & Senior Executive Vice President & Senior Executive Vice President Ishihara General Manager of Corporate Planning Division General Manager of Corporate Planning Division Supervising Manufacturing Division and Administration Division Supervising Manufacturing Division and Administration Division

* Mr. Akihiko Ishihara is scheduled to assume the office of Representative Director, President & Chief Operating Officer (COO) after his election as a Director at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 29, 2021.

(3) Brief Biography of the New President Name Akihiko Ishihara Date of Birth September 9, 1962 Place of Birth Gunma Prefecture, Japan Final academic Graduated from Waseda University School of Humanities and Social sciences Career Summary April 1986 Joined SANKYO Co., Ltd. April 1998 Office Manager of Sales Planning Office of Sales Planning Department April 2008 Operating Officer General Manager of Sales Planning Department April 2010 Executive Operating Officer Head of Administration Division & General Manager of General Affairs Department

This material is an English translation of Japanese announcement made on April 27, 2021. Although the Company intended to faithfully translate the Japanese document into English, the accuracy and correctness of this translation are not guaranteed.