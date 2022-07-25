Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Sankyo Seiko Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8018   JP3328000009

SANKYO SEIKO CO., LTD.

(8018)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-25 am EDT
514.00 JPY   +0.59%
06:17aSankyo Seiko to purchase French luxury fashion house Leonard
RE
07/04Tranche Update on Sankyo Seiko Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on June 8, 2021.
CI
07/04Sankyo Seiko Announces Voting Results of Proposals
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sankyo Seiko to purchase French luxury fashion house Leonard

07/25/2022 | 06:17am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Leonard Paris collection show at Paris Fashion Week

PARIS (Reuters) - Privately-held French fashion house Leonard, known for its stylized orchid prints, is being sold to its long-time parter in Asia, Japan-based Sankyo Seiko, the company said Monday.

The move marks the end of family ownership for the luxury label, which was founded in 1958, and symbolizes the struggle of smaller, independent European houses to maintain relevance in a fast-shifting and highly competitive retail landscape dominated by large, global groups such as LVMH and Kering.

Plans are to further expand Leonard, which sells dresses costing upwards of 1,170 euros as well as accessories, in Asia, drawing on its presence in South Korea to push further into Japan and Taiwan, according to the statement.

Financial details of the deal were not given.

The label will maintain its spot on the Paris fashion week calendar and its spring summer 2023 collection will be the first show under the directions of the new owner, a retailer and apparel producer and importer that has worked with the house for 50 years.

"The heritage and know-how of our house will live on throughout the world for many years to come," said Nathalie Tribouillard Chassaing, president and ceo of the label founded by her father, Daniel Tribouillard.

(Reporting by Mimosa Spencer; editing by David Evans)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KERING 0.73% 535.2 Real-time Quote.-24.84%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE 0.79% 639.8 Real-time Quote.-12.70%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) 0.08% 555.131 Real-time Quote.-25.26%
SANKYO CO., LTD. 1.31% 4245 Delayed Quote.40.56%
SANKYO SEIKO CO., LTD. 0.59% 514 Delayed Quote.-8.26%
Financials
Sales 2022 16 914 M 124 M 124 M
Net income 2022 2 137 M 15,7 M 15,7 M
Net cash 2022 13 328 M 97,9 M 97,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,6x
Yield 2022 4,59%
Capitalization 22 740 M 167 M 167 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,68x
EV / Sales 2022 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 178
Free-Float 59,2%
Chart SANKYO SEIKO CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Sankyo Seiko Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANKYO SEIKO CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kenzo Kawasaki Manager-Corporate Planning
Akira Inoue Executive Officer
Kazufumi Hattori Independent Outside Director
Machiko Nanbu Independent Outside Director
Koichi Shimokawa General Manager-Office of the President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SANKYO SEIKO CO., LTD.-8.26%167
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-12.70%326 696
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-22.21%38 867
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-22.14%22 129
VF CORPORATION-35.18%18 437
MONCLER S.P.A.-31.88%11 974