Karl Socikwa, Sanlam Group Executive: Market Development and Sustainability, said: "We are delighted to open all categories for financial journalists from outside South Africa. This is a significant milestone in the evolution of the awards and reinforces the competition's pan-African outlook. Participation in the awards from journalists across Africa has grown steadily over the past decade through the African Growth Story category. Opening entries to financial journalists across Africa is a significant development that reflects the continuing development of financial journalism in Africa at a time when credible and authoritative reporting is more important than ever."

Gugu Mtetwa, Santam Group Chief Operating Officer, said: "The Sanlam Group's financial journalism awards are an important platform that not only acknowledges the best financial journalism on the African continent but are a critical lever for supporting our continent's progress through objective conversations about business in the media, and they foster the need for development that positively impacts communities across many countries."

The independent judging panel comprises Nixon Kariithi (Chair of the panel); Charles Naude (retired Business Editor); Ulrich Joubert (retired Independent Economist); Ylva-Rodny Gumede (Media Studies and International Relations Academic); Musa Zondi (Communications Consultant); Angela Agoawike (Communications Consultant based in Nigeria); Tom Indimuli (Media Consultant based in Kenya), and Emily May Brown (Media Studies Lecturer based in Namibia).

