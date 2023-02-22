Advanced search
Sanlam : A Shift From Consumption to Investment

02/22/2023 | 09:07am EST
Looking forward, the 2022 MTBPS sketched an ambitious fiscal consolidation programme. Main budget expenditure increased on average by 6.1% from 2020/21 to 2022/23. However, the National Treasury is projecting main budget expenditure to increase at a slower pace of 3.9% on average per annum from 2023/24 to 2025/26. This seems a stretch given the extent of socio-economic degradation and ailing state-owned company balance sheets.

Spending on the social wage is sticky and not easily curtailed. Social wage includes spending on health, basic education, free higher and training, community development social protection and social security. It has grown from R932.2 billion in 2019/20 to an estimated R1,127 billion in the current fiscal year. This amounts to 59.2% of non-interest government expenditure. The medium-term budget policy statement pencilled in moderate average growth in the social wage of 2.5% in 2023/24 - 2025/26, following an increase of 6.6% in 2020/21 - 2022/23.

Admittedly, the latter growth was partly influenced by introducing what was to be a temporary measure of social relief of distress grants (SRDG) in 2020. However, the projected increase implies a significant decline in spending in real terms over the MTEF.

In any event, the new SRDG is forming a permanent feature of the budget. Additionally, the president expressed his support for the social distress grant to continue, which is consistent with the ANC resolution in December 2022.

Disclaimer

Sanlam Ltd. published this content on 21 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2023 14:06:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
