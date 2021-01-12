Log in
SANLAM LIMITED

SANLAM LIMITED

(SLM)
Sanlam : Black Tax and Uplifting Future Generations

01/12/2021 | 02:46am EST
By Kenosi Magosha, 8 January 2021

'Black Tax' is a reality where many South Africans have to juggle limited resources to support themselves as well as their extended families.

The challenges brought about by COVID-19 have created added pressure with the support extending to the broader community given the loss of jobs. Kenosi Magosha, Head: Savings Client Solutions at Sanlam explains that while the concept creates a positive initiative to uplift future generations' socio-economic status, it can become a vicious cycle if not managed properly.

'The long-term goal of giving money in the form of Black Tax should be to enable your family members to become financially independent, for example, paying for education or vocational training, creating a domino effect for future generations. Notably, when it comes to supporting parents and other extended family members it's about sustainability as well, as opportunities for creating financial independence may be limited. The tough times we live in make it quite challenging to gain the balance as there has been more of a focus on survival,' explains Magosha. 'This means we need to hone in on principles that can help with managing where we are but also sow seeds for future advancements. It will require discipline.'

In the context of limited resources, the older generation often focused on ensuring their children received a good education as they believed this would unlock future earning opportunities that would be of wider family benefit. This principle of enabling future opportunities should still hold but there is also a need for the younger generation to focus on efforts to liberate the next generation by making plans to be financially independent when they retire. It is also important not to overlook creating financial resilience provided by insurance as they build wealth. The older generation should also take the opportunity to be part of enabling future generations by having realistic expectations of their children so that the potential of the generations can be unlocked. Shaking the shackles of Black Tax off requires collective effort and thinking in generations and not just for the now. With the festive season approaching and soon to be followed by back to school we must start adopting principles to balance today and tomorrow, and be fair on each other.

Below, Magosha highlights six considerations to help you and your family balance your finances and financial obligations.

Disclaimer

Sanlam Ltd. published this content on 08 January 2021

© Publicnow 2021
