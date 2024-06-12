For the last two decades, the rise in cardiovascular diseases has been flagged. Dr Morkel says this is clearly linked to lifestyle diseases and was magnified by the extra mortality burden of the pandemic. "We continue to fail to address the key causes of diseases of lifestyle, so, sadly, we're likely to see cardiovascular incidents exponentially increase in the future. Obesity remains a major challenge in our country, with Type II diabetes linked to this."

Cardiovascular severe illness claims are an accelerating trend for men but remained relatively constant for women. The Heart and Stroke Foundation of South Africa says 1 in 3 males will have a cardiac event before they die; for women, this is 1 in 4. Younger women have marginal protection due to their hormones, which decreases when menopause is reached.

Men also experienced an increasing trend of severe illness claims for cancer; primarily for prostate cancer, which is highly treatable with an early diagnosis, and for melanomas. Dr Morkel urges regular screening for early detection for both.