Sanlam : Creating an Environment for Women to Rise

We've spent the better part of the past 18 months being strong, courageous, resilient 'all-rounders' and about 100 other adjectives that essentially all amount to being self-sacrificing. And it's enough. We don't have to be 'every woman', says Kanyisa Mkhize, CEO of Sanlam Corporate. My wish for my mother, my sister and every other woman in South Africa is that they entertain, even for a second, the idea of taking care of themselves and filling their own cups.

Over this time, I've learnt the importance of being grateful for every moment. Of being more present with family and friends. I'm prioritising my health and wellbeing and that of my colleagues. To keep the spirit of the women who marched in 1956 alive, we need to invest in ourselves - financially, mentally and physically.

Data from Stats SA (December 2020) found that 41.8% of South African households were female-headed, highlighting the significant financial pressure women are under. And of the three million job losses during the 2020 lockdowns, two million were women. Financial equality is critical and we need to actively increase the opportunities for women (that want to) to earn their own income and accumulate assets. We need to make it imperative to remove any structural/socio-economic barriers to this. And where a woman has chosen to work - we should fight to close the gender pay gap so that in each household, there is a level playing field when it comes to earning potential.

There is no middle ground. It is either we do something about it and reap the benefits that come with having more of the population economically engaged, or we do nothing and allow our socio-economic ills to overcome us a society.