  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Sanlam Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SLM   ZAE000070660

SANLAM LIMITED

(SLM)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 08/11
59.78 ZAR   +0.27%
SANLAM : Creating an Environment for Women to Rise
PU
03:01aSANLAM : Saving While Living Pay Cheque to Pay Cheque
PU
02:01aSANLAM : and MTN Announce InsurTech Alliance
PU
Sanlam : Creating an Environment for Women to Rise

08/12/2021 | 03:01am EDT
We've spent the better part of the past 18 months being strong, courageous, resilient 'all-rounders' and about 100 other adjectives that essentially all amount to being self-sacrificing. And it's enough. We don't have to be 'every woman', says Kanyisa Mkhize, CEO of Sanlam Corporate. My wish for my mother, my sister and every other woman in South Africa is that they entertain, even for a second, the idea of taking care of themselves and filling their own cups.

Over this time, I've learnt the importance of being grateful for every moment. Of being more present with family and friends. I'm prioritising my health and wellbeing and that of my colleagues. To keep the spirit of the women who marched in 1956 alive, we need to invest in ourselves - financially, mentally and physically.

Data from Stats SA (December 2020) found that 41.8% of South African households were female-headed, highlighting the significant financial pressure women are under. And of the three million job losses during the 2020 lockdowns, two million were women. Financial equality is critical and we need to actively increase the opportunities for women (that want to) to earn their own income and accumulate assets. We need to make it imperative to remove any structural/socio-economic barriers to this. And where a woman has chosen to work - we should fight to close the gender pay gap so that in each household, there is a level playing field when it comes to earning potential.

There is no middle ground. It is either we do something about it and reap the benefits that come with having more of the population economically engaged, or we do nothing and allow our socio-economic ills to overcome us a society.

Disclaimer

Sanlam Ltd. published this content on 11 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2021 07:00:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 93 649 M 6 392 M 6 392 M
Net income 2021 10 394 M 709 M 709 M
Net cash 2021 48 782 M 3 329 M 3 329 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,8x
Yield 2021 5,63%
Capitalization 123 B 8 420 M 8 425 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,80x
EV / Sales 2022 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 20 920
Free-Float 74,2%
Chart SANLAM LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sanlam Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANLAM LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 59,78 ZAR
Average target price 75,00 ZAR
Spread / Average Target 25,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul Brendan Hanratty Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Abigail Muelelwa Mukhuba Finance Director
Elias Masilela Chairman
Anton D. Botha Independent Non-Executive Director
Sipho Abednego Nkosi Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SANLAM LIMITED1.75%8 420
AXA23.54%67 539
PRUDENTIAL PLC10.58%53 740
METLIFE, INC.31.48%53 642
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.37.75%41 596
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION12.58%39 587