Bezuidenhout says inadequate planning can leave clients under immense financial stress rather than provide a leisurely retirement. "As a financial adviser, you must encourage your clients to save towards their retirement as early as possible. Preparing for retirement isn't a sprint they can start later in life. It's a marathon requiring long-term financial saving stamina."
He adds that engaging with clients regularly and gaining their trust help financial advisers craft a tailored retirement plan and adjust these strategies to align with changing life circumstances.
"I've reduced my stress levels and fortified my retirement plan through my long-term contributions to a pension fund guided by sound advice and regular check-ins with my own financial adviser. This approach helps clients avoid high-risk, detrimental financial decisions many people fall prey to when playing catch-up, such as investing in high-yield, high-risk investments, or Ponzi schemes."
Bezuidenhout says, much like retirement planning, building a trustworthy client relationship takes time. "The goal for financial advisers is to ensure that, while your clients are busy in their respective fields, they feel secure knowing that they have a professional adviser in their corner who facilitated their retirement planning early and will review their finances regularly as their life changes."
